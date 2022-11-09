Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Purse Snatchers Open Fire on Good Samaritan in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Drags Pedestrian Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway PlatformAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Muggers Shove Victims to Sidewalk in Separate Attacks in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Nicole's Remnants, Torrential Rain And 50 MPH Winds Hit New YorkAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
mansionglobal.com
Industrial-Chic Apartment in one of Brooklyn’s Trendiest Neighborhoods Sells for $5.33 Million
A loft-style apartment in a historic waterfront building in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood has sold for $5.33 million, setting a unit price record for the area. Located in The Mill, a century-old industrial building that was converted into a condo in 2008, the apartment spans nearly 2,200 square feet. The unit sale price, averaging $2,490 per square foot, was the highest for the tony Williamsburg, according to listing agent Wesley Stanton of Douglas Elliman.
mansionglobal.com
New York, New York, Apartment With 2,751 Square Feet and Four Bedrooms Asks $6 Million
This exceptional apartment located in New York, New York, features 2,751 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Jason Lau. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. Leading to the spacious great room and exquisitely appointed open-style windowed kitchen you will notice high gloss white lacquer finish custom cabinetry and top of the line appliances including Gaggeneau refrigerator, Miele dishwasher speed oven as well as U-Line wine refrigerator.. The double exposure primary bedroom suite offers a separate California custom made walk-in closet and a luxurious windowed marble bath with a freestanding soaking tub, oversized shower stall and double sink with customized vanity and medicine cabinets. This elegant 2,781 Sq ft 4-bedroom 3-bathroom home offers expansive views of Riverside Park. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. Residents enjoy every modern luxury as well as a full suite of new amenities including concierge services, fitness center with a yoga studio, kid's playroom, game room, lounge, screening room, and catering kitchen. The fourth bedroom is currently setup as the media and entertainment room..
mansionglobal.com
New York, New York, Home With 1,647 Square Feet and Two Bedrooms Asks $4.95 Million
This stunning home in New York, New York, has 1,647 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Cathy Franklin. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. The secondary bedroom features a pocket door opening to the living space which easily allows this room to be used as a den, office, or library. Professional-grade appliances include a Wolf 5-burner integrated cooktop, wall oven, speed oven, and fully-vented range hood; Sub-Zero refrigerator/freezer and wine refrigerator; Miele dishwasher; and Julien stainless steel undermount sink with InSinkErator disposal and Dornbracht faucet. Additional conveniences include bicycle storage, private storage for purchase, a dog grooming station, a dedicated service entrance, and a live-in resident manager. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. Upstairs, athletic and wellness areas include a light-filled fitness center by The Wright Fit overlooking the garden below; an international squash court / sports court with a retractable basketball net and backboard; a movement studio with Pilates and Gyrotonic equipment; and a spa with treatment room, sauna, steam room, and hair salon.
mansionglobal.com
A 25-Foot-Wide Townhouse Asking $14.975 Million Becomes One of Brooklyn’s Priciest Listings
A Brooklyn Heights townhouse is listing for $14.975 million, making it one of the priciest homes on the market in Brooklyn, said listing agent David Feldman of Brown Harris Stevens. The owners of the three-bedroom, roughly 4,100-square-foot house are Dennis Masel, the co-founder of the recruiting company Creative Circle, and...
Mom grieves only child wheeled on hand truck to Brooklyn yard
HOWARD BEACH, Queens (PIX11) — The mother of Philip Guarino, who was only 28 when his body was wheeled on a hand truck to a backyard in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn, still can’t accept the way her son’s corpse was handled. “He was wrapped up in some kind of plastic, and he was wheeled, and thrown […]
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 199 apartments in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
Applications are open for an affordable housing lottery for 199 newly constructed apartments at 1921 Atlantic Ave. in Brooklyn. Rents start at $375 a month for a studio. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn from $16,218 to $132,400 depending on the size of the household. The stabilized apartments are...
Mysterious noise driving people crazy in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- No one seems to know what's been causing a strange humming sound in Brooklyn. The mysterious sound emanating through parts of Fort Greene has been driving some neighbors crazy, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported Thursday. "It's profoundly annoying," one woman said. "It sounds like somebody putting their finger on a glass cup and running it around the top of the cup.""It sounds very much like a resonance, a harmonic resonance like if you can picture someone rubbing the top of a crystal glass or a tuning fork," said Mo Hussain.Hussain took a video walking home one night. He said he's...
therealdeal.com
Kimco pays $375M for Long Island shopping centers
Kimco Realty is making a big expansion in its own backyard. The Jericho-based real estate investment trust picked up eight retail assets spread throughout Nassau County from Woodbury-based Kabro Associates for $375.8 million, Newsday reported. The properties — seven of which are shopping centers, while one is a free-standing grocery...
mansionglobal.com
Artist Joan Mitchell Hosted the Likes of John Lennon and Elton John at This Manhattan Townhouse
Famous writers and musicians once partied at this renovated West Village townhouse, which features vast living spaces, a six-person sauna and a basement recording studio. The modernized home formerly belonged to the late painter Joan Mitchell—now among the world’s best-selling female artists—and her husband, publisher Barney Rosset. Together, they hosted parties attended by icons such as John Lennon, Norman Mailer and Elton John. Rosset owned the publishing house Grove Press, famous for printing avant-garde literature, including Beat Generation poetry.
Postal carrier threatened, robbed by 2 men in Brooklyn
Police are searching for the men who robbed a postal carrier in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon.
Gangbanger busted for shooting death of NJ entrepreneur over dodgy car rental
The gunman wanted for killing a New Jersey entrepreneur over a bogus car rental was busted when officers approached a double-parked car and recognized him, police said Friday. Kevin Faneus, a 22-year-old Crip gang member, was nabbed Wednesday on Nostrand Ave. in East Flatbush, less than a half-mile from where he allegedly killed Julftson Remy, 24, early on Sept. 17. Faneus was charged with ...
Squatter found dead in Brooklyn apartment fire
A woman squatting in a vacant Brooklyn apartment was killed in a fire early Friday, authorities said. Firefighters called to extinguish the blaze at Van Siclen Ave. near Fulton St. found the unidentified victim at 3:55 a.m. inside the unit after the fire was out. She was unresponsive and died at the scene. It wasn’t yet clear what caused the fire. The FDNY said 60 firefighters responded to the ...
Crown Heights man says he’s being pushed out the apartment he rents
Roberts is now suing the landlord of his building, 972 Park Place LLC, with Roberts’ lawyer saying that they “believe this is an intentional harassment technique designed to push Francis out."
pix11.com
NYPD officers shoot at car in Brooklyn
NYPD officers in Brooklyn opened fire on a car as the driver fled from police on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. At least one officer was hit by the car, police said. NYPD officers in Brooklyn opened fire on a car as the driver fled from police on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. At least one officer was hit by the car, police said.
mansionglobal.com
A Lavish Connecticut Replica of the Vanderbilts’ Shelburne Farms Overlooks Long Island Sound
This imposing 15,000-square-foot Queen Anne Victorian stands on a private lane along Sasco Point, a sought-after enclave overlooking Long Island Sound. “It’s an exclusive community of less than 10 homes,” said listing agent Cindy Raney, of Coldwell Banker Realty. “It’s absolutely quiet and beyond private.”. The...
Curbed
What Neighborhoods Went for Lee Zeldin?
The unofficial results from Tuesday night’s New York gubernatorial election are in and Kathy Hochul secured her spot (albeit by a relatively slim margin compared to past Democrats), capturing 52.6 percent of the vote to Lee Zeldin’s 47.4 percent. Hochul carried New York City with the exception of Staten Island (naturally), but some neighborhoods elsewhere in the city were splashes of red in what was otherwise a sea of blue. A micro-level rundown, according to preliminary data from the City’s handy neighborhood tracker:
Rockefeller Center Christmas tree spends night in Suffern
The NYC Thruway Authority posted photos on Twitter saying the tree spent most of the day on the Thruway yesterday on its way from Queensbury to NYC.
Manhattan man indicted for murdering and dismembering girlfriend in NYC apartment
NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn man has been indicted for murdering and dismembering his girlfriend, stuffing her body parts in suitcases in her East New York Apartment. Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez has announced charges against Justin Williams, 24, of Manhattan was charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse. District Attorney Gonzalez said, “This defendant is accused of the horrific murder and dismemberment of his former girlfriend. While we can’t erase the tragic and cruel death of D’Asia Johnson, we are fully committed to bringing this defendant to justice. I hope that this prosecution brings a The post Manhattan man indicted for murdering and dismembering girlfriend in NYC apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
bkmag.com
A Brooklyn doc’s warning on Covid: ‘We’re going to see an increase over the winter’
Don’t shoot the messenger, but we’re not out of the woods yet. Flu season is upon us, and with the holidays approaching, medical experts expect new coronavirus subvariants and a general uptick in cases. Already, according to Dana Mazo, an infectious disease specialist and assistant clinical professor of medicine at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, hospitalizations are at a higher rate this November than the same period last year.
New York man kidnapped by armed robbers, driven from Queens to Nassau
The NYPD says a trio of robbers dragged a man in Queens out of his car at gunpoint, zip-tied him and demanded money before abandoning him in Nassau County.
