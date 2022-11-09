This stunning home in New York, New York, has 1,647 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Cathy Franklin. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. The secondary bedroom features a pocket door opening to the living space which easily allows this room to be used as a den, office, or library. Professional-grade appliances include a Wolf 5-burner integrated cooktop, wall oven, speed oven, and fully-vented range hood; Sub-Zero refrigerator/freezer and wine refrigerator; Miele dishwasher; and Julien stainless steel undermount sink with InSinkErator disposal and Dornbracht faucet. Additional conveniences include bicycle storage, private storage for purchase, a dog grooming station, a dedicated service entrance, and a live-in resident manager. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. Upstairs, athletic and wellness areas include a light-filled fitness center by The Wright Fit overlooking the garden below; an international squash court / sports court with a retractable basketball net and backboard; a movement studio with Pilates and Gyrotonic equipment; and a spa with treatment room, sauna, steam room, and hair salon.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO