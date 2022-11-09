ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

247Sports

Phil Jurkovec out against NC State, Emmett Morehead to start

Boston College will be without quarterback Phil Jurkovec again this weekend against NC State per Pete Thamel of ESPN. The third year starter missed last week's game with a right knee injury, which was sustaining against UConn two weeks ago. In his place will be redshirt freshman Emmett Morehead, who...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Duke-Virginia Tech Live Updates (10-7, 6:32 2nd Quarter)

Duke clinched bowl eligibility with last week's win over Boston College, but now are looking to add to their win totals and position themselves for a better bowl game when postseason comes around. Favored by double digits coming in to Saturday's game against Virginia Tech, Mike Elko's Blue Devils will be without the services of team captain and Offensive Guard Jacob Monk when the game kicks off at noon.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Head coach Jon Scheyer recaps win over USC Upstate

Duke Basketball cruised to a second straight victory to open he head coach Jon Scheyer era on Friday night, easily dispatching USC Upstate, 84-38. Next up for the Blue Devils will be a huge jump in competition level as Scheyer and company head to Indianapolis to face defending national champion Kansas in the Champions Classic.
SPARTANBURG, SC
AllTarHeels

Nickel shines in offensive explosion for North Carolina

In North Carolina's first game of the season against UNC-Wilmington, it was freshman Seth Trimble who introduced himself to the college basketball world. Four days later and another diaper dandy left his mark in the Tar Heels' second non-conference game of the season. Freshman Tyler Nickel, who recorded just eight...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Duke freshman Lively to make debut vs. USC Upstate

Durham, N.C. — Duke head coach Jon Scheyer has announced that freshman Dereck Lively II will dress and be available to play tonight when the No. 7 Blue Devils host USC Upstate at 6:30 p.m. at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Lively, the preseason Rookie of the Year in the ACC,...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

UNC Victory Reminds Armando Bacot About Dirty Work

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Armando Bacot still wasn’t satisfied after North Carolina’s resounding finish Friday night, as he took inventory of the top-ranked Tar Heels’ sweeping turnaround and their 102-86 victory over College of Charleston at the Smith Center. But at least the star power forward...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
balldurham.com

Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer gets surprise attack after first victory

Jon Scheyer got a surprise attack following his first Duke basketball victory. The good vibes were flowing inside Cameron Indoor Stadium on Monday night as the Duke basketball season opened with a dominant victory over Jacksonville and head coach Jon Scheyer picked up his first official victory as the head coach of the program.
DURHAM, NC
FanSided

Duke basketball reinforcements lurking with big games looming

The Duke basketball program is hoping to get back some major reinforcements quickly. It was an opening that was clouded by injuries for the Duke basketball program but head coach Jon Scheyer is hoping he quickly gets some major reinforcements for the Blue Devils. Star freshmen Dereck Lively II (calf)...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

AFTERMATH: APP STATE 79 – NCCU 74

Believe it or not, Appalachian State needed to get over the hangover from its record-setting 142-point scoring performance in its season-opener, where an overmatched opponent didn’t challenge the Mountaineers on either end of the court. North Carolina Central is a tough team, both in terms of talent and grit,...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Duke freshman Dereck Lively named Preseason All-American

Duke Sports Information – The Sporting News magazine has announced its preseason All-America Teams with Duke freshman Dereck Lively II being tapped to the Third team. Lively is one of just three freshmen named nationally named a preseason All-America by Sporting News, joining second-team pick Keyonte George (Baylor) and third-teamer Nick Smith (Arkansas).
DURHAM, NC
AllTarHeels

Zayden High makes it official with UNC Basketball

Zayden High committed to Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program on October 16. Less than a month later and the four-star recruit is officially headed to Chapel Hill. On Wednesday, High signed his National Letter of Intent to play with the Tar Heel during the 2023-2024 season. The Spring...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball program signs premier point guard

Caleb Foster was the first recruit in his class to commit to first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer. That happened in September 2021. Fast forward 14 months. On Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, Foster inked his national letter of intent to play for the Blue Devils next season.
DURHAM, NC
