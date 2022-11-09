Read full article on original website
Used Car Market: Who Are the Biggest Winners and Losers as Prices Drop?
With the price of food continuing to rise, at least consumers are seeing relief in one spending category: The price of used cars is dropping in line with rising interest rates and decreased consumer...
Collapsed FTX hit by rogue transactions, analysts saw over $600mln outflows
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Further details on the bankruptcy of crypto exchange FTX emerged on Saturday, even as peers and partners distanced themselves from the firm and sources told Reuters at least a billion dollars of customer funds on the exchange had vanished.
At least $1bn in investor assets missing after FTX collapse – reports
Amid the fallout of the implosion of FTX, once the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange, at least $1bn in investor assets appears to be missing, according to multiple reports.
