What time is England vs India? How to watch T20 World Cup semi-final online and on TV today

By Sports Staff
 3 days ago

England face India in the T20 World Cup semi-finals, a match described by Moeen Ali as the “biggest game you can play” in white-ball cricket.

After edging Australia to second spot in the Super 12s stage to progress to the last four, England take on the star-studded batting attack of India for a place in Sunday’s final.

Virat Kohli has been in form during the tournament, while Moeen has called India’s dynamic batter Suryakumar Yadav “the best in the world”, underlining the task facing England.

Jos Buttler’s side have yet to fully convince during the tournament, despite their crucial win over Sri Lanka that booked their place in the semi-finals, as England look to add their 50-over World Cup triumph in 2019.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs India?

The T20 World Cup semi-final is set to be played at 8am GMT on Thursday 10 November at the Adelaide Oval.

How can I watch England vs India?

The T20 World Cup semi-final will be shown live on Sky Sports Main event, with coverage starting from 7am GMT. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the England team news?

Mark Wood emerged as an injury concern two days out from England’s T20 World Cup semi-final against India after withdrawing from training.

It is another potential headache England could do without as they are yet to make a call on Dawid Malan, who tweaked his left groin while fielding in last Saturday’s win over Sri Lanka and did not bat.

Phil Salt, who would likely come into the side if Malan was unavailable, seemed to have an extended catching session on the boundary.

Odds

England win: 1/1

India win: 5/6

