Arizona Democrat Katie Hobbs keeps lead over Kari Lake in race for governor
PHOENIX - The release of ballots on Saturday from Arizona's largest county netted Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a few thousand votes, but she's still trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by tens of thousands of ballots. Hobbs led Lake by 1.6 percentage points after the release of roughly 85,000 votes from...
Regulators reveal study on ideas to make Texas power grid more reliable
AUSTIN, Texas - State regulators revealed a months-long study on ideas to make the power grid more reliable. That study notes there is "significant risk" with a plan public utility commissioners have discussed moving forward with. State leaders signaled which plan they would like to move forward with. The public...
Texas voter turnout fell from 2018. It was still higher than other midterms.
Participation in Texas elections has ebbed and flowed for years in a clear pattern — turnout rising in presidential years and receding in midterm elections when statewide seats are on the ballot. Then came 2018 when more than half of the state’s registered voters turned out, nearing presidential level...
Dallas weather: Freeze warning issued for parts of North Texas Saturday
The temperatures in the 80s we saw earlier this week will seem like a distant memory as temperatures fall across North Texas Friday. Many parts of North Texas will see rain on Friday until the early evening hours. Some areas may see some small hail. Much of the area will...
North Texas High School Football 2022 Bi-District Playoff Highlights
DALLAS - The high school football season always seems to fly by and here we are again. The post-season has arrived and there's nothing quite like playoff time in the state of Texas.
Sansom Park officer shot during training exercise out of ICU, Johnson County officer on leave
SANSOM PARK, Texas - A suburban Fort Worth police officer is out of intensive care days after she was injured during active shooter training. Sansom Park Officer Lina Mino was shot in the face during last Saturday’s training exercise at an elementary school in Forest Hill. "Officers were participating...
