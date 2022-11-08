Read full article on original website
Star Wars Unveils First Look, Cast, and Synopsis of New Series ‘The Acolyte’
After Andor concludes in a couple weeks, Star Wars fans have a whole new batch of TV shows to look forward to on Disney+ in 2023 and 2024. There’s a new season of The Mandalorian in the works, as well as a spinoff for Ahsoka Tano, who made her live-action Star Wars debut in the previous season of The Mandalorian. There’s also a very different and very intriguing series called The Acolyte that just went into production in the United Kingdom after years of development.
Will There Be a ‘Black Panther 3’? Marvel Isn’t Sure Yet
You know how it goes: Marvel is as much about what is coming up in the ever-expanding future than it is about what is currently in release in theaters or streaming on Disney+. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever isn’t even in theaters yet and people already want to know: Is there going to be a Black Panther 3? And if so, when will it come out? These questions are compounded by the fact that the franchise has already lost its first star, Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 just before production on the sequel was to begin.
Disney Wants to Make an ‘Indiana Jones’ TV Series
Disney has already turned Marvel and Star Wars from movie franchises into Disney+ properties. Now, they've reportedly begun exploring the possibility of an Indiana Jones series. This news comes as the company is finishing a fifth Indiana Jones film, which was recently filmed; Harrison Ford is set to star in the latest sequel, which will presumably be his last outing in the character’s signature fedora.
Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 deal might cover six new movies and shows with Spider-Man
After the massive success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sony is dying to make more Spider-Man movies. That includes Tom Holland’s Peter Parker variant and the MCU’s Spider-Man 4 sequel. Sony and Marvel confirmed that more movies with Holland are in the works without disclosing additional details. More...
This Cartoon Voice Actress From Your Childhood Sang the ‘Give It to Me, Baby’ Line on ‘Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)’
The song "Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)" is embedded into the brains of millennials everywhere, whether we like it or not. In particular, we've never been quite able to scrub the 1998 pop-punk song's breathy opening hook — "Give it to me, baby!" — from between our ears since we first heard it in the late '90s and early '00s.
Sylvester Stallone Says ‘Creed III’ Is ‘Quite Different’ Than What He Would Have Done
Creed III may be a masterpiece. It might be a flop. Either way, it will mark a turning point in the franchise: The first movie from the Rocky/Creed series without an appearance from Sylvester Stallone, the man who created Rocky Balboa, wrote or co-wrote almost every previous film, and played the character for more than 40 years. Rocky may be referenced in the film — his name is mentioned in its trailer — but Stallone himself is not in it.
Forgotten Y2K Mary-Kate and Ashley Cartoon Was Their Last TV Show Together
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are perhaps best known for their side-by-side starring roles in film and television, including their breakout role as Michelle Tanner on Full House and their cult 2004 comedy New York Minute. One lesser-known on-screen gig, though, is the twins' short-lived animated series Mary-Kate and Ashley in...
Sylvester Stallone Says Studio Wanted to Make Another ‘Rocky’
Creed II ended with a scene that I found very perplexing. After the title character won the climactic fight, he called over his trainer Rocky Balboa to celebrate. Rocky gave him a fist bump, but didn’t get in the ring. “It’s your time,” Balboa told Creed.
Stranger Things Fan? Don’t Miss What Netflix Is Sending New York
There’s no doubt that Netflix’s Stranger Things will be remembered as a decade defining TV show. It made superstars out of its young cast, introduced a new generation to artists like Metallica and Kate Bush, and gave us the joy that is David Harbour. New York Stranger Things...
Who Is King at the End of ‘Wakanda Forever’?
It should be quite clear from the headline but if not: This post contains SPOILERS for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It’s early, but here is the #1 Wakanda Forever question we’re hearing at ScreenCrush:. Who exactly is in charge of Wakanda at the end of Black Panther: Wakanda...
‘Terrifier 2’ Submitted For Oscar Consideration
Art The Clown has been stacking up bodies in his second (technically third) outing, and soon, he could be stacking awards as well. That's right, Terrifier 2 of all films has been submitted to the Academy for Oscar consideration. Of course, horror films aren't particularly favored by the Hollywood establishment, and especially not this kind of horror. A few horror films have won before. There are even some who managed to pick up Best Picture. That being said, it's not very likely Terrifier 2 will be among those.
Why Kevin Conroy Was the Best Batman
In more than 80 years of history, many different actors have portrayed Batman, and many have them have made meaningful contributions to the character. But as far as we here at ScreenCrush are concerned, one version stands head and shoulders, cape and cowl above the rest: Kevin Conroy, who voiced the Dark Knight on Batman: The Animated Series and the Batman: Arkham Asylum video game series, along with dozens of other movie, TV series, and video game appearances.
Does ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Episode 1 Title Hint at Eddie Munson’s Return? Metallica Theory Takes Hold on TikTok
After the reveal of the title of Stranger Things Season 5's first episode, fans are speculating that Eddie Munson (played by Joseph Quinn) might make his return to the series after all. ***Spoilers below***. Sweet, spirited metalhead Eddie Munson became a fan-favorite during Season 4 of Netflix's hit supernatural series....
Netflix Orders Two More Seasons of ‘Monster’
It might not have had the most succinct title but DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story became a massive success on Netflix. In its first 28 days on the streaming service, subscribers watched 856 million hours of the series, which starred Evan Peters as the notorious serial killer. That’s the second-biggest season of a show in the history of Netflix — behind only Stranger Things 4 and ahead of other mega-hits like Bridgerton Seasons 1 and 2, Stranger Things 3, and The Witcher Season 1. Netflix estimates that in the next few weeks, DAHMER will cross 1 billion hours viewed.
Steven Spielberg Says HBO Max Threw Directors ‘Under the Bus’
Even before the pandemic, movie theaters weren’t in the greatest of shape. Then along came a novel coronavirus, one that was particularly transmissible in enclosed spaces packed with lots of people. Theaters were shuttered for months, and when they reopened it was with strict rules on crowds, cleaning, and masks — all necessary for safety, of course, but not exactly conducive to a relaxing night of escapism.
‘The Penguin’ Series Bridges the Gap Between ‘The Batman’ and Its Sequel
Despite all the upheaval and changes behind the scenes of Warner Bros. Discovery, it appears (key word appears) that HBO Max is still moving ahead with a television show starring the version of the DC villain the Penguin, as played by Colin Farrell in the recent movie The Batman. Farrell himself recently said he had read the script for the premiere episode and described the whole show as very “unusual.” (Well, yeah. Not too many television shows about comic-book super-villains!)
