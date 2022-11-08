CINCINNATI, Ohio – Despite the short distance, Eastern Kentucky and Cincinnati will meet for just the 11th time on Sunday. The game is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. and will air live on ESPN+. The live radio broadcast of the game is available in the Richmond area on WCYO 100.7 FM, and can be heard worldwide on EKUSports.com.

RICHMOND, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO