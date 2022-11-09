ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Masonite opens new S.C. facility

Masonite has opened its latest door manufacturing facility in Fort Mill, S.C. The new facility produces doors for the North American residential housing market and services some of the company’s key markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the country. Additionally, the facility features advanced automation and leverages...
The Quikrete Industry Dashboard

The week was loaded with election coverage and bold-faced headlines from Silicon Valley, but it was a relatively quiet week for Dashboard Data. It’s the lull before the flurry of releases will hit Nov. 14-18, when monthly residential construction numbers and monthly sales reports will be released by government agencies. Also in the same week, Home Depot and Lowe’s will report their quarterly earnings on consecutive days.
EYE on RETAIL: Bed, Bath & Beyond names new marketing chief

Ed Bath & Beyond Inc. has tapped a former Burlington Stores executive to head marketing. The home décor retailer appointed Bart Sichel as executive VP, chief marketing & customer officer. He will oversee fully integrated marketing and customer strategies for Bed Bath & Beyond, Buybuy Baby and Harmon. Sichel...
Promotions at Envision Outdoor Living

The composite decking and railing manufacturer announces three leadership moves. Envision Outdoor Living Products, manufacturer of Envision composite decking and Fairway deck railings, has promoted three of its internal team members to new leadership positions. The promotions arrive as the company continues to experience steady growth while remaining focused on...
Caterpillar gives United Way a hand up

Caterpillar Inc. employees and retirees together with the Caterpillar Foundation, the philanthropic organization of Caterpillar, have pledged more than $13.8 million to the United Way chapters across the United States, Mexico, Canada and Panama as part of its 2022-2023 campaign. “I want to express my sincere thanks to our employees...
