New Immigration Program
Last month, the Biden Administration surprised us with an announcement about a new rule for the Venezuelan citizens. Immigration announced a joint action with Mexico to reduce the number of Venezuelans arriving at the Southwest border fleeing the humanitarian and economic crisis. Now, any Venezuelan who enters the United States...
Immigration issues: Visas and green cards
Non-U.S. citizen international medical graduate (IMG) physicians, residents and fellows help play a critical role in alleviating the physician shortage by providing health care to many Americans, especially in communities in need as they tend to choose primary care specialties and work in areas of the country with higher rates of poverty.
Israel and Jordan move forward with water-for-energy deal
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Israel and Jordan on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to move ahead with a water-for-energy deal after an initial examination of the project found it to be feasible.
At least $1bn in investor assets missing after FTX collapse – reports
Amid the fallout of the implosion of FTX, once the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange, at least $1bn in investor assets appears to be missing, according to multiple reports. On Saturday morning, Reuters reported that FTX was missing at least $1bn in client funds, according to two anonymous sources who held senior...
When losing your job means losing your right to stay in the U.S.
Last week it was Twitter, Lyft and Stripe. This week it’s Meta and Salesforce. Layoffs are hitting the tech industry hard. And some workers aren’t just losing their jobs — they could lose their right to stay in the U.S. For decades, the tech industry has relied...
A meltdown in Haiti is testing Biden’s diplomatic mojo
Other countries have helped the United States on crises from Afghanistan to Ukraine. But they’re leery of intervening in Haiti.
US expected to ease Esta ban for Cuba visitors
President Trump’s final act against Cuba was to place the island on Washington’s list of “state sponsors of terrorism” (SST). His successor, Joe Biden, has left the designation in place.As a result, says the US State Department, British visitors to America who have visited Cuba since 1 March 2011 cannot use the swift, cheap and easy Esta system. Instead they must spend $160 (£141) on a full visa – and attend an interview at the US Embassy in London or the Consulate-General in Belfast, for which appointments are hard to obtain.Confusion has reigned, with several leading travel firms insisting the...
Emergency SOS via satellite via an Apple million$$$ investment for iPhone 14s
Emergency SOS via satellite on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lineups are now made possible by $450 million Apple investment in US infrastructure satellite network and ground stations to power the new service. Apple’s $450 million investment from the firm’s Advanced Manufacturing Fund will go to the development of...
OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro receive stable OxygenOS 13 builds based on Android 13 in Europe, India and North America
OnePlus has started distributing stable Android 13-based builds globally for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Rolling out as Oxygen OS 13.0, the updates are available for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro handsets sold in Europe, India and North America. OnePlus has announced the rollout of stable OxygenOS...
Countries With the Fastest Internet
How fast is your internet? Do you get a million gigabits a second? Probably not, but could you?. Scientists recently broke a speed record sending 1.8 petabits of information between a laser and a single optical chip system in one second. That amount, well over a million gigabits, is more than twice the amount of internet traffic the world transmits in one second, according to PC.
Galaxy S23 Ultra camera providers joined by China's Sunny Optical as Samsung cuts Sony out of the S23 series picture
The Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature two camera units that have been supplied by the Chinese company Sunny Optical, which has provided lenses for Samsung in the past as well as for rivals such as Huawei and Vivo. According to a report by The Elec, the S23 Ultra will have its 10 MP folded zoom telephoto camera and 12 MP ultra-wide camera mostly produced by Sunny Optical, with Samsung Electro-Mechanics (telephoto) and NAMUGA (ultra-wide) picking up any slack.
Black CEO of $1.7M Moving Company Grants Second Chances by Hiring Inmates Struggling to Find Work
Chandra Thomas has always believed in second chances, so much so that it’s a core part of her business J.C. Movers & Lumper Services Inc. “When I started the moving company, it was my dream to grow it to a company that will keep young men and women off the street and provides a better opportunity for them to provide a sufficient life for themselves and their families,” Thomas told BLACK ENTERPRISE.
Top Benefits Of Becoming a U.S. Citizen
Many people ask, “What are the benefits of becoming a U.S. citizen?”. There are many advantages to U.S. citizenship. Listed below are twelve very important reasons every lawful permanent resident should consider right now. 1. The right to vote. Only United States citizens at least 18 years old may...
Chinese incursions into India are increasing, strategically planned
Chinese incursions across India’s west and central borders are not independent, random incidents that happen by mistake. Instead, these incursions are part of a strategically planned, coordinated effort in order to gain permanent control of disputed border areas, a new study has found. Led by Northwestern University, Technical University...
