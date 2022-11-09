ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Bluey Toys for Bluey-Obsessed Kids (and Adults)

By Allison Bowsher
 3 days ago
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

When it comes to kids shows, many parents know there are different classifications. There are the shows that you put on so that your kids will zone out and you can get tasks done around the house. These shows aren’t deep, they don’t have much value, and they seem to air in an endless loop. We’re talking about you, Cocomelon . Then there are the shows that you actually enjoy watching with your kids. These shows have emotional and educational value, beautiful and funny stories, and great music.

And in the pantheon of not just tolerable but truly enjoyable kids’ shows, it doesn’t get better than Bluey .

If you’re a Bluey family, you’ve likely already fallen in love with 6-year-old Bluey and her 4-year-old sister Bingo, as well as their parents, Bandit and Chilli Heller. The Australian dogs form a loving and supportive family that is actually… realistic. Yes, we are talking about animated dogs. But the parents get tired, the kids get whiny, and accidents happen.

The show has received rave reviews from kids and parents who have fallen in love with its humor and expert handling of difficult subject matter. It’s a show that can get the whole family to laugh and the whole family to cry. IYKYK.

There’s no shortage of kids’ toys available for every age and skill level, but for toys that pack extra warm fuzzies, we love Bluey -themed toys, which are typically geared towards kids ages 3 all the way up to toys for 7-year-olds . If you’re wondering where to buy Bluey toys and who sells Bluey toys, thankfully they are available at most major toy retailers. You can find the best Bluey toys at Walmart, at Target, and Amazon, and we’ve gathered all of our favorite options for you below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YoklR_0j4StV7z00
A scene from the “Magic Asparagus” episode of Bluey .

How We Chose the Best Bluey Toys

There are a lot of Bluey toys for sale in 2022, so how did we narrow down our list? Recently, SPY has been hard at work selecting the best toys for toddlers and every age group, and you better believe Bluey and Bingo toys have made frequent appearances. In addition, Bluey toys featured prominently in our guide to the Top Toys of 2021 , and the Bluey mini figures below can be found in our guide to the Best Christmas Gifts of 2022 .

We also chatted with Ali Mierzejewski , Editor in Chief at The Toy Insider , to get her top Bluey toy picks, as well as with real parents who love Bluey just as much as their kids. Cheese and biscuits, get out your dollarbucks, because these are the best Bluey toys for real life.

1. Bluey Dance and Play 14″ Animated Plush

BEST OVERALL

If you want a cuddly plush for the bedroom and an interactive toy for daytime play, get both with the Bluey Dance and Play 14″ Animated Plush. Standing 14” tall, this soft and playful Bluey can dance and sing with kids while also playing three of Bluey’s favorite games, including Statue. The plush toy comes with over 55 phrases and this Bluey can even hop on one leg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EtIbB_0j4StV7z00
Buy: Bluey Dance and Play Plush $39.99 (orig. $49.99) 20% OFF

2. Bluey Ultimate Lights & Sounds Playset

RUNNER UP

Help kids recreate their favorite Bluey episode or make up their own with the Bluey Ultimate Lights & Sounds Playset. The large playhouse, which measures 17” tall and 30” wide when opened, features every room in the Heller house, including the girls’ bedroom, the kitchen, the living room and the dunny. Or as polite families say, the toilet. The set includes all four members of the Heller family, as well as several of the girl’s toys and even a moving dance floor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11DyM1_0j4StV7z00
Buy: Bluey Ultimate Lights & Sounds Playhouse $74.99 (orig. $99.99) 25% OFF

3. Bluey “The Show” Figures

BEST FIGURES

Kids will have fun playing with the Heller family figurines, which fit into most Bluey toys. This set features the foursome in their ‘show’ costumes, including a removable tutu for mom Chilli. The figurines are 2.5” to 3” tall, making them great for playing with at home or while on the go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ngM5H_0j4StV7z00

Bluey The Show Figures

$13.99
Buy Now

4. Bluey 3D Toddler Scooter

FUN FOR OUTDOOR PLAY

Kids can show off their love for Bluey while on the go thanks to the Bluey 3D Toddler Scooter. Designed for riders ages 3 to 5, the three-wheeled scooter features a wide platform and easy turn and tilt steering. Little ones will also love the light-up wheels, which provide added safety.

Read More: The Best Electronic Scooters For Kids

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uOEcp_0j4StV7z00

Bluey 3D Toddler Scooter

$38.08
Buy Now

5. VTech Bluey Bluey’s Book of Games

TOY INSIDER PICK

A great screen-free toy that encourages participation, the VTech Bluey Bluey’s Book of Games helps kids play pretend using their favorite Bluey episodes as inspiration. Using the brightly colored buttons on the book, kids can play games, enjoy story time, and listen to music. The large carrying handle and interactive design make this a great gift for Bluey fans ages 3 to 6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FDttb_0j4StV7z00
Buy: VTech Bluey Bluey's Book of Games $27.99

6. Bluey Scavenger Hunt Game

BEST BOARD GAME

A great first board game for kids, the Bluey Scavenger Hunt Game encourages players to work together to find all 12 tokens that have gone missing. Designed for two to four players and great for kids ages 3 and up, the board game includes beloved characters from the show, including Bluey, Bingo and their friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fjo5H_0j4StV7z00

