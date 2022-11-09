Read full article on original website
Related
DIY Photography
Pentax has officially announced the new Pentax KF DSLR but it’s basically a K-70 with a flippy out LCD
Pentax has now officially announced the new Pentax KF APS-C DSLR. I say “new”, but it’s not really that much different to the K-70. It’s had a few minor tweaks, but one major update is that it now has a proper flippy out LCD with a slightly higher resolution than its predecessor. It has some new custom image modes and features the special edition Kyushu and Katen Custom Image modes (with supported lenses).
DIY Photography
Is Panasonic finally going to give us phase detection autofocus in Lumix mirrorless cameras?
Is Panasonic finally going to give us phase detection autofocus (PDAF) in their full-frame and Micro Four Thirds Lumix mirrorless cameras? Well… Maybe. This is one that seems to have skipped by most of us but last month, Panasonic announced a new PTZ camera. Now, we do cover PTZ cameras occasionally, like the Insta360 Link and that crazy Sony Cinema PTZ camera we saw at IBC 2022 in September, but mostly they’re kinda boring.
DIY Photography
DaVinci Resolve 18.1 finally brings vertical and square video support for TikTok, Instagram and other social platforms
Blackmagic Design has announced the new DaVinci Resolve 18.1 update which finally brings native vertical video editing features to the software. It also adds the Neural Engine-enabled AI dialogue leveller and AI voice isolation tools to the cut, edit and Fairlight pages to help make your voice stand out more easily from the background noise. Fairlight grid support has also been added to help you more easily edit to the beat.
DIY Photography
JPEGmini 3.5 adds more video features including resolution resizing and M4V file support
JPEGmini is a fantastic application that’s become a go-to tool for many photographers who want to put their content on the web – or those that just want to save hard drive space. Even though we’re pretty much all on broadband these days, optimising the file sizes of our websites, especially when it comes to images and video, is still a priority to keep them loading quickly. And, well, that’s where JPEGmini steps in.
DIY Photography
Elinchrom releases FIVE – A 522Ws battery strobe with 450 full power flashes and charges over USB-C
Elinchrom has announced the Elinchrom FIVE. It’s a 522Ws battery-powered moonlight that offers up to 450 full-power pops on a single charge. It also features active charging, so you can keep it topped up all the time while using it when you’re near power. And we’re not just talking AC power, either. You can charge it up from any USB-C source without any proprietary chargers or spare batteries required.
Comments / 0