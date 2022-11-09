ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Astros targeting big upgrade at catcher?

The Houston Astros are not wasting a second after their World Series win. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Wednesday that the Astros are one of the teams who are most involved in courting Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. Morosi also mentions the St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Tigers as being in the mix.
HOUSTON, TX
theScore

Report: deGrom interested in signing with Rangers

Right-hander Jacob deGrom informed the Texas Rangers that he's interested in signing with the team in free agency, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. The pitcher is expected to seek a pact with an average annual value of $40-million plus, reports Heyman. The four-time All-Star is arguably the top starting pitcher available on the open market after opting out of his deal with the New York Mets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox owner John Henry is a possible bidder for the Commanders

The ultra-rich keep lining up for ways to get ultra-richer. According to the New York Post, Boston Red Sox owner John Henry possibly will be bidding on the Washington Commanders. Henry recently commenced the process of selling Liverpool of the Premier League. The transaction reportedly is expected to generate $4...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

New York Mets Hire new Director of Pitching Development

LAS VEGAS - The Mets have hired Eric Jagers as their new director of pitching development. Jagers will oversee all minor league pitchers and work with pitching coach Jeremy Hefner. Jagers, 27, spent the last two seasons as the Cincinnati Reds' assistant pitching coach. He joined the Reds in 2020...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy