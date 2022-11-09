ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, IL

5 On Your Side

Happy holidays! These are the holiday light displays to visit this season

ST. LOUIS — It's the time of year in which holiday light displays open up for the season. Check out this round-up of light displays you won't want to miss. The WonderLight's Christmas drive-through LED light show will take place this holiday season at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. Those driving through WonderLight's Christmas will turn on their radio to watch more than 1 million LED lights synchronized to a variety of traditional and new Christmas music. For more information on the light show, click here.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
collinsvilledailynews.com

C3 Awards Honor Local Community Members Having a Great Positive Impact

The 2022 Collinsville Community Awards were held on November 10 at the Gateway Convention Center. This was the 3 rd year the awards were put on as a collaboration between the Collinsville Unit 10 School District, the City of Collinsville, and the Collinsville Chamber of Commerce that celebrates Collinsville’s businesses, residents and students.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Best Things To Do in St. Louis During the Weekend, November 10 to November 16

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's ... the Flyover Comedy Festival? St. Louis' annual comedy "invasion" is back for a fifth year of standup comedy showcases; improv workshops; performances, sketch and storytelling shows, and more. The festival is an opportunity for local and national comedians to showcase their talents in the city of St. Louis. It will run from Thursday, November 10, to Saturday, November 12, at venues across the Grove, such as the Improv Shop and Urban Chestnut, as well as at the Stifel Theatre (1400 Market Street). The headliner, two-time Emmy Award-winning comedian, actress and writer Sarah Silverman, will take the stage at the Stifel on Friday, November 11. Most events are 18+. For more information and tickets, visit flyovercomedyfest.com.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
collinsvilledailynews.com

Veteran's Day Parade Begins at 10am

COLLINSVILLE - The annual Veteran's Day parade hosted by the Collinsville American Legion Post 365 will start today at 10am. There will be a helicopter flyover and will go down Main Street from Hesperia to Center. After the parade, there will be a ceremony at noon at the Collinsville American...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
feastmagazine.com

Make your holiday turkeys and hams unforgettable with tips from local chefs

Whatever protein is the star of your holiday table, cooking up a flavorful, tender main can pose a challenge for even the most experienced home cooks. It's a balancing act to perfectly cook a turkey or roast at the same time as preparing the rest of the feast. Here, three local experts share their tips for crafting the centerpiece of your meal.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Market by Macy's Celebrates Grand Opening in Chesterfield Commons

ST. LOUIS - Market by Macy's is officially open for business just in time for the season of giving. The Macy's team celebrated the new store's grand opening with customers on Friday, November 11th, after much anticipation community-wide. Market by Macy's is a new concept, the Chesterfield location being just...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Meet our pet of the week: Donut Fest

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This week’s four-legged friend is Donut Fest. If you’re interested in Donut Fest or any other pet from Stray Rescue, you can stop by their location at 2320 Pine Street or call 314-771-6121.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Family-owned bakery known for “best desserts in Missouri”

From gooey butter cake to New York cheesecake, the Missouri Baking Company has you sweet tooth fix. MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — Many people may agree that old-fashioned bakeries make some of the best desserts around. With original, secret family recipes that often go back several generations, food critics says there’s just no substitute. The website, “Only In Your State” (which features little known attractions and “the best of” from all 50 states), claims Missouri Baking Company, “makes some of the very best desserts in Missouri.” The third generation, family-owned business was also named, “one of the country’s best bakeries” by the Daily Meal. The food and beverage website ranked Missouri Baking Company number 39 out of the more than 1,400 bakeries considered.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Pet of the Week: Kipper

ST. LOUIS – This week’s Pet of the Week is Kipper. Kipper is a 1-year-old rescue through the Metro East Humane Society. He can be in a home with all kinds of families, and is energetic, but very gentle. You can find more information about Kipper here.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Snow surprise overnight for metro-east

ST. LOUIS — This morning, there was a double-digit drop in temperature. Dress warm if you plan on facing these frigid temperatures this morning. On the Missouri side of the river, snow showers are possible. Check out this video from the metro-east, this is in Belleville. The snow there looks like it’s about two inches deep.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Weather First Alert: Snow falls in St. Louis area Saturday morning

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis region woke up Saturday morning to an unexpected surprise: snow! More than seven inches fell in parts of Illinois, including a whopping 7.5 inches in St. Clair County near the city of Freeburg and 6.1 inches at Scott Air Force Base. Other communities in Illinois, including Belleville, Waterloo and O’Fallon saw four to seven inches fall overnight. Here’s a look at the highest snow totals:
SAINT LOUIS, MO

