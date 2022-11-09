ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Yankees free agent Aaron Judge’s first day on market is rewarding

There were no new juicy Aaron Judge rumors Thursday, no word that the Yankees, San Francisco Giants or anyone else made a big offer on the day the free agent market opened. This eventual day for Judge was satisfying. For the third time, Judge is a Silver Slugger winner. Louisville...
Ex-Yankees pitcher makes surprising decision to return to Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox will be holding onto another former New York Yankees prospect. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. James Paxton, who was expected to test the open market, will be exercising his one-year, $4 million player option, according to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey. Per McCaffrey:
Mets may reunite with ex-outfielder, report says

Will Michael Conforto return to the New York Mets?. The Mets are considering it, according to The Athletic’s Will Sammon. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Conforto never took the field in 2022, spending the season recovering from shoulder surgery. There was talk that he could sign...
What Yankees great Derek Jeter would tell Aaron Judge about free agency

Yankees legend Derek Jeter’s one shot at free agency was not a fun experience. After 16 seasons, 11 Star-Games, seven pennants and five World Series titles, Jeter had no interest shopping his services when his 10-year, $189-million contract ran out after the 2010 season. He was 36, planned to be a Yankees lifer and he told GM Brian Cashman that before and during negotiating.
If Red Sox sign qualified free agent like Aaron Judge or Brandon Nimmo, what draft picks would they lose?

The Red Sox extended a one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer to both Xander Bogaerts and Nathan Eovaldi on Thursday. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that 12 other players — Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, Jacob DeGrom, Dansby Swanson, Carlos Rodón, Brandon Nimmo, Willson Contreras, Chris Bassitt, Anthony Rizzo, Tyler Anderson, Martín Pérez and Joc Pederson — also received qualifying offers.
Six realistic free agents Red Sox should target this offseason

This is the offseason for Chaim Bloom to go outside his comfort zone. The Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer has gone bargain hunting since joining the front office in late 2019, but a reluctance to spend in free agency this time around could alter the course of the franchise.
MLB Rumors: Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodón Targeted by Rangers in Free Agency

Coming off their sixth straight season with a losing record, the Texas Rangers are aiming high in free agency as they look to upgrade their pitching staff. Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Rangers have contacted the agents for Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodón and Japanese star Koudai Senga. Jon...
Bogaerts joins two ex-Red Sox among Silver Slugger award winners

Xander Bogaerts has added more silver to his collection. The veteran shortstop won his fifth career Silver Slugger award on Thursday as the top offensive shortstop in the American League. Bogaerts, who captured his second consecutive award, hit .307 with 15 home runs and 73 RBIs this season. He led all qualified shortstops with a .307 average and a .377 on-base percentage.
Ranking the Top 25 First Basemen of the 2022 MLB Season

It's time to put a bow on the 2022 MLB season with Bleacher Report's final positional rankings. Throughout the year, we released monthly updates to our position-by-position power rankings, selecting the top 10 players at each spot. Now it's time to finalize those rankings while expanding the list to the 25 best at each position.
Pete Rose Appeals for MLB Reinstatement in Letter to Commissioner Rob Manfred

Major League Baseball all-time hits leader Pete Rose asked for his lifetime MLB ban to be lifted in a letter to commissioner Rob Manfred this week. TMZ Sports obtained a copy of the letter, which included the following line:. "I am writing today for three reasons. First, because at my...
Trey Mancini's $10M Mutual Contract Option for 2023 Season Declined by Astros

The Houston Astros declined the $10 million mutual option on Trey Mancini's contract for the 2023 season on Thursday, per Brandon Scott of Sports Radio 610. It was something of a surprise given the fact that the Astros acquired Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles at the 2022 season's trade deadline to better their team for a deep playoff run.
