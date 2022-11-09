ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

ELECTION RESULTS: Few Votes Counted on Election Night, Leaving Many Races Up in the Air; Matthews, White Look Like Locks in Arcata

By Hank Sims
lostcoastoutpost.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
lostcoastoutpost.com

(UPDATING) ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS! Follow Live! All the Vote Counts as They Happen, Plus Scene Reports From the Parties! The Thrill of Victory, the Agony of Defeat!

Several Eureka candidates are celebrating election night by testing their wits with a wee bit of trivia between cocktails and enchiladas at North of Fourth in Old Town. Julie Ryan, who is vying for a seat on the Humboldt Community Services District governing board, told the Outpost she’s feeling “cautiously optimistic” about the preliminary results.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Election Results for Humboldt County (Third Election Night Report)

The latest election results for the Humboldt County Tuesday, November 8, 2022 Election are now available. These are the third results for night. The second results came out just minutes before this so we’re skipping that version and going right to the third results. Remember that this is not...
kymkemp.com

Election Results – Humboldt County’s First Election Night Report

Here’s the first Humboldt County election results in pdf format below. Give the page a minute to load. Remember that a large number of votes still remain to be counted in both Humboldt County and in the Statewide races but here’s what Humboldt County has voted so far:
lostcoastoutpost.com

With 10,000 More Ballots Counted, Cervantes Pulls Farther Ahead; Fullerton Lead Shrinks; Around 20,000 Ballots Still to be Tallied

New election report released! Here is the new tally in the county’s three major closely contested races:. Full post-election night report here. There are still upwards of 20,000 votes left to count, more or less, but in these three races, with 10,446 more votes tallied after the election night final report, we see the usual trend holding: the left-leaning Juan Pablo Cervantes’ lead has significantly increased since election night, while the right-leaning John Fullerton’s lead has decreased slightly.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

Bongio Ousted in Community Services District Race

Long-time Humboldt Community Services District Director Alan Bongio has lost his bid to keep the board seat he's held for 24 years. In the final Election Night tally, Bongio finished with 27.55 percent of the 4,174 ballots counted thus far, trailing fellow incumbent Gregg Gardiner and challenger Julie M. Ryan, who finished with 39.55 percent and 32.89 percent, respectively, taking the two open seats in the race.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

MEET the COMMUNITY AMBASSADORS! The Green-Vested Emissaries Repping Arcata’s Newest Community Service Program are Cleaning Up Downtown

For Alexandra Robertson, the best part of her job is connecting with Arcata’s unhoused community. Having struggled with mental health issues and homelessness in the past, Robertson knows the importance of making people in that position feel comfortable and cared for. “I know how important it is to just...
ARCATA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

(VIDEO) HUMBOLDT OUTDOORS: Ray Olson Takes a Peek at the Timber Heritage Association’s Future Railroad Museum in Samoa

Self-taught documentarian Ray Olson is back with another edition of his eclectic local travel series “Humboldt Outdoors.”. In today’s episode, Olson takes us on a tour of the Timber Heritage Association’s up-and-coming rail and logging museum on the Samoa Peninsula. “The Humboldt County-based Timber Heritage Association has...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Lawsuit Challenges Humboldt County’s Environmental Impact Report for Nordic Aquafarms Project; Five Appeals Filed With Coastal Commission

Nordic Aquafarms may have taken a “monumental step forward” in late September when the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors approved development permits and certified the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the company’s plans to demolish a dilapidated pulp mill and build a $650 million land-based fish farm on the Samoa Peninsula, but it’s not swimming in clear water just yet.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
thelumberjack.org

Sea level rise threatens Humboldt, local government stalls

The edges of Humboldt Bay are on the verge of being overrun by the sea. It laps at the boundaries of Highway 101, surrounds the Arcata Marsh, and sneaks around the corners of low-lying industrial areas in Eureka. SINKING SHORELINE. Humboldt’s location at the end of the Cascadia Subduction Zone...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Humboldt Last Week episode 266: Embattled candidates lose, pride dispute continues, poodle-pack attack, CBS drama, HBO Max doc

Losses for embattled local candidates, Arcata says no to the earth flag, protestors from a Eureka pride event made a disputed claim they were not the aggressors, a group of poodles was accused of significantly injuring a corgi at Trinidad State Beach, CBN is worried U.S. rep Jared Huffman will inspire other non-Christian politicians, the CBS drama ‘Fire Country’ has been using Rio Dell to depict its fictional town, an allegedly errant driver was reportedly bitten by a pedestrian after an incident near Hydesville, Cal Poly Humboldt’s president clarified comments regarding sexual assault survivors, HBO Max is streaming a new season of the Eureka-set show ‘The Craftsman,’ event suggestions, and more.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Office Assistant I/II - Social Services

Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services. $15.11-$19.39 Hourly Closes: 11/11/22 Under general supervision, performs a variety of general or specialized clerical duties related to filing, reception, form processing, record maintenance, mail, typing or data entry; obtains and compares information related to department records, programs and services; may perform initial applicant/customer screening; performs related work as required.
krcrtv.com

Drivers required to now carry chains on Titlow Hill Road

WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Anyone traveling on Titlow Hill Road is required to carry chains after six new inches of snowfall. This safety update is as of Nov. 8, and roads are still open to all towers. For further updates on road conditions and chain advisories, visit https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
krcrtv.com

Humboldt community recognizes November 'Humboldt Hero' on Veteran's Day

EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County community gathered in Eureka Friday to honor a special servicemember for Veteran's Day. Col. Ward Mengel was recognized as the November 2022 'Humboldt Hero' for his service to the country. Each month for the past seven years, a Humboldt Hero has been honored...
EUREKA, CA
oregontoday.net

Quake, Nov. 10

A 2.9-magnitude earthquake shook the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Wednesday, Nov. 10. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
FERNDALE, CA
kymkemp.com

Ferndale Resident Representing Team USA at the Worldskate Games in Argentina

Ferndale resident, Ryan Farmer is currently in Argentina to compete for Team USA in the Worldskate Games. Farmer, a College of the Redwoods student as well as a photographer, is a member of the USA Downhill Skate Team competing in street luge, a downhill sport that sends competitors racing down steep asphalt terrain while lying flat on their backs, reaching speeds up to 100 mph. Farmer won the Street Luge World Championships in 2017.
FERNDALE, CA
High School Football PRO

Willits, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

WILLITS, CA

