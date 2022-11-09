Read full article on original website
Shreveport Police in Search of Armed Robbery Suspect
On November 8th, 2022, at 10:50 a.m. Shreveport Police officers were contacted in reference to an armed robbery that occurred at a local casino in the 300 block of Clyde Fant Parkway. The alleged suspect approached the victim in the parking garage and demanded the victim’s wallet at gunpoint.
Victim Identified in Deadly Highland Shooting
There was another deadly shooting in the Highland neighborhood in Shreveport on Thursday. The Caddo Parish Coroner's office identified the victim as 32 year old Datwaine J. Broomfield. Police say Broomfield was shot and killed in the 400 block of Boulevard Street on Thursday. He was found in an apartment...
Bossier Police On The Hunt for Walmart Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the Publics assistance in identifying the subject pictured. On November 2nd 2022 around 0900 hours in the morning a black male subject wearing a yellow t-shirt was captured on surveillance stealing property valued at $100.00 from WALMART located at 2536 Airline Drive in Bossier City La. Suspect was observed leaving the area driving a light colored sedan.
Suspects Wanted for Stealing Mail From Bossier Church
The Bossier City Police Department Property Crimes Division requests the assistance of the public. Two subjects were captured on surveillance stealing mail from a local church located at 2225 Airline Drive in Bossier City. On November 5th 2022 around 3:00 in the morning a white female subject wearing a dark colored Nike shirt, tights, and slippers was captured on surveillance stealing mail from a mailbox located near the front entrance of the Freedom Church. Suspect was captured on surveillance leaving the area with a unknown suspect riding a white and black mountain type bicycle.
Louisiana State Police to Hold Sobriety Checkpoint in Bienville Parish
Louisiana State Police has zero tolerance for impaired drivers. To combat impaired driving in our area, Louisiana State Police Troop G will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint this Saturday, November 12, 2022, from approximately 9:00 p.m. to approximately 12:00 a.m., weather and traffic conditions permitting, in Bienville Parish. The mission...
Shreveport Suspect Arrested on Domestic Abuse Charges
On October 29th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were contacted in reference to a report of domestic abuse in the 5900 Block of Union. The suspect was no longer on scene however officers located a victim suffering from a black eye, a broken tooth, a ruptured eardrum, and a broken arm.
2 Shreveport Adult Stores Allowed to Reopen After Forced Shutdown
The two Cindie's locations in Shreveport are now back open after a temporary restraining order issued by Caddo District Judge Ramon Lafitte on November 2nd that forced both Cindies locations to close, along with the grand opening of the new Hustler Hollywood retail store in west Shreveport. The restraining order...
Driver Ejected in Fatal I-220 Crash Identified
Caddo Parish Coroner Todd Thoma has identified a Shreveport man who died from his injuries in a fatal crash on I-220 Saturday morning. 35 year old Darell Lamon Edwards was traveling westbound on I-220 when he approached the overpass curve going over I-20 and went off the side of the road after his car hit the guardrail and overturned.
Shreveport Elderly Woman Dies in House Fire
An elderly woman mortally injured in a house fire in the Werner Park neighborhood late Saturday, November 5, 2022, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Sharon Hudson, 73, perished at Ochsner LSU Health hospital at 8:53 a.m., Sunday, November 6, 2022. She had been transported there after the fire that occurred at 3:15 p.m. the previous day at a residence in the 2500 block of Malcolm Street.
Caddo Sheriff’s Narcotics Agents Nab $37K Worth of Drugs
Sheriff Steve Prator announced an arrest of a Shreveport man by Caddo narcotics agents after they discovered guns and drugs in the man's home on Tuesday. Agents served a search warrant on Tuesday at 1706 Peach St. in Shreveport where agents searched the home and found a digital scale, packaging materials, 4 handguns, a small amount of cash, and approximately $37, 770 worth of narcotics, including:
I-49 North Shutdown After Serious Wreck Sunday Night
A head-on collision on I-49 late Sunday night near Shreveport has left 4 people hurt and a traffic headache for motorists. Deputies got the call just before 10pm. Reports indicated a red vehicle was headed south in the northbound lanes on the interstate when the crash happened. Multiple agencies responded...
Shreveport Is Just an Hour Drive From an Old-Fashioned Christmas
Shreveport Is Only a 45-Minute Drive From an Old Fashioned Christmas. Everyone knows that if you want to experience an old-fashioned Christmas you travel to the small town of Natchitoches, Louisiana. Although the population in Natchitoches is just shy of 20,000, this town is the hub of wonderful Christmas experiences....
Huge Christmas Event Is Back in Shreveport This Year
In just a couple of weeks, one of the biggest Christmas events of the season returns to Shreveport and Bossier City. Rockets Over the Red is back this year. It will be happening in Riverview Park in downtown Shreveport and the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City on Saturday, November 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. You can bring the family and enjoy the Christmas season with live music, activities, food trucks, Santa and more.
Abrupt Shakeup at Shreveport High School
Things will be changing at a Shreveport high school immediately. Dr. Kim Pendleton, the Principal at Southwood High School is retiring. After lots of trouble in the halls with students over the past few months, a shakeup is coming. Several students have been arrested as a result of fights and other incidents at the school.
There Is One Lucky Million Dollar Lottery Winner in Louisiana
Many People Woke Up in Disbelief, the Powerball Lottery Drawing Was Delayed. When there is $1.9 Billion up for grabs we are all eager to wake up to the grand news that we won big on a Tuesday morning. Unfortunately, that didn't happen for us. Why Was There a Delay...
What Will Shreveport’s Next Mayor Have to Do to Get Your Support?
The Shreveport Mayor's race now moves to phase 2. It's time for the runoff between the top 2 contenders. Both men pledge to run a clean campaign. We'll have to wait and see. Shreveport Attorney Tom Arceneaux, a former City Councilman led the field in the race to be the next Mayor of Shreveport. The Republican got 28% of the vote in the Tuesday election. Democratic State Senator Greg Tarver finished second with 24% of the vote.
Shreveport Files Suit to Fight Adult Oriented Businesses
A Caddo District Court Judge has signed a temporary restraining order stopping the Hustler Hollywood retail store from opening on Financial Plaza in west Shreveport later this month. But this order also includes the 2 Cindies stores that operate in the city. One is on Shreveport Barksdale Highway and the...
Shreveport Will Have a New Mayor – Election Results
The election is over and the votes are being counted. A steady stream of voters made it to the polls all across Shreveport and Bossier City throughout the day. The polls closed at 8pm and that's when the numbers started rolling in. Experts were predicting a voter turnout of about 40% for this election.
Shreveport’s Smiling Dog Goes Viral Because of You
Remember When We Instantly Fell In Love With Bonnie?. We were scrolling Facebook and there she was, a dog cheesin' for a new home. A dog that smiles for the camera? Can I please have her? I think we all had the same thought that we needed a mood boost that goes on beyond this precious photo.
Here Is Where the Winning Lottery Ticket in Shreveport Was Sold
Aren't We All Daydreaming About Winning the Lottery?. I was driving down the interstate when the giant lottery billboard caught my eye. Where would I end up if I won the $1.2 billion dollars? Then no one won, and it was up to $1.5 billion. That is when my imagination ran wild.
