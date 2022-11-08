ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disneyland Guests Accused of Leaving Child Unattended in Stroller: WATCH

In a viral TikTok video, a young child appears to have been left alone in their stroller at Disneyland. Disneyland guest and TikTok user @marshmelow_cakez noticed the allegedly unsupervised boy outside of a women's restroom in the theme park and began recording a video. In the footage, the boy can...
Reddit Users Call Man’s Girlfriend ‘Insecure,’ ‘Immature’ for Telling His Ex Not to Bake Him Birthday Cake

On Reddit, a woman shared that her ex's new girlfriend told her not to bake a cake for his birthday, causing a rift between the two. The woman explained that in the past, she and her kids had baked a cake for their dad's birthday every year, and this year she wanted to do the same. However, her ex's new girlfriend asked her not to, creating a tense situation.
Maid of Honor Drops Out of Cousin’s Wedding After ‘Petty’ Bridesmaids Accuse Her of Stealing

A woman was forced to step down as her cousin's Maid of Honor after the other bridesmaids accused her of stealing. On Reddit, the woman shared she was already uneasy when her cousin, the bride, asked four other friends who she didn't get along with to be bridesmaids. Eventually, a group text with all the bridesmaids ended with the woman relinquishing her Maid of Honor duties and dropping out of the wedding altogether.
TikTokers Suspect Foul Play After a Man Married His Dead Wife’s Sister Two Months After The Accident

TikTok account @MindsEverybodiesBusiness, shared a creepy "Facebook love story" that has left people to speculate that a murder took place. The TikToker nicknamed Nosey Rosie shared a Facebook post that went viral in several groups for being fishy. A woman who was apparently involved in a "van accident" was killed along with one of her daughters. Her husband went on to marry his deceased wife's sister just two months after her passing, while his two other children were hospitalized from injuries sustained in the collision.
ARKANSAS STATE
Woman Steals Man’s Truck During ‘Date From Hell,’ High-Speed Police Chase Ensues

First dates can certainly come with surprises, but nothing could have prepared one man whose truck was stolen by a woman he matched with online. In Coweta, Ga., police said Jenifer Lee Gray, 37, became the "date from hell" when she stole her date's truck before leading police on a high-speed chase down the I-85 interstate in northern Georgia last Thursday (Nov. 3).
COWETA COUNTY, GA
