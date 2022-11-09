ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Chicago Defender

Herschel Walker allegedly forced second woman to abort child

Georgia GOP Senate candidate and prolifer Herschel Walker has been accused by a second woman of insisting she have an abortion after discovering she was pregnant with his child in the 1990s, while he was still married. The accuser, known only as Jane Doe, said on Wednesday in a press conference with her attorney Gloria Allred, that Walker not only pressured her to get the abortion he helped facilitate it by driving her back to a Dallas, Texas clinic after she left, because she was unable to go through with the procedure.
The Independent

Midterm elections – live: Democrats win Arizona Senate race as Biden says House hopes ‘still alive’

Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has won the Arizona Senate race, handing the Democrats a key victory in their path to holding onto the majority in the upper chamber of Congress. Earlier, President Joe Biden insisted that hopes for the Democrats to hold onto the House of Representatives are still alive even as the GOP closes in on a narrow majority.
The Associated Press

Senate control may come down to Nevada as count nears end

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Control of the U.S. Senate may come down to Nevada, where a slow ballot count entered its final act Saturday in the nail-biter contest between Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt. Saturday is the last day that mail ballots can arrive and be counted under the state’s new voting law. Election officials were hustling to get through a backlog of tens of thousands of ballots to determine the race’s winner. The Nevada race took on added importance after Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly was declared the winner of his reelection campaign in Arizona on Friday night, giving his party 49 seats in the chamber. Republicans also have 49. If Cortez Masto wins, Democrats would maintain their control of the Senate given Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote. If Laxalt wins, the Georgia Senate runoff next month would determine which party has the single-vote Senate edge.
Chicago Defender

Brittney Griner Appeal Denied, President Joe Biden Responds

In another devastating decision concerning Britney Griner’s future and freedom, Russian courts have denied the basketball start’s appeal of her nine year-sentence for drug possession and smuggling charges. The beleaguered Griner continues to hold out hope – although some report buy a thin thread – that she will ultimately be released in a prisoner exachange.
Chicago Defender

Millions of Voters Are Disenfranchised Ahead of Midterm Elections

Researchers pointed out that the number amounts to one in every 50 adults, with three out of four disenfranchised living in their communities, having completed their sentences or remaining supervised while on probation or parole. NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent. @StacyBrownMedia. With the midterm election just days away, the District...
Chicago Defender

Chicago Defender

