Happy holidays! These are the holiday light displays to visit this season
ST. LOUIS — It's the time of year in which holiday light displays open up for the season. Check out this round-up of light displays you won't want to miss. The WonderLight's Christmas drive-through LED light show will take place this holiday season at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. Those driving through WonderLight's Christmas will turn on their radio to watch more than 1 million LED lights synchronized to a variety of traditional and new Christmas music. For more information on the light show, click here.
collinsvilledailynews.com
C3 Awards Honor Local Community Members Having a Great Positive Impact
The 2022 Collinsville Community Awards were held on November 10 at the Gateway Convention Center. This was the 3 rd year the awards were put on as a collaboration between the Collinsville Unit 10 School District, the City of Collinsville, and the Collinsville Chamber of Commerce that celebrates Collinsville’s businesses, residents and students.
Thanksgiving supplies delivered to families in need today
Families in need are able to get Thanksgiving supplies today. This is thanks to Schnucks and Operation Food Search.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
The Best Things To Do in St. Louis During the Weekend, November 10 to November 16
It's a bird! It's a plane! It's ... the Flyover Comedy Festival? St. Louis' annual comedy "invasion" is back for a fifth year of standup comedy showcases; improv workshops; performances, sketch and storytelling shows, and more. The festival is an opportunity for local and national comedians to showcase their talents in the city of St. Louis. It will run from Thursday, November 10, to Saturday, November 12, at venues across the Grove, such as the Improv Shop and Urban Chestnut, as well as at the Stifel Theatre (1400 Market Street). The headliner, two-time Emmy Award-winning comedian, actress and writer Sarah Silverman, will take the stage at the Stifel on Friday, November 11. Most events are 18+. For more information and tickets, visit flyovercomedyfest.com.
Where to get free Thanksgiving turkeys, meals this holiday season
ST. LOUIS — As the holiday season approaches, many organizations, non-profits and churches are coming together to give away Thanksgiving turkeys and meals. 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of when and where you can get your Thanksgiving meal:. Operation Food Search. Operation Food Search is giving...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Veteran's Day Parade Begins at 10am
COLLINSVILLE - The annual Veteran's Day parade hosted by the Collinsville American Legion Post 365 will start today at 10am. There will be a helicopter flyover and will go down Main Street from Hesperia to Center. After the parade, there will be a ceremony at noon at the Collinsville American...
feastmagazine.com
Make your holiday turkeys and hams unforgettable with tips from local chefs
Whatever protein is the star of your holiday table, cooking up a flavorful, tender main can pose a challenge for even the most experienced home cooks. It's a balancing act to perfectly cook a turkey or roast at the same time as preparing the rest of the feast. Here, three local experts share their tips for crafting the centerpiece of your meal.
KSDK
Market by Macy's Celebrates Grand Opening in Chesterfield Commons
ST. LOUIS - Market by Macy's is officially open for business just in time for the season of giving. The Macy's team celebrated the new store's grand opening with customers on Friday, November 11th, after much anticipation community-wide. Market by Macy's is a new concept, the Chesterfield location being just...
KMOV
St. Clair County event to gather Christmas gifts for families in need
ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV) -- The 24th annual Gifts From the Heart event Thursday in St. Clair County will help area children get gifts for Christmas. The event is from 5-8 p.m. at the Belle Clair Fairgrounds at 200 South Belt East in Belleville. Admission is a new unwrapped gift or $20 per person.
KMOV
Meet our pet of the week: Donut Fest
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This week’s four-legged friend is Donut Fest. If you’re interested in Donut Fest or any other pet from Stray Rescue, you can stop by their location at 2320 Pine Street or call 314-771-6121.
fourstateshomepage.com
Family-owned bakery known for “best desserts in Missouri”
From gooey butter cake to New York cheesecake, the Missouri Baking Company has you sweet tooth fix. MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — Many people may agree that old-fashioned bakeries make some of the best desserts around. With original, secret family recipes that often go back several generations, food critics says there’s just no substitute. The website, “Only In Your State” (which features little known attractions and “the best of” from all 50 states), claims Missouri Baking Company, “makes some of the very best desserts in Missouri.” The third generation, family-owned business was also named, “one of the country’s best bakeries” by the Daily Meal. The food and beverage website ranked Missouri Baking Company number 39 out of the more than 1,400 bakeries considered.
Madison Co. voters say libraries shouldn't advertise drag queen events to minors
GLEN CARBON, Ill. — The results of a controversial ballot measure in the Metro East are getting a lot of attention. Nearly two-out-of-three voters in Madison County voted ‘no’ on a referendum question aimed at advertising drag shows at local libraries and schools. The sign out front...
Pet of the Week: Kipper
ST. LOUIS – This week’s Pet of the Week is Kipper. Kipper is a 1-year-old rescue through the Metro East Humane Society. He can be in a home with all kinds of families, and is energetic, but very gentle. You can find more information about Kipper here.
KSDK
First snowflakes of the season expected in St. Louis area next week
ST. LOUIS — After a historically warm start to the month of November, we've started to sway things the other way. Temperatures are back into the 30s and 40s for highs each day. It's much colder outside, and now we turn our focus to chances for snow. This system...
KSDK
Listing the Lou: Tips for baby boomers in search of single story homes
ST. LOUIS — Wednesday mornings just got a bit more exciting here on Show Me St. Louis. We want you all at home to make the most informed decisions when it comes to life's big purchases and that includes finding the perfect home. Every week, "Listing the Lou" will...
Snow surprise overnight for metro-east
ST. LOUIS — This morning, there was a double-digit drop in temperature. Dress warm if you plan on facing these frigid temperatures this morning. On the Missouri side of the river, snow showers are possible. Check out this video from the metro-east, this is in Belleville. The snow there looks like it’s about two inches deep.
Where’s the snow? Don’t trust November weather in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The region is having an incredible start to the month of November. The average temperature over the first nine days of the month is running way above normal. It is now recorded as the third warmest early start to November in more than 100 years of record keeping. Don’t let those […]
Weather First Alert: Snow falls in St. Louis area Saturday morning
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis region woke up Saturday morning to an unexpected surprise: snow! More than seven inches fell in parts of Illinois, including a whopping 7.5 inches in St. Clair County near the city of Freeburg and 6.1 inches at Scott Air Force Base. Other communities in Illinois, including Belleville, Waterloo and O’Fallon saw four to seven inches fall overnight. Here’s a look at the highest snow totals:
Hi-Pointe Drive-In gives back after break-in
Hi-Pointe Drive-In donated 5% of its sales Wednesday to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater St. Louis after their restaurant was one of four broken into overnight.
A new type of Macy’s store is opening in Chesterfield
Market by Macy’s at the Chesterfield Commons will host 30 youth and staff from the St. Louis Crisis Nursery.
