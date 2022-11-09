Read full article on original website
Yankees free agent Aaron Judge’s first day on market is rewarding
There were no new juicy Aaron Judge rumors Thursday, no word that the Yankees, San Francisco Giants or anyone else made a big offer on the day the free agent market opened. This eventual day for Judge was satisfying. For the third time, Judge is a Silver Slugger winner. Louisville...
Ex-Yankees pitcher makes surprising decision to return to Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox will be holding onto another former New York Yankees prospect. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. James Paxton, who was expected to test the open market, will be exercising his one-year, $4 million player option, according to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey. Per McCaffrey:
Red Sox Reportedly Showing Interest In All-Star Starter Among Others
The Boston Red Sox are diving into the pitching market hours before free agency kicks off, and they reportedly are interested in some notable names.
Here’s Yankees’ sales pitch that keeps Aaron Judge in Pinstripes | Klapisch
The year was 2010, notable to any Yankees historian who recalls Derek Jeter at the doorstep of free agency for the first time in his career. The captain was 36, his prime years already past, but no matter: It was time to get seriously paid. Jeter was looking for a...
Rafael Devers issues warning to Red Sox amidst fraught negotiations
The Boston Red Sox are officially on the clock. For the second year in a row, Rafael Devers has informed the team that he will engage in extension talks until the end of spring training, but not during the regular season, which begins on March 30, 2023. This is it....
Mets may reunite with ex-outfielder, report says
Will Michael Conforto return to the New York Mets?. The Mets are considering it, according to The Athletic’s Will Sammon. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Conforto never took the field in 2022, spending the season recovering from shoulder surgery. There was talk that he could sign...
Red Sox Reportedly May Look To Japanese Ace To Fix Depleted Starting Rotation
Boston's starting rotation currently is in shambles but the Red Sox may be looking at a major move to fix it
What Yankees great Derek Jeter would tell Aaron Judge about free agency
Yankees legend Derek Jeter’s one shot at free agency was not a fun experience. After 16 seasons, 11 Star-Games, seven pennants and five World Series titles, Jeter had no interest shopping his services when his 10-year, $189-million contract ran out after the 2010 season. He was 36, planned to be a Yankees lifer and he told GM Brian Cashman that before and during negotiating.
Scott Boras: ‘A very risky proposition’ for Red Sox not to keep Xander Bogaerts
LAS VEGAS -- As he often does at the beginning of free agency, super agent Scott Boras used puns, pop culture references and dad jokes to tout his available clients at the general managers meetings Wednesday. Xander Bogaerts was no exception. Boras referenced Bogaerts’ “uncle” Humphrey (the famous actor, who...
If Red Sox sign qualified free agent like Aaron Judge or Brandon Nimmo, what draft picks would they lose?
The Red Sox extended a one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer to both Xander Bogaerts and Nathan Eovaldi on Thursday. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that 12 other players — Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, Jacob DeGrom, Dansby Swanson, Carlos Rodón, Brandon Nimmo, Willson Contreras, Chris Bassitt, Anthony Rizzo, Tyler Anderson, Martín Pérez and Joc Pederson — also received qualifying offers.
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner has spoken to Aaron Judge multiple times since the season ended
The New York Yankees have made it clear what their top priority is this offseason. Their number one priority is bringing back the 2022 American League MVP Aaron Judge. While Judge of course hasn’t won the award yet, it’s a forgone conclusion that he will be bringing home that hardware.
Six realistic free agents Red Sox should target this offseason
This is the offseason for Chaim Bloom to go outside his comfort zone. The Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer has gone bargain hunting since joining the front office in late 2019, but a reluctance to spend in free agency this time around could alter the course of the franchise.
Yankees sign two pitchers to Major League roster, speedy outfielder opts for free agency
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is hard at work setting the table for a busy off-season. Whether it be trades to bolster specific position groups or offloading some big contracts, Cashman has his hands full, let alone the potential contract extension for star slugger Aaron Judge. However, the...
MLB Rumors: Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodón Targeted by Rangers in Free Agency
Coming off their sixth straight season with a losing record, the Texas Rangers are aiming high in free agency as they look to upgrade their pitching staff. Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Rangers have contacted the agents for Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodón and Japanese star Koudai Senga. Jon...
Bogaerts joins two ex-Red Sox among Silver Slugger award winners
Xander Bogaerts has added more silver to his collection. The veteran shortstop won his fifth career Silver Slugger award on Thursday as the top offensive shortstop in the American League. Bogaerts, who captured his second consecutive award, hit .307 with 15 home runs and 73 RBIs this season. He led all qualified shortstops with a .307 average and a .377 on-base percentage.
Ranking the Top 25 First Basemen of the 2022 MLB Season
It's time to put a bow on the 2022 MLB season with Bleacher Report's final positional rankings. Throughout the year, we released monthly updates to our position-by-position power rankings, selecting the top 10 players at each spot. Now it's time to finalize those rankings while expanding the list to the 25 best at each position.
Pete Rose Appeals for MLB Reinstatement in Letter to Commissioner Rob Manfred
Major League Baseball all-time hits leader Pete Rose asked for his lifetime MLB ban to be lifted in a letter to commissioner Rob Manfred this week. TMZ Sports obtained a copy of the letter, which included the following line:. "I am writing today for three reasons. First, because at my...
Phillies Rumors: 'Interesting Rumblings' Trea Turner Wants to Join PHI in Free Agency
The Philadelphia Phillies fell short in the World Series, but they may have another superstar on their roster as they attempt to reach the sport's biggest stage again next season. "There's some interesting rumblings that he wants to be here," Jayson Stark of The Athletic said of free-agent shortstop Trea...
Can the Mets pay 2 starters $40-plus million a year? Billy Eppler answers
Jacob deGrom opted out of his contract Monday in order to test the waters of free agency and get a sense of what that right arm is worth. The ace made $27.5 million with the Mets this year. His teammate, Max Scherzer, is the highest paid pitcher in MLB history, making $43.3 million per year.
Trey Mancini's $10M Mutual Contract Option for 2023 Season Declined by Astros
The Houston Astros declined the $10 million mutual option on Trey Mancini's contract for the 2023 season on Thursday, per Brandon Scott of Sports Radio 610. It was something of a surprise given the fact that the Astros acquired Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles at the 2022 season's trade deadline to better their team for a deep playoff run.
