Reddit Slams Woman for Expecting Roommates to Follow Strict ‘Religious’ Rules

On Reddit, a woman is questioning whether or not to move in with a friend who is trying to impose her own personal, "strict" religious rules onto everyone in the apartment. The 23-year-old woman shared she was planning to move into an apartment next year with her friends Harriet, 22, and Tommy, 23. Harriet is Muslim, while she and Tommy are not religious.
Disneyland Guests Accused of Leaving Child Unattended in Stroller: WATCH

In a viral TikTok video, a young child appears to have been left alone in their stroller at Disneyland. Disneyland guest and TikTok user @marshmelow_cakez noticed the allegedly unsupervised boy outside of a women's restroom in the theme park and began recording a video. In the footage, the boy can...
‘Rude’ Friend Responds to Group Chat but Not Personal Text

Venting on an online forum, a person shared they felt slighted after their "rude" friend responded to a group chat they were both in but not their personal text thread between each other. On Mumsnet, the individual admitted they felt a little salty after their friend ignored their personal text...
Hilary Duff Slams ‘Heartless Money Grab’ Tell-All Aaron Carter Memoir

Hilary Duff slammed the publishers behind Aaron Carter's forthcoming tell-all memoir, which is slated for release following the pop star's death despite the project having been unfinished. Duff, who dated Carter for about three years in the early 2000s, criticized Ballast Books for their plans to release his unfinished memoir.
Star 93.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

