Reddit Backs Woman Whose Dinner Was Ruined by Crying Baby: ‘Family Should’ve Gone Home’
Should parents not bring their babies to fancy restaurants?. On Reddit, a woman kick-started a conversation about dining-out etiquette after venting that her first time dining out with her husband since welcoming their second child was completely ruined by another couple's crying baby. The mother-of-two explained she was looking forward...
Reddit Slams Woman for Expecting Roommates to Follow Strict ‘Religious’ Rules
On Reddit, a woman is questioning whether or not to move in with a friend who is trying to impose her own personal, "strict" religious rules onto everyone in the apartment. The 23-year-old woman shared she was planning to move into an apartment next year with her friends Harriet, 22, and Tommy, 23. Harriet is Muslim, while she and Tommy are not religious.
This Cartoon Voice Actress From Your Childhood Sang the ‘Give It to Me, Baby’ Line on ‘Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)’
The song "Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)" is embedded into the brains of millennials everywhere, whether we like it or not. In particular, we've never been quite able to scrub the 1998 pop-punk song's breathy opening hook — "Give it to me, baby!" — from between our ears since we first heard it in the late '90s and early '00s.
Hilary Duff Reacts to Aaron Carter’s Death: ‘My Teenage Self Loved You Deeply’
Hilary Duff shared a touching message on Instagram Saturday evening (Nov. 5), just hours after the announcement that Aaron Carter had died. Over a simple black background, Duff shared this succinct, yet emotional message to her former one-time Lizzie McGuire co-star and fellow tween star:. For Aaron, I'm deeply sorry...
Dad Defends Daughters’ Homecoming Dresses Against Karens: ‘It’s Your Job to Not Raise a Pervert': WATCH
A man in Florida was shocked after a photo of his daughters' homecoming dance dresses went viral for all the wrong reasons. Matt Austin, a news anchor in Orlando, posted a photo of him with his teenage daughters on Facebook just before the girls left for the event. "My daughters...
Judge Judy Says Former Neighbor Justin Bieber Was so ‘Scared to Death’ of Her He Avoided Her at All Costs
If there's one thing Justin Bieber's scared of, it's not glass doors or Selena Gomez fans: it's Judge Judy. Judge Judy, a.k.a. Judy Sheindlin, told Access Hollywood that Bieber was apparently "scared to death" of her when the two used to be neighbors. "There was a period of time before...
Woman Pulls Out of Wedding After Religious Sister Refuses to Invite Her Kids Who Were Born Out of Wedlock
A woman took to Reddit explaining she was forced to pull out as Maid of Honor for her sister's upcoming wedding after learning her two kids and boyfriend had been uninvited to the ceremony, simply because she's unmarried. "Her wedding is in 2 weeks time. I was meant to be...
Nick Cannon, soon to be father of 12, talks yearly multi-million child support bill
Nick Cannon responded to reports he pays almost $3 million a year in child support to all his kids. He recently announced he is expecting his 12th child.
Disneyland Guests Accused of Leaving Child Unattended in Stroller: WATCH
In a viral TikTok video, a young child appears to have been left alone in their stroller at Disneyland. Disneyland guest and TikTok user @marshmelow_cakez noticed the allegedly unsupervised boy outside of a women's restroom in the theme park and began recording a video. In the footage, the boy can...
‘Rude’ Friend Responds to Group Chat but Not Personal Text
Venting on an online forum, a person shared they felt slighted after their "rude" friend responded to a group chat they were both in but not their personal text thread between each other. On Mumsnet, the individual admitted they felt a little salty after their friend ignored their personal text...
Reddit Slams ‘Controlling Father’ for Demanding His Daughter’s Blog Password
In Reddit's Am I The A--hole forum, a father posted a story involving his 15-year-old daughter and her film blog. He said the daughter runs a film review blog that does pretty well, and he himself blogs about life and religion. "My wife and I make it a note to...
Hilary Duff Slams ‘Heartless Money Grab’ Tell-All Aaron Carter Memoir
Hilary Duff slammed the publishers behind Aaron Carter's forthcoming tell-all memoir, which is slated for release following the pop star's death despite the project having been unfinished. Duff, who dated Carter for about three years in the early 2000s, criticized Ballast Books for their plans to release his unfinished memoir.
Women Reveal the Worst First Date Questions They’ve Been Asked: ‘Are You Really Attached to Your Kids?’
Meeting in person for a "first date" can be tricky. On Reddit, women shared some of their biggest "first date flubs" and most infuriating questions they have ever been asked while meeting someone in person for the first time. One woman on Reddit shared that her date tried to get...
TikTok User Claims She Picked Up Nikita Dragun from Jail in Cryptic Videos: WATCH
Users on TikTok claim to have interacted with Nikita Dragun upon the time of her release from jail this week, with one user in particular alleging they personally picked Dragun up from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami, Fla. The trans model and beauty influencer made headlines this...
Mortician Bride Gets Married in Funeral Home, Arrives in Hearse
A couple in California took Halloween to the extreme by dedicating their entire wedding to the spooky holiday, including getting married at a funeral home. Arriving at the funeral home in a hearse, Norma Nino, who works as a mortician, married husband Axel Nino surrounded by pumpkins and coffins. Norma,...
"I Find It Incredibly Irritating": Millennials And Gen-Zers Are Revealing Their Most "I'm With The Boomers On This" Opinions
"Maybe it's because I grew up with that rule but I know when I'm getting lunch with a friend or something, I just find it incredibly irritating."
Britney Spears Details ‘Scary’ Permanent Nerve Damage, Says Pain Goes Away When She Dances
In a new, lengthy Instagram post, Britney Spears discussed the permanent nerve damage that she deals with as a performer. "Nerve damage on the right side of my body … there’s no cure except God I guess … nerve damage is caused sometimes when you don’t get enough oxygen to your brain … your brain literally shuts down," she shared in her caption.
Reddit Suspects Affair After Woman Finds Babysitter With ‘Wet Hair’ From Shower, Husband Home Early From Work
Reddit is suspicious after a woman revealed she found her husband home early from work along with their babysitter freshly showered with wet hair. In her post, the anonymous woman explained she had "hired a babysitter for my 5- and 3-year-old kids two weeks ago," as her "husband works shifts while I work long hours at a marketing company."
DoorDasher Had ‘Scary’ Interaction With Customer Who Demanded ‘Human Contact': WATCH
A DoorDash employee took to TikTok to detail her "scary" experience delivering food for one particular customer. The woman explained that she doesn't normally take orders for DoorDash at night, but since she was in need of a little "extra money," she decided to take on a few orders. She...
