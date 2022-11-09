ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanley County, SD

Stanley County School Board meets tonight; Location changed from Cheyenne School to Parkview Auditorium due to weather

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
drgnews.com

Hughes County approves five-year service contract with AMR

The Hughes County Commission has approved a five-year ambulance service contract with current provider AMR. Under the new agreement, Hughes County will pay 36% of the $415,000 contract for 2023 which totals $149,400. Fort Pierre has already approved its new contract for 13% of the annual cost or $53,950 in...
HUGHES COUNTY, SD
drgnews.com

Flags Across the Bridge today for Veterans Day

The Pierre-Fort Pierre Exchange Club is displaying the US and South Dakota flags across the Missouri River Bridge between Fort Pierre and Pierre in observance of Veterans Day today (Nov. 11, 2022). However, the flags may not be posted due to inclement weather or high winds. Shel’s Gas Stop is...
FORT PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Pierre Athletes Axtell, Kaiser To Join Northern State

PIERRE – Two senior Pierre Governor athletes signed letters of intent with Northern State University on Wednesday. Katelynn Axtell signed a swimming letter of intent with the Wolves. Axtell competes for the Pierre Swim Team. Axtell had three top-10 finishes in the 2021 13 & Over State Championships. Katelynn intends to study pre-med and intends to work in pediatric medicine.
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Pierre Area Chamber announces board nominations; Submission deadline is tomorrow

The Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce’s nominating committee has chosen a slate of board member candidates for 2023. The proposed 2023 Executive Board will consist of Board Chair Jodie Hickman-Anderson (Strategic Association Services), Vice Chair Jessica Mefferd (Mefferd Agency, Farmers Union Insurance), Secretary, Scott Neu (Reinke Gray Wealth Management), Treasurer Jaymason Bramblee (Oahe Federal Credit Union) and Past Chair Aaron Fabel (Oahe Family YMCA).
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

City of Pierre’s Wagoner, Hericks complete utility leadership course

Jacob Wagoner, Pierre Wastewater Superintendent, and Nick Hericks, Pierre Street Superintendent, were among 18 utility professionals to earn his leadership certification as part of the LEAD Course, a workshop presented by Missouri River Energy Services. The LEAD Course stands for leadership, excellence and development. It is a high-level leadership training...
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Governors Aim For Historic Football Title Win

PIERRE – History has already been made by Pierre Governor Football, but the team has a chance for its biggest piece of history yet on Saturday. Pierre will play Tea Area for the SDHSAA 11AA Football Championship Saturday at the DakotaDome in Vermillion, trying to become just the second school since the playoff area of South Dakota high school football began in 1981 to win six consecutive championships. West Central won six straight 11A titles from 2000-05.
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Eight Governors Make 2022 All-ESD Football Team

BRANDON – Eight Pierre Governors, the most from any team, are on the 2022 All-ESD Football Team, named Wednesday. Quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, wide receiver Jack Merkwan, tight end Jett Zabel and offensive linemen Christian Busch and Matthew Coverdale are on the team from the Pierre offense. From the Pierre...
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

SD Cattlemen’s 74th Annual Convention and Tradeshow to be held next month

The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association will host the 74th Annual Convention and Tradeshow December 12-13, 2022, at the Ramkota Hotel and Convention Center in Pierre, South Dakota. The SDCA’s Annual Convention and Trade Show provides a forum for members and non-members to network with fellow cattlemen, craft the policy...
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Pierre residents being reminded about winter snow plowing rules

With winter weather setting in, residents of Pierre are being reminded about snow routes and parking rules. City Utilities director Brad Palmer says boats, campers, trailers and other such vehicles need to be moved off of city streets. Palmer says when they issue a snow alert, vehicles need to be...
PIERRE, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy