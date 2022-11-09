Read full article on original website
Sen. Lindsey Graham Claims Republicans Can’t Be Racist If Herschel Walker Wins
Sen. Lindsey Graham recently made a trip Georgia to stomp for Republican candidate Herschel Walker. During the campaign event, Graham made several questionable statements about race and abortion. Graham made a claim that a win for Walker would mean that Republicans are not racist. “They’re afraid of Herschel Walker because...
Herschel Walker Claims His Cop Badges Are ‘Legit’ And Gives Him ‘Authority’
Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker has defended his move to pull out a law enforcement badge during a debate, claiming that he has a number of badges that are “legit” and give him “the right to work with the police getting things done.”. In an interview with...
Herschel Walker allegedly forced second woman to abort child
Georgia GOP Senate candidate and prolifer Herschel Walker has been accused by a second woman of insisting she have an abortion after discovering she was pregnant with his child in the 1990s, while he was still married. The accuser, known only as Jane Doe, said on Wednesday in a press conference with her attorney Gloria Allred, that Walker not only pressured her to get the abortion he helped facilitate it by driving her back to a Dallas, Texas clinic after she left, because she was unable to go through with the procedure.
Obama Joins Raphael Warnock, Stacey Abrams On Campaign Trail In Atlanta
Former President Barack Obama is joining Senator Raphael Warnock (D) and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams as they campaign during the closing stretch of the 2022 election in the highly contested battleground state of Georgia. On Friday (October 28), Obama is set to attend a rally hosted by the Georgia...
Triumphant Sen. Mark Kelly says Arizona, U.S. voters want an end to divisiveness
Voters in Arizona and across the country sent a message in the midterm elections that they want an end to divisive politics, Sen. Mark Kelly said Saturday at a gathering in Phoenix to mark his victory over Republican Blake Masters. Flanked by dozens of union workers at Barrio Café and with his wife,...
Midterm elections – live: Democrats win Arizona Senate race as Biden says House hopes ‘still alive’
Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has won the Arizona Senate race, handing the Democrats a key victory in their path to holding onto the majority in the upper chamber of Congress. Earlier, President Joe Biden insisted that hopes for the Democrats to hold onto the House of Representatives are still alive even as the GOP closes in on a narrow majority.
Senate control may come down to Nevada as count nears end
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Control of the U.S. Senate may come down to Nevada, where a slow ballot count entered its final act Saturday in the nail-biter contest between Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt. Saturday is the last day that mail ballots can arrive and be counted under the state’s new voting law. Election officials were hustling to get through a backlog of tens of thousands of ballots to determine the race’s winner. The Nevada race took on added importance after Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly was declared the winner of his reelection campaign in Arizona on Friday night, giving his party 49 seats in the chamber. Republicans also have 49. If Cortez Masto wins, Democrats would maintain their control of the Senate given Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote. If Laxalt wins, the Georgia Senate runoff next month would determine which party has the single-vote Senate edge.
Brittney Griner Appeal Denied, President Joe Biden Responds
In another devastating decision concerning Britney Griner’s future and freedom, Russian courts have denied the basketball start’s appeal of her nine year-sentence for drug possession and smuggling charges. The beleaguered Griner continues to hold out hope – although some report buy a thin thread – that she will ultimately be released in a prisoner exachange.
Millions of Voters Are Disenfranchised Ahead of Midterm Elections
Researchers pointed out that the number amounts to one in every 50 adults, with three out of four disenfranchised living in their communities, having completed their sentences or remaining supervised while on probation or parole. NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent. @StacyBrownMedia. With the midterm election just days away, the District...
The Chicago Defender is multi-media content provider of news, information and events that cover the interests of the urban African American community with culturally relevant content not regularly serviced by mainstream media.
