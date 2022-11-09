ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Sierra Sun

Election 2022: Incumbents in front for council; Hetherington, Rohlf lead in airport board race

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Voters on Election Day battled the snow to cast their votes and preliminary results have three incumbents holding onto their Town Council seats. More than 8,000 votes were cast in the council election. Anna Klovstad has 30% of the vote (2,444), Jan Zabriskie has 28% (2,310) and David Polivy has 26% (2,115). Challenger Suzie Tarnay has 17% (1,359).
TRUCKEE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

LOOKING BACK From our archives; compiled by Howard Stitt

For three years, Mike Neal recorded the remembrances of 32 local military veterans, many who served in World War II. "They became very emotional about what they went through. The width and breadth of experiences they'd gone through was still like yesterday to them," he said. Many of the veterans were local Americans of Japanese descent who served in the 442nd Regimental Combat Team in Europe or the Military Intelligence Service, serving in the Pacific. The late Al Nitta, a member of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, was interviewed and he was still "angry as hell" when he recalled being made to dress in a Japanese uniform and paraded in front of Caucasian officers to show them what a Japanese soldier would look like.
LOOMIS, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Robert Woodland Wiswell, Jr. 7/15/1943 - 10/17/2022

Robert Woodland Wiswell, Jr. (Bobbie, Wisze, Bob, Long Bob, Papa Bob) passed peacefully and unexpectedly into rest at Sutter Roseville Medical Center on October 17th where he was recovering from pneumonia. Born July 15th 1943 to Robert W. Wiswell Sr. and Mildred Hansen Wiswell. Bob was a lifelong resident of...
LINCOLN, CA
FOX40

Northern California Election Results Congressional Districts 2022

(KTXL) — Every single House of Representatives seat is up for reelection this year, including all 52 from California.  California previously had 53 representatives, however, based on the 2020 census and a shift in population, California lost one representative.  At the same time, congressional districts were remade. Some representatives that are running for reelection are […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Jackpot! $41 Million SuperLotto Plus Ticket Sold in Sacramento

Someone who purchased a SuperLotto Plus ticket in Sacramento Saturday night is the winner of a $41 million jackpot, according to the California Lottery. Lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold at a Chevron gas station, located at 2500 Fulton Avenue in Sacramento. The numbers in Saturday's SuperLotto Plus...
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Placer Sheriff's deputy arrested on duty with blood-alcohol content of 0.13 percent

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday evening announced the arrest of a deputy on suspicion of DUI. Allahno Dean Hughes, 35, was responding to a call for service Saturday in a marked Placer County Sheriff’s patrol car. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff’s personnel were already on scene, suspected Hughes was under the influence and confronted him.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
kubaradio.com

Increased Security Measures Being Implemented at Marysville District High Schools

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – The Marysville School District is taking measures to enhance security at Lindhurst, Marysville High and the Charter Academy for the Arts in the wake of an altercation September 28th. That encounter was between a parent and the Lindhurst Principal. Those measures include partnering with PBK Architects...
KCRA.com

We asked all California school districts if they had doors that lock from the inside. Here's what we found

As the number of school shootings in the United States rises to its highest level in two decades, student safety is top of mind. School and district leaders are constantly trying to determine the best ways to protect students and teachers if there were an active threat. But KCRA 3 Investigates found some of the largest districts in our area are missing a basic safety feature: interior door locks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Suspicious death in El Dorado County

SHINGLE SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office shared on Saturday that they are undergoing an investigation of a suspicious death. Deputies were responding to an apartment in Shingle Springs for reports of suspicious circumstances. When they arrived at the scene, they found a dead female. There are no further details in […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Twelve Bridges High School was on lockdown after traffic stop

Twelve Bridges High School went on a 30-minute lockdown Tuesday after a suspect attempted to flee from the Lincoln Police Department during a traffic stop, according to a Western Placer School District spokesperson Emma Oehler. The Lincoln Police Department initiated a traffic stop that resulted in the suspect fleeing toward...
LINCOLN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Road-raging Placer resident receives 50 years to life in prison

Zubin Bogdanoff, 43, was sentenced Wednesday to 50 years to life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, according to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office. Bogdanoff intentionally and repeatedly slammed into the back of two vehicles while traveling in the Roseville area while on parole Oct. 12,...
ROSEVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Auburn man arrested for trespassing in Loomis garage

An Auburn man was arrested Nov. 3 on suspicion of burglary in Loomis. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office reported a deputy responded to a report of trespassing at a residence on King Road at 5:05 p.m. The homeowner stated she saw a male individual exiting her garage and holding...
LOOMIS, CA
2news.com

Placer County Police Arrest Two on Intent to Defraud

(2022) On October 31, just after midnight, a Placer County Sheriff's Office found and arrested two people involved in an apparent defrauding plan. A deputy conducted a traffic stop on Blue Oaks Boulevard in Roseville, contacted the three occupants of the vehicle and detained them while additional deputies searched the car.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Placer County fire destroys a dozen semi-trucks and trailers

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A large fire in Placer County on Thursday has forced road closures near Athens Avenue and Fiddyment Road, according to CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit. The fire was reported around 4:38 a.m. with no injuries at a storage facility east of the Western Placer Waste Management Authority office. CAL FIRE said […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy