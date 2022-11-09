Read full article on original website
North Carolina Navy Veteran Reported Missing One Year After She DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
5 Local Coffee Shops in Cary You Need to VisitJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Man Charged With Committing Multi-Million PPP Fraud SchemeJames TulianoCary, NC
A Ceremony Honoring Veterans Will be Hosted at Veterans Freedom Park On Friday, November 11thJames TulianoCary, NC
Terrified 17-Year-Old Girl Jumped Out of Moving Lyft Ride Fearing for Her Safety Inside the Vehicle with Male DriverZack LoveRaleigh, NC
Phil Jurkovec out against NC State, Emmett Morehead to start
Boston College will be without quarterback Phil Jurkovec again this weekend against NC State per Pete Thamel of ESPN. The third year starter missed last week's game with a right knee injury, which was sustaining against UConn two weeks ago. In his place will be redshirt freshman Emmett Morehead, who...
Duke-Virginia Tech Live Updates (10-7, 6:32 2nd Quarter)
Duke clinched bowl eligibility with last week's win over Boston College, but now are looking to add to their win totals and position themselves for a better bowl game when postseason comes around. Favored by double digits coming in to Saturday's game against Virginia Tech, Mike Elko's Blue Devils will be without the services of team captain and Offensive Guard Jacob Monk when the game kicks off at noon.
Head coach Jon Scheyer recaps win over USC Upstate
Duke Basketball cruised to a second straight victory to open he head coach Jon Scheyer era on Friday night, easily dispatching USC Upstate, 84-38. Next up for the Blue Devils will be a huge jump in competition level as Scheyer and company head to Indianapolis to face defending national champion Kansas in the Champions Classic.
Nickel shines in offensive explosion for North Carolina
In North Carolina's first game of the season against UNC-Wilmington, it was freshman Seth Trimble who introduced himself to the college basketball world. Four days later and another diaper dandy left his mark in the Tar Heels' second non-conference game of the season. Freshman Tyler Nickel, who recorded just eight...
4-star edge Rico Walker steps away from UNC commitment, reopens recruitment
Hickory, N.C. — Hickory High School edge rusher Rico Walker, who committed to UNC, announced he is reopening his commitment. Walker made the announcement late Friday on his Twitter account, simply tweeting, "My recruitment is back open." Walker committed to the Tar Heels in July. Standing at 6-foot-3 and...
Tyrese Proctor discusses first two career games for Duke
Freshman combo guard says despite his shot not falling he's focusing on doing the little things in order to stay on the floor and help his team.
Duke freshman Lively to make debut vs. USC Upstate
Durham, N.C. — Duke head coach Jon Scheyer has announced that freshman Dereck Lively II will dress and be available to play tonight when the No. 7 Blue Devils host USC Upstate at 6:30 p.m. at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Lively, the preseason Rookie of the Year in the ACC,...
UNC Victory Reminds Armando Bacot About Dirty Work
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Armando Bacot still wasn’t satisfied after North Carolina’s resounding finish Friday night, as he took inventory of the top-ranked Tar Heels’ sweeping turnaround and their 102-86 victory over College of Charleston at the Smith Center. But at least the star power forward...
What we learned about NC State basketball in its 73-67 win over Campbell Friday night
“When you look around college basketball there’s so much parity now,” Kevin Keatts said. “When you play against a team like Campbell, and the reason why we scheduled them, is because they were a unique offensive team.”
balldurham.com
Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer gets surprise attack after first victory
Jon Scheyer got a surprise attack following his first Duke basketball victory. The good vibes were flowing inside Cameron Indoor Stadium on Monday night as the Duke basketball season opened with a dominant victory over Jacksonville and head coach Jon Scheyer picked up his first official victory as the head coach of the program.
Dereck Lively talks Duke debut
After missing the early part of the season, former five-star center Dereck Lively discussed his first live action for the Blue Devils and where he goes from here.
Duke basketball reinforcements lurking with big games looming
The Duke basketball program is hoping to get back some major reinforcements quickly. It was an opening that was clouded by injuries for the Duke basketball program but head coach Jon Scheyer is hoping he quickly gets some major reinforcements for the Blue Devils. Star freshmen Dereck Lively II (calf)...
247Sports
AFTERMATH: APP STATE 79 – NCCU 74
Believe it or not, Appalachian State needed to get over the hangover from its record-setting 142-point scoring performance in its season-opener, where an overmatched opponent didn’t challenge the Mountaineers on either end of the court. North Carolina Central is a tough team, both in terms of talent and grit,...
Duke freshman Dereck Lively named Preseason All-American
Duke Sports Information – The Sporting News magazine has announced its preseason All-America Teams with Duke freshman Dereck Lively II being tapped to the Third team. Lively is one of just three freshmen named nationally named a preseason All-America by Sporting News, joining second-team pick Keyonte George (Baylor) and third-teamer Nick Smith (Arkansas).
Zayden High makes it official with UNC Basketball
Zayden High committed to Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program on October 16. Less than a month later and the four-star recruit is officially headed to Chapel Hill. On Wednesday, High signed his National Letter of Intent to play with the Tar Heel during the 2023-2024 season. The Spring...
alamancenews.com
State Playoffs: Eastern, Southern win OT games; Cummings also advances in states
Eastern repeats regular-season win against intracounty rival Williams. Josh Murray scored on a 3-yard run to cap overtime and Eastern Alamance, which trailed by 21 points, completed a rally for a 27-24 victory against rival Williams in the second round of the Class 3-A state playoffs Thursday night in Mebane.
North Carolina vs College of Charleston: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
Will North Carolina remain No. 1 after this week or could College of Charleston pull off the ultimate scare on Friday night?. TV schedule: Friday, November 11, 7:00 pm ET, ACCNX. Arena: Dean E. Smith Center. The number one team in the country, North Carolina, takes the floor for their...
Duke basketball program signs premier point guard
Caleb Foster was the first recruit in his class to commit to first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer. That happened in September 2021. Fast forward 14 months. On Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, Foster inked his national letter of intent to play for the Blue Devils next season.
cbs17
UNC parking deck car fire impacts parking for Tar Heel basketball game against College of Charleston
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A Thursday fire at a UNC-Chapel Hill parking deck will impact parking for Friday night’s Tar Heels’ basketball game against the College of Charleston that is set to start at 7 p.m. A car fire broke out Thursday morning in the Dogwood...
country1037fm.com
One North Carolina Town Makes The List of Most Underrated To Retire In America
Don’t we all hope to get there one day. I am talking about a healthy happy retirement one fine day. One North Carolina town makes the list of the most underrated places to retire in America. One of my favorite websites called Cheapism, has compiled a list of the...
247Sports
