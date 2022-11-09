Stanley County School Board meets tonight; Location changed from Cheyenne School to Parkview Auditorium due to weather

Read full article on original website
Hughes County approves five-year service contract with AMR
The Hughes County Commission has approved a five-year ambulance service contract with current provider AMR. Under the new agreement, Hughes County will pay 36% of the $415,000 contract for 2023 which totals $149,400. Fort Pierre has already approved its new contract for 13% of the annual cost or $53,950 in...
Hughes, Stanley county commissions to canvass general election ballots today
The Hughes and Stanley County Commissions are both meeting today (Nov. 10, 2022). The Hughes County Commission meeting begins at 8:30am in the Commission Room on the second floor of the Hughes County Courthouse in Pierre. Some of the items on their agenda are:. Canvass General Election. SD DOC/Hughes County...
Capital Area United Way expands Imagination Library eligibility to Hyde, Sully, Haakan, Lyman, Dewey and Potter counties
Capital Area United Way is adding six counties to its Imagination Library eligibility area. It’s already available to children under the age of 5 years in Hughes and Stanley counties and now those in Hyde, Sully, Haakan, Lyman, Dewey and Potter counties also have access to the books. CAUW...
Flags Across the Bridge today for Veterans Day
The Pierre-Fort Pierre Exchange Club is displaying the US and South Dakota flags across the Missouri River Bridge between Fort Pierre and Pierre in observance of Veterans Day today (Nov. 11, 2022). However, the flags may not be posted due to inclement weather or high winds. Shel’s Gas Stop is...
Forecast shows temps in the 20s for the coming week; Average temp this time of year is 40s
High temperatures for the Pierre and Fort Pierre area are expected to be in the 20s for the next week or so (Nov. 10, 2022). Weatherology meteorologist Jennifer Wocjcicki says that’s colder than usual. . NOVEMBER 10, 2022:. An ice storm moved through South Dakota over night (Nov. 9-10,...
Pierre Athletes Axtell, Kaiser To Join Northern State
PIERRE – Two senior Pierre Governor athletes signed letters of intent with Northern State University on Wednesday. Katelynn Axtell signed a swimming letter of intent with the Wolves. Axtell competes for the Pierre Swim Team. Axtell had three top-10 finishes in the 2021 13 & Over State Championships. Katelynn intends to study pre-med and intends to work in pediatric medicine.
Pierre Area Chamber announces board nominations; Submission deadline is tomorrow
The Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce’s nominating committee has chosen a slate of board member candidates for 2023. The proposed 2023 Executive Board will consist of Board Chair Jodie Hickman-Anderson (Strategic Association Services), Vice Chair Jessica Mefferd (Mefferd Agency, Farmers Union Insurance), Secretary, Scott Neu (Reinke Gray Wealth Management), Treasurer Jaymason Bramblee (Oahe Federal Credit Union) and Past Chair Aaron Fabel (Oahe Family YMCA).
City of Pierre’s Wagoner, Hericks complete utility leadership course
Jacob Wagoner, Pierre Wastewater Superintendent, and Nick Hericks, Pierre Street Superintendent, were among 18 utility professionals to earn his leadership certification as part of the LEAD Course, a workshop presented by Missouri River Energy Services. The LEAD Course stands for leadership, excellence and development. It is a high-level leadership training...
Governors Aim For Historic Football Title Win
PIERRE – History has already been made by Pierre Governor Football, but the team has a chance for its biggest piece of history yet on Saturday. Pierre will play Tea Area for the SDHSAA 11AA Football Championship Saturday at the DakotaDome in Vermillion, trying to become just the second school since the playoff area of South Dakota high school football began in 1981 to win six consecutive championships. West Central won six straight 11A titles from 2000-05.
Eight Governors Make 2022 All-ESD Football Team
BRANDON – Eight Pierre Governors, the most from any team, are on the 2022 All-ESD Football Team, named Wednesday. Quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, wide receiver Jack Merkwan, tight end Jett Zabel and offensive linemen Christian Busch and Matthew Coverdale are on the team from the Pierre offense. From the Pierre...
SD Cattlemen’s 74th Annual Convention and Tradeshow to be held next month
The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association will host the 74th Annual Convention and Tradeshow December 12-13, 2022, at the Ramkota Hotel and Convention Center in Pierre, South Dakota. The SDCA’s Annual Convention and Trade Show provides a forum for members and non-members to network with fellow cattlemen, craft the policy...
Pierre residents being reminded about winter snow plowing rules
With winter weather setting in, residents of Pierre are being reminded about snow routes and parking rules. City Utilities director Brad Palmer says boats, campers, trailers and other such vehicles need to be moved off of city streets. Palmer says when they issue a snow alert, vehicles need to be...
Fort Pierre residents must move certain vehicles off of streets by Nov. 14
The City of Fort Pierre reminds residents they need to move all types of boats, campers and recreational vehicles off of public roadways. Mayor Gloria Hanson says residents have until Nov. 14, 2022, to move all types of boats, campers and recreational vehicles parked along public rights of way for the winter.
Sixth Circuit Problem-Solving Court program helps participants break their cycle of addiction
The Sixth Circuit Problem-Solving Court program celebrated its newest graduates this morning (Nov. 9, 2022) during an event at the Stanley County Courthouse in Fort Pierre. Graduate Tate has been sober for 540 days. Graduate Todd says he came into the program after getting his 5th DUI. Graduate Justin says...
