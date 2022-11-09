Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Talks Future of Star Third Baseman
There are plenty of moves left to be made for the Dodgers, and the future of third baseman Justin Turner hangs in the balance
Former Dodgers Outfielder Enters Free Agent Market
Former Dodgers outfielder AJ Pollock declined his $13 million option with the White Sox, taking a $5 million buyout and hitting free agency.
Could Houston Astros Bring Back GM Jeff Luhnow After James Click Firing?
The Houston Astros fired general manager James Click Friday morning, along with assistant GM Scott Powers. Owner Jim Crane will need to hire a new GM. Could he pursue former Astros GM Jeff Luhnow, who built the Astros' 2022 and 2017 World Series teams?
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger's Agent Makes a Pitch for the Potential Free Agent
Cody Bellinger's agent, Scott Boras, addressed the Dodgers' dilemma of whether to keep the beleaguered star or non-tender him.
Astros targeting big upgrade at catcher?
The Houston Astros are not wasting a second after their World Series win. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Wednesday that the Astros are one of the teams who are most involved in courting Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. Morosi also mentions the St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Tigers as being in the mix.
Red Sox Reportedly Showing Interest In All-Star Starter Among Others
The Boston Red Sox are diving into the pitching market hours before free agency kicks off, and they reportedly are interested in some notable names.
Dodgers Pitcher Reacts to the Big Clayton Kershaw News
Dodgers fans aren't the only ones happy for a Clayton Kershaw return
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout Beat Out by Aaron Judge for Hank Aaron Award
The Angels had two of the eight finalists in the American League.
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
theScore
Report: deGrom interested in signing with Rangers
Right-hander Jacob deGrom informed the Texas Rangers that he's interested in signing with the team in free agency, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. The pitcher is expected to seek a pact with an average annual value of $40-million plus, reports Heyman. The four-time All-Star is arguably the top starting pitcher available on the open market after opting out of his deal with the New York Mets.
Dodgers Rumors: Clayton Kershaw is on the Texas Rangers' Radar, Says MLB Insider
They would love to bring him home to close out his career.
Braves stole perfect Andrew Friedman gem from Dodgers after Rays release
The Los Angeles Dodgers have made the postseason 10 years in a row in large part thanks to Andrew Friedman, who was hired as the President of Baseball Operations after the 2014 season. He has made some incredible moves since. Los Angeles has utilized a beautiful blend of possessing deep...
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox owner John Henry is a possible bidder for the Commanders
The ultra-rich keep lining up for ways to get ultra-richer. According to the New York Post, Boston Red Sox owner John Henry possibly will be bidding on the Washington Commanders. Henry recently commenced the process of selling Liverpool of the Premier League. The transaction reportedly is expected to generate $4...
Dodgers News: LA GM Says Team is Less Inclined to Sign Free Agent Closer
L.A. general manager Brandon Gomes said the Dodgers are unlikely to pursue a closer in free agency this offseason.
Yardbarker
New York Mets Hire new Director of Pitching Development
LAS VEGAS - The Mets have hired Eric Jagers as their new director of pitching development. Jagers will oversee all minor league pitchers and work with pitching coach Jeremy Hefner. Jagers, 27, spent the last two seasons as the Cincinnati Reds' assistant pitching coach. He joined the Reds in 2020...
How Anaheim could try to play hardball with Angels owner Arte Moreno
Angels owner Arte Moreno may have to pay the tab for upgrades at Angel Stadium if the Anaheim City Council approves a study that shows it needs it.
SF Giants free-agent breakdown: Dodgers SS Trea Turner
The SF Giants need an athletic superstar this offseason. Dodgers infielder Trea Turner could absolutely fit that bill.
SF Giants acquire Rockies C Dom Núñez off waivers
The SF Giants acquired Elk Grove, California native Dom Núñez off waivers from the Rockies on Wednesday.
What a Sean Murphy to St. Louis Trade Could Look Like
The St. Louis Cardinals are a popular potential landing spot for the A's catcher, so what would a trade look like?