Bluey Scavenger Hunt Game

$14.97
Buy Now

7. Bluey – Heeler 4WD Family Vehicle

INCLUDES BANDIT FIGURE

Kids can ‘drive’ to school, to visit their grannies, and to check out a giant peanut in their own Heeler 4WD Family Vehicle. The vehicle, which comes with two surfboards and a Bandit figure, has enough space for all four members of the Heeler family (figurines sold separately will fit inside). Kids will love playing with their new car and decorating it using the included sticker sheet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BpROv_0j4StV7z00

Bluey - Heeler 4WD Family Vehicle

$14.78
Buy Now

8. Bluey Cloud Bag Doctor’s Set

FUN FOR ROLE PLAYING

Bluey and Bingo love playing doctor with their dad and your kids will as well with the Bluey Cloud Bag Doctor’s Set. The colorful set includes a stethoscope, a syringe, a doctor’s badge, bandages, stickers and even a pair of Bluey’s ‘doctor’ glasses. Help kids enjoy pretend play with this fun set, which can be stored in a kid-friendly doctor bag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0visOA_0j4StV7z00

Bluey Cloud Bag Doctor's Set

$23.99
Buy Now

9. Bluey Garbage Truck

INCLUDES STICKERS

Bluey and Bingo love garbage day, especially when their dad Bandit joins them with his ‘talking’ garbage cans. Help your kids have fun with their own ‘bin night’ any day with the Bluey Garbage Truck set, which includes a garbage truck that can lift up the two included garbage bins. A Bluey and Bin Man figure are also included in the set, as are several stickers and ‘food’ accessories for the garbage bins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wlIZB_0j4StV7z00

Bluey Garbage Truck

$18.99
Buy Now

10. Bluey School Friends Calypso’s School Playset

INCLUDES CHLOE AND BLUEY

Calypso’s school is a magical place of learning and imagination, so it should be no surprise that your kids will love creating their own fun with the Bluey School Friends Calypso’s School Playset. The set, which includes the Cozy Cove and Story Stage, also comes with Chloe and Bluey, who is wearing a backpack. When playtime is over, kids can close the school for easy storage. There’s also a set of stickers included for decoration because little ones can never get enough stickers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41YX0P_0j4StV7z00

Bluey School Friends Calypso's School Playset

$21.49
Buy Now

11. Bluey SlimyGloop Slimy Sand Mold & Play Creations

BEST SENSORY TOY

A great gift for older Bluey fans or when you need an item that can be used by younger and older siblings together (a Bingo and Bluey situation), we like the Bluey SlimyGloop Slimy Sand Mold & Play Creations. The play sand is made from non-toxic ingredients that won’t stain or leave marks. Kids can use the included molds to create their favorite Bluey character and reseal the sand in its own bag when done. The scented sand is a fun sensory experience that is safe for kids ages 3 and up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wpLNK_0j4StV7z00

Bluey SlimyGloop Slimy Sand Mold & Play Creations

$14.99
Buy Now

12. Bluey Friendship Jewelry Case

TRAVEL-FRIENDLY CASE

Kids can create their own friendship bracelets and personalized jewelry using the pieces included in the Bluey Friendship Jewelry Case. The set includes enough rubber cording and beads to make multiple necklaces and bracelets, including six rubber Bluey charms. Make and remake new jewelry pieces and use the travel-friendly storage case for small items when done.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JQCac_0j4StV7z00

13. Bluey Pop ‘N’ Fun Play Tent

BEST BARGAIN

Forts continue to be a favorite place for kids to play, so gift them an affordable and Bluey-themed pop-up tent that they can turn into their own fort, house, school, or whatever else they can imagine. The tent has a roll-up window for kids to peek out of during playtime. The tent can also be used for storing toys after playtime is done.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1teWkb_0j4StV7z00
Buy: Bluey - Pop 'N' Fun Play Tent $24.99

14. Bluey 4-Pack of Wooden Puzzles with Bingo, Mum, and Dad

BEST PUZZLE

Introduce young kids to the fun world of puzzles with these four packs of wooden puzzles featuring the Heeler family. Each puzzle includes 24 large pieces that little hands can hold. A great gift for kids ages 3 and up, each puzzle features interchangeable Bluey characters, including four standing and four dancing characters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DMd1v_0j4StV7z00
Buy: Bluey, 4-Pack of Wooden Puzzles $14.99

15. Bluey Bath Squirters 3-Pack

BEST FOR BATH TIME

This three-pack of toys makes bath time even more fun for Bluey fans. The set includes a floating Bluey, Bingo, and a beach ball, which can all be filled with water that will be squirted when the toy is squeezed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TUx94_0j4StV7z00
Buy: Bluey Bath Squirters 3-Pack $12.99
16. Bluey Bus + Mates

BEST FOR GROUPS

When your child is enjoying playtime with their own mates, the group can enjoy this Bluey set that features Bluey, Bingo, Lila, Coco, Winton and Calypso. Each figurine fits on the public bus and the set also comes with a bus card for kids. The posable figures are fun to play with on their own or as part of other Bluey sets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vxrxO_0j4StV7z00
Buy: Bluey Bus + Mates, 2.5-3 inch Figures | Amazon Exclusive $39.99

17. Bluey Spirograph Cyclex Studio

GOOD FOR OLDER KIDS The Toy Insider Recommended

Bluey and Bingo learn that their drawings don’t have to be perfect to earn a spot on the family fridge. Your kid’s drawings don’t have to be perfect either, but you can help them enjoy a new form of art with the Bluey Spirograph Cyclex Studio set. Rotating stencil wheels, markers, stickers and more will encourage Bluey fans to create their own unique designs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zK9tV_0j4StV7z00

Bluey Spirograph Cyclex Studio

$27.99
