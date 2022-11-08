Read full article on original website
The Best Upstate New York Chili for Those Chilly Days
As the days are starting to get shorter, the temperatures outside are beginning to drop along with it. When it gets chilly in Upstate New York, we can find comfort in lots of different delicious, hearty foods. But one of the best options on a chilly day is a good crock of homemade chili, of course, served in homes and restaurants all across the region.
35 Themed Trees at Largest Christmas Wonderland in CNY to Deck the Halls
If you're looking for an artificial tree for the holidays this year, look no further than the largest Christmas Wonderland in Central New York. You might even find a gift or two for a few people on your shopping list. Take the hassle out of the holidays this year with...
These Five Upstate Hikes Are New York’s Deadliest
New York state has some of the most beautiful nature in the United States. For hundreds of years, vacationers from around the world have come for all four seasons in Upstate New York. Many take to the trails when they're here. But some trails have proven more dangerous than others. Here are NY's most deadly hikes.
Scared of Getting Stuck Up Here? These New Yorkers Will Save You
What would keep many people from ever hitting the slopes is what these people train for every single year. When you ask just about every person why they've never gone skiing or snowboarding in Upstate New York, most of them have the same answer. They're afraid of heights. More specifically, the gondola.
WATCH: You’ll Bear-ly Believe How Close One Hunter Got to a Big Black Bear
Talk about getting too close for comfort. A hunter came within what looked like inches of a mama bear and her two cubs while sitting in the blind. Jamie Stephens was in the woods hunting deer. After not seeing anything for days, his patience finally paid off. But it wasn't deer he was rewarded with. It was three black bears. "That's crazy I have never seen a bear out here. That's awesome dude," Stephens said.
A Dozen Delicious Finger Lakes Diners and Cafes to Explore!
The next time you are on a road trip through the Finger Lakes region, and maybe you just do not want to stop at a fancy restaurant for a big dinner, or maybe you have already had your fill of the famous wineries for one day, we suggest you consider stopping at a small café or diner along the way.
Hochul Wins, U.S. 19th Congressional District Too Close to Call
Western New Yorker, Democrat Kathy Hochul makes history again, being elected the first woman Governor in the Empire State. In results posted by the New York State Board of Elections, statewide voters have handed Hochul a full term in the job, becoming the first woman elected New York Governor. She outright wins the office she took over in 2021 when former Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) resigned.
