CBS Sports

USC vs. Colorado live stream, watch online, TV channel, prediction, pick, spread, football game odds

USC continued to climb up the College Football Playoff Rankings -- ever so slightly -- with the Trojans coming in at No. 8 during Tuesday's release. They will try to keep those playoff hopes alive while continuing to climb the ranks on Friday with a victory over Colorado. The Buffaloes are 11th in the Pac-12 standings, and now they have to travel to Los Angeles for a tough matchup with the Trojans.
Bleacher Report

College Football: B/R Experts Answer Biggest Questions for Week 11

And then there were four. Georgia owned Tennessee, Notre Dame wasted Clemson and the College Football Playoff rankings now include a quartet of unbeaten teams: UGA, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. But while upsets anywhere are possible, only No. 4 TCU has a marquee opponent in Week 11. Still, the...
Bleacher Report

1 Player on Each NFL Team Who Could Break Out Before the 2022 Season Ends

Progression in the NFL isn't always linear. Sometimes, it just takes a while for things to "click" for a young player. As we approach the second half of the NFL season, there is still plenty of time for players to break out. Consider Amon-Ra St. Brown last season. The Lions receiver had just two games with 65 or more yards in the first 10 games of the season.
Bleacher Report

Must-Watch 2022-23 Nonconference Men's College Basketball Games

While it's fantastic to have men's college basketball back in our lives, the matchups thus far have largely been yawn-inducing. Plenty of games ended up being fun. The opening-night overtime game between Loyola-Chicago and Fairleigh Dickinson had everyone buzzing, as did Georgetown needing overtime to avoid a disastrous loss to Coppin State the following night. Davidson won a double-overtime game at Wright State, and South Dakota State has already been involved in a pair of heart-stopping finishes.
On3.com

How ESPN's Football Power Index ranks the College Football Playoff contenders

Tennessee dropped to No. 5 in this week’s College Football Playoff Top 25 following the 27-13 loss at Georgia, the new consensus No. 1 team in the country. The Vols (8-1, 4-1 SEC) still have a path to the four-team playoff bracket, though, if they can win out — they play Missouri on Saturday (Noon Eastern Time; TV: CBS) at Neyland Stadium and then road games at South Carolina and Vanderbilt close the regular-season schedule — and get some help from other teams.
247Sports

Minnesota Gopher Football vs. Northwestern preview and prediction

Minnesota (6-3) vs. Northwestern (1-8) TV: BTN - Jeff Levering (PXP), Matt Millen (Analyst), Elise Menaker (Reporter) Series: Minnesota Leads 55-36-5 (Minnesota won 41-14 in Evanston (10/30/21)) Vegas betting line: Minnesota (-17.5) with an O/U of 40. Weather Report: 30 degrees with west winds at 10-15 mph and sun. Five...
Bleacher Report

4-Star QB Prospect Jaden Rashada Flips Commitment from Miami to Florida

Quarterback Jaden Rashada, a 4-star prospect in the 2023 college football recruiting class, announced Friday he's flipped his commitment from Miami to Florida. Rashada posted a statement on Twitter, saying he "dreamed of playing SEC football since I was a little kid:" The Pittsburg High School (Cal.) standout is rated...
Bleacher Report

Raiders' Rooting Guide for 2022 NFL Draft Implications of Week 10

The Las Vegas Raiders come into Week 10 with little hope that their season will turn around. Las Vegas is in line to pick second in the 2023 NFL draft, and it may solidify that position over the next few weeks now that Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller are on injured reserve.
Bleacher Report

Commanders WR Jahan Dotson Fantasy Trade Advice Ahead of Deadline

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson hasn't played since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys, but he's trending toward making a return. Fantasy managers who may be considering trading Dotson might want to hold onto him instead. He had a solid start to the season...
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Hopefuls with Most Favorable Second-Half Schedules

Dozens of factors will affect NFL playoff races, but a healthy dose of schedule luck can provide a critical boost. Looking at the Week 10 standings, seven postseason contenders hold a considerable edge in that department. For example, the second half of the 2022 season may be awfully kind to...
Bleacher Report

2023 NBA Draft: Pro Comparisons for Projected Lottery Picks

Each potential lottery pick for the 2023 NBA draft resembles a different NBA star, quality starter or mix of multiple pros. The projected No. 1 pick looks like a combination of two of the rarer prospects over the last decade. For some comparisons, it's necessary to stretch one's imagination or...
