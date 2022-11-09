Right-hander Jacob deGrom informed the Texas Rangers that he's interested in signing with the team in free agency, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. The pitcher is expected to seek a pact with an average annual value of $40-million plus, reports Heyman. The four-time All-Star is arguably the top starting pitcher available on the open market after opting out of his deal with the New York Mets.

