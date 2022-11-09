ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
theindustry.fashion

Richemont sees 16% sales rise in H1 and incurs costs related to YNAP sale

Luxury group Richemont, owners of Cartier and Chloé, has revealed that H1 sales reached £8.47 billion (€9.7 billion), an increase of 16% at constant exchange rates. Operating profit for the period ending 30 September increased by 26% to £2.36 billion (€2.7 billion), presenting an improved operating margin of 28.1%.

Comments / 0

Community Policy