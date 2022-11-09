The Shreveport Mayor's race now moves to phase 2. It's time for the runoff between the top 2 contenders. Both men pledge to run a clean campaign. We'll have to wait and see. Shreveport Attorney Tom Arceneaux, a former City Councilman led the field in the race to be the next Mayor of Shreveport. The Republican got 28% of the vote in the Tuesday election. Democratic State Senator Greg Tarver finished second with 24% of the vote.

