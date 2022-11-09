Read full article on original website
hbsdealer.com
Masonite opens new S.C. facility
Masonite has opened its latest door manufacturing facility in Fort Mill, S.C. The new facility produces doors for the North American residential housing market and services some of the company’s key markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the country. Additionally, the facility features advanced automation and leverages...
hbsdealer.com
The Quikrete Industry Dashboard
The week was loaded with election coverage and bold-faced headlines from Silicon Valley, but it was a relatively quiet week for Dashboard Data. It’s the lull before the flurry of releases will hit Nov. 14-18, when monthly residential construction numbers and monthly sales reports will be released by government agencies. Also in the same week, Home Depot and Lowe’s will report their quarterly earnings on consecutive days.
hbsdealer.com
EYE on RETAIL: Bed, Bath & Beyond names new marketing chief
Ed Bath & Beyond Inc. has tapped a former Burlington Stores executive to head marketing. The home décor retailer appointed Bart Sichel as executive VP, chief marketing & customer officer. He will oversee fully integrated marketing and customer strategies for Bed Bath & Beyond, Buybuy Baby and Harmon. Sichel...
hbsdealer.com
Promotions at Envision Outdoor Living
The composite decking and railing manufacturer announces three leadership moves. Envision Outdoor Living Products, manufacturer of Envision composite decking and Fairway deck railings, has promoted three of its internal team members to new leadership positions. The promotions arrive as the company continues to experience steady growth while remaining focused on...
hbsdealer.com
Caterpillar gives United Way a hand up
Caterpillar Inc. employees and retirees together with the Caterpillar Foundation, the philanthropic organization of Caterpillar, have pledged more than $13.8 million to the United Way chapters across the United States, Mexico, Canada and Panama as part of its 2022-2023 campaign. “I want to express my sincere thanks to our employees...
