Hollywood A-listers and activists are calling on Amazon and bookseller Barnes and Noble to pull an antisemitic film and book from their virtual and physical store shelves. Creative Community for Peace, the activist group leading the effort, on Thursday made public a letter to CEOs Jeff Bezos, James Daunt and other leaders at the two companies asking them to remove "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake up Black America" — a book and film the group said causes "tremendous harm to the Jewish community while spreading dangerous misinformation to an impressionable public that may be susceptible to its propaganda."

22 HOURS AGO