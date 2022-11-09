Read full article on original website
Saturday Sessions: Bret McKenzie performs "A Little Tune"
New Zealand’s Bret McKenzie first received widespread attention on the HBO series “Flight of the Conchords” and has appeared in the “Lord of the Rings” movies. Most of his work has been in comedy but the artist’s recently released album, “Songs Without Jokes,” is different. For Saturday Sessions, McKenzie performs "A Little Tune."
New Zealand musician and former actor Bret McKenzie on songwriting, new album
New Zealand musician and former actor Bret McKenzie discusses his new album called "Songs Without Jokes," performing with Kermit the Frog and writing songs with fans.
Celebrities press Amazon to pull antisemitic documentary from site
Hollywood A-listers and activists are calling on Amazon and bookseller Barnes and Noble to pull an antisemitic film and book from their virtual and physical store shelves. Creative Community for Peace, the activist group leading the effort, on Thursday made public a letter to CEOs Jeff Bezos, James Daunt and other leaders at the two companies asking them to remove "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake up Black America" — a book and film the group said causes "tremendous harm to the Jewish community while spreading dangerous misinformation to an impressionable public that may be susceptible to its propaganda."
