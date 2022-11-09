Duke clinched bowl eligibility with last week's win over Boston College, but now are looking to add to their win totals and position themselves for a better bowl game when postseason comes around. Favored by double digits coming in to Saturday's game against Virginia Tech, Mike Elko's Blue Devils will be without the services of team captain and Offensive Guard Jacob Monk when the game kicks off at noon.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO