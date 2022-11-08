ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball Falls At Liberty

LYNCHBURG, Va. – — Eastern Kentucky lost 3-0 to Liberty on Friday. All three sets were decided by three points or less. The Flames won by scores of 25-22, 26-24 and 25-23. The Colonels will conclude the 2022 regular season at home on Sunday against Queens at 1 p.m. Sunday will be Senior Day and International Student Day at Baptist Health Arena.
Colonels Dismantle App State 95-63 on Friday Night

RICHMOND, Ky. – Eastern Kentucky women's basketball (1-1) displayed an offensive clinic on Friday night inside Baptist Health Arena as the team earned its first win of the season over Appalachian State (0-2) by a score of 95-63. Danielle Rainey led the Colonels with a career-high 30 points on 8-of-15 shooting from beyond the arch, surpassing teammate Antwainette Walker's 29 points in the season opener for the highest individual performance since 2017.
Women’s Tennis Competes At ITA Fall Circuit

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. – The Eastern Kentucky women's tennis team plays at the ITA Fall Circuit from Nov. 11-13 for their last tournament of the fall.
Colonels Set For First Road Game Of Young Season

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Despite the short distance, Eastern Kentucky and Cincinnati will meet for just the 11th time on Sunday. The game is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. and will air live on ESPN+. The live radio broadcast of the game is available in the Richmond area on WCYO 100.7 FM, and can be heard worldwide on EKUSports.com.
Volleyball Ends Regular Season With One On The Road And One At Home

RICHMOND, Ky. – Eastern Kentucky will conclude the regular season with a road game at Liberty on Friday and a home game on Sunday against Queens. EKU and Liberty will square off at 6 p.m. on Friday. Sunday's match at home against Queens is scheduled for 1 p.m. Both matches will air live on ESPN+.
