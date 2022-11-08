ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton County, SC

WSAV News 3

Former Lowcountry teacher faces child exploitation charges

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A former Beaufort County teacher already in trouble with the law, now faces even more charges. Ryan Sheaffer is facing three more charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. The 33-year-old used to be a teacher at Bluffton Middle School. As part of an earlier investigation, he was already accused […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies arrest man in Oct. burglary of Bluffton home

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities said a 21-year-old man was arrested in reference to an October burglary in Bluffton. Carlos Antonio Soto was arrested at his home just after 8 p.m. Thursday and charged with first-degree burglary, attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and petit larceny, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said.
BLUFFTON, SC
counton2.com

NCPD investigating Oct. 26 homicide

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating an October 26 shooting that left one person dead. Keyjuan Ford (19) of Summerville died of a gunshot wound Tuesday after spending nearly two weeks in Trident Medical Center. The incident happened shortly before 11:00 a.m....
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Summerville Police mourns 20-year veteran officer

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department paid tribute Thursday to a long-time officer who died after serving the agency for two decades. Capt. Larry “LJ” Johnson died from cancer, a post on the agency’s Facebook page states. Johnson joined the Summerville Police Department in 2002...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Deputies arrest Hollywood man after homes shot in Adams Run area

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have made an arrest in connection to a shooting in the Adams Run area. Kalif Ja’Corey Mungin, 18, of Hollywood, was arrested Wednesday in the Hollywood area, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Authorities say Mungin faces nine counts of assault and battery...
HOLLYWOOD, SC
abcnews4.com

Beaufort County woman arrested for intent to defraud lottery tickets

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A Beaufort County woman was arrested and charged with intent to defraud and counterfeit game tickets on Monday. ELECTION DAY COVERAGE: Midterm election updates throughout Georgia, South Carolina. Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Lilli Marie Russell, 28, of Beaufort....
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WTGS

Former owner of Savannah Mellow Mushroom charged with tax crime

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The former owner of Mellow Mushroom in Savannah faces a federal charge for withholding more than $400,000 in payroll taxes. According to the Department of Justice, Melissa Metts Johnson, 48, of Statesboro, is charged with failure to account for and pay over employment taxes. She faces a statutory penalty of up to five years in prison and substantial financial penalties.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Feds break up South Georgia drug ring

A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in South Georgia and reaching into the Caribbean. Operation Carpet Ride identified drug trafficking operations in Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Liberty, Richmond, and Tattnall counties dating back to January 2016....
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WCBD Count on 2

2 hurt in Colleton County head-on crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were hospitalized following a crash Tuesday morning in Colleton County. Colleton County Fire-Rescue said the crash happened on Sidneys Road just before 11 a.m. Both vehicles were hit on the driver’s side in the crash. Fire-rescue officials found a small car blocking the roadway and a Ford pickup […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
blufftontoday.com

Hampton County man arrested after standoff on Hilton Head Island

A Hampton County man is in custody following a standoff on Hilton Head Island. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 32-year-old Charles Antoine Brown of Garnett, SC, on charges of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and breach of peace. At about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov....
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Hampton County Veteran’s Day Parade held Saturday

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Savannah wasn’t the only place celebrating Veteran’s Day with a parade this year. Folks in the Lowcountry also had one to attend. In years past, there hasn’t been a Veteran’s Day Parade in Hampton County, but when Sharon Johnson took over as director of the Hampton County VA, she thought that needed to change.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

A veteran goes from homeless to general manager

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - D’Angelo Shaw is the general manager at the Planet Fitness in Statesboro. A job he has a unique passion for. “My favorite part is just watching everybody on their journey. Watching everybody push through their journey. Seeing them on a daily basis.”. Maybe D’Angelo is...
STATESBORO, GA

