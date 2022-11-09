Read full article on original website
Hobbs to open new store at the Metrocentre in Gateshead
British womenswear brand Hobbs, which along with Whistles, Phase Eight and Damsel in a Dress is owned by TFG London, is set to open a new store at the Metrocentre in Gateshead on 17 November 2022. Taking over the former Suit Direct unit in the Upper Platinum Mall, the new...
Gap opens fifth UK shop-in-shop with NEXT at Glasgow’s Braehead Shopping Centre
Gap yesterday opened a new 1,300 sq ft shop-in-shop with NEXT on the upper level of the Braehead mall, featuring its own entrance. The new store is the fifth Gap shop-in-shop to open in the UK since the brand’s recent return to the British high street, following a strategic partnership with NEXT which has also seen the migration of Gap UK’s e-commerce business to the NEXT Total Platform. A standalone Gap e-commerce website also launched in France in September 2022.
Pour Moi opens its first-ever clothing pop-up store
British-based lingerie and swimwear brand Pour Moi opens its first pop-up store in the heart of Chester to highlights its new clothing collection. Continuing its brick-and-mortar presence on the high-street, the pop-up will be based around the corner from the brand’s flagship Chester store. The flagship's sales are up by 143% year-on-year and 98% up on the month compared to last year (in addition to the store closing for three months during the previous year).
Depop to launch three-day pop-up at Sook on London’s Oxford Street
Digital fashion marketplace Depop is to launch a three-day pop-up in Sook’s rentable pop-up space at 58 Oxford Street in London. It will bring top Depop sellers in front of existing and new customers through the ‘Powered by Depop’ sponsorship programme. Encouraging more people to participate in...
Castore opens huge new distribution centre with advanced technology
Premium British sportswear brand Castore has opened a new 125,000 sq ft automated distribution centre in the North West, which features advanced technology to boost the brand’s continued growth. The modern fully integrated warehouse facility, which is generating 150 new jobs in the region, features advanced robotic technology facilitating...
Reformation opens fourth London store at Battersea Power Station
American lifestyle and fashion brand Reformation has secured a unit at London’s latest shopping hotspot Battersea Power Station. First launched in 2009, Reformation combines vintage-inspired silhouettes with sustainable practices. The brand quickly became a favourite among eco-conscious shoppers, including A-listers Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski. Reformation’s retail experience is...
The fashion industry is on the cusp of major sustainability transformation
Fashion comes under the spotlight today at COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh. Experts will be debating the impact of the industry on the planet at the Sustainability in Fashion session. Among them will be Siobhan Gehin, who heads up the retail and consumer goods practice for global strategy consultancy Roland Berger in the UK.
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The best men’s grooming kit of all grooming kits is currently on sale for 30% off on Amazon. That’s right, we’re talking about the Complete Men’s Beard Care Gift Kit from King C. Gillette. We regularly update our guide to the best men’s grooming sets, and for a long time now, this King C. Gillette kit has been our #1 pick — and that was before it reached its lowest-ever price. We’ve got a lot of bearded brethren here at SPY. Our site director...
Former Clarks Chief People Officer joins Pentland Brands as Chief HR Officer
Pentland Brands, which owns Speedo, Berghaus, Canterbury, Ellesse and Mitre, has appointed Belinda Deery as its new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Deery, who joins Pentland this month, has been Chief Insight and Solutions Officer at behavioural change consultancy KultraLab for the past two years. Prior to that, she spent nine years at Clarks in the roles of HR Director, Global Talent Director and, latterly, Chief People Officer.
Shoppers will ditch buying new products this Black Friday, eBay predicts
Online giant eBay has predicted that on Christmas morning the nation will wake up to pre-loved and refurbished presents, as shoppers turn away from new products this Black Friday in a bid to save money. New research from eBay UK saw 52% of people say they will be shopping for...
Kate Spade New York launches festive pop-up in London
Kate Spade New York opens a pop-up store inspired by vibrant moments of celebration in the heart of Soho, just in time for the festive season. Open to the public for only four days between 10 and 13 November, the pop-up store is designed to spark festive joy into the local community and invite customers to join the party.
