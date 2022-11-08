ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
fox4news.com

Arizona Democrat Katie Hobbs keeps lead over Kari Lake in race for governor

PHOENIX - The release of ballots on Saturday from Arizona's largest county netted Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a few thousand votes, but she's still trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by tens of thousands of ballots. Hobbs led Lake by 1.6 percentage points after the release of roughly 85,000 votes from...
ARIZONA STATE
fox4news.com

Regulators reveal study on ideas to make Texas power grid more reliable

AUSTIN, Texas - State regulators revealed a months-long study on ideas to make the power grid more reliable. That study notes there is "significant risk" with a plan public utility commissioners have discussed moving forward with. State leaders signaled which plan they would like to move forward with. The public...
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Texas voter turnout fell from 2018. It was still higher than other midterms.

Participation in Texas elections has ebbed and flowed for years in a clear pattern — turnout rising in presidential years and receding in midterm elections when statewide seats are on the ballot. Then came 2018 when more than half of the state’s registered voters turned out, nearing presidential level...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy