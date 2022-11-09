ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

24/7 Wall St.

The 25 Largest Air Forces in the World

In 2020, the United States armed forces budget exceeded $778 billion, which was by far the largest defense budget of any nation on Earth. The United States Air Force has more jets, planes, and helicopters than the five runners-up, combined. While the Air Force is most associated with aircraft, in fact every major military branch […]
cnylatinonewspaper.com

New Immigration Program

Last month, the Biden Administration surprised us with an announcement about a new rule for the Venezuelan citizens. Immigration announced a joint action with Mexico to reduce the number of Venezuelans arriving at the Southwest border fleeing the humanitarian and economic crisis. Now, any Venezuelan who enters the United States...
AMA

Immigration issues: Visas and green cards

Non-U.S. citizen international medical graduate (IMG) physicians, residents and fellows help play a critical role in alleviating the physician shortage by providing health care to many Americans, especially in communities in need as they tend to choose primary care specialties and work in areas of the country with higher rates of poverty.
The Guardian

At least $1bn in investor assets missing after FTX collapse – reports

Amid the fallout of the implosion of FTX, once the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange, at least $1bn in investor assets appears to be missing, according to multiple reports. On Saturday morning, Reuters reported that FTX was missing at least $1bn in client funds, according to two anonymous sources who held senior...
marketplace.org

When losing your job means losing your right to stay in the U.S.

Last week it was Twitter, Lyft and Stripe. This week it’s Meta and Salesforce. Layoffs are hitting the tech industry hard. And some workers aren’t just losing their jobs — they could lose their right to stay in the U.S. For decades, the tech industry has relied...
The Independent

US expected to ease Esta ban for Cuba visitors

President Trump’s final act against Cuba was to place the island on Washington’s list of “state sponsors of terrorism” (SST). His successor, Joe Biden, has left the designation in place.As a result, says the US State Department, British visitors to America who have visited Cuba since 1 March 2011 cannot use the swift, cheap and easy Esta system. Instead they must spend $160 (£141) on a full visa – and attend an interview at the US Embassy in London or the Consulate-General in Belfast, for which appointments are hard to obtain.Confusion has reigned, with several leading travel firms insisting the...
TheStreet

Countries With the Fastest Internet

How fast is your internet? Do you get a million gigabits a second? Probably not, but could you?. Scientists recently broke a speed record sending 1.8 petabits of information between a laser and a single optical chip system in one second. That amount, well over a million gigabits, is more than twice the amount of internet traffic the world transmits in one second, according to PC.
notebookcheck.net

Galaxy S23 Ultra camera providers joined by China's Sunny Optical as Samsung cuts Sony out of the S23 series picture

The Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature two camera units that have been supplied by the Chinese company Sunny Optical, which has provided lenses for Samsung in the past as well as for rivals such as Huawei and Vivo. According to a report by The Elec, the S23 Ultra will have its 10 MP folded zoom telephoto camera and 12 MP ultra-wide camera mostly produced by Sunny Optical, with Samsung Electro-Mechanics (telephoto) and NAMUGA (ultra-wide) picking up any slack.
Black Enterprise

Black CEO of $1.7M Moving Company Grants Second Chances by Hiring Inmates Struggling to Find Work

Chandra Thomas has always believed in second chances, so much so that it’s a core part of her business J.C. Movers & Lumper Services Inc. “When I started the moving company, it was my dream to grow it to a company that will keep young men and women off the street and provides a better opportunity for them to provide a sufficient life for themselves and their families,” Thomas told BLACK ENTERPRISE.
cohaitungchi.com

Top Benefits Of Becoming a U.S. Citizen

Many people ask, “What are the benefits of becoming a U.S. citizen?”. There are many advantages to U.S. citizenship. Listed below are twelve very important reasons every lawful permanent resident should consider right now. 1. The right to vote. Only United States citizens at least 18 years old may...
ScienceBlog.com

Chinese incursions into India are increasing, strategically planned

Chinese incursions across India’s west and central borders are not independent, random incidents that happen by mistake. Instead, these incursions are part of a strategically planned, coordinated effort in order to gain permanent control of disputed border areas, a new study has found. Led by Northwestern University, Technical University...

