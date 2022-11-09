Read full article on original website
Sierra Sun
Election 2022: Incumbents in front for council; Hetherington, Rohlf lead in airport board race
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Voters on Election Day battled the snow to cast their votes and preliminary results have three incumbents holding onto their Town Council seats. More than 8,000 votes were cast in the council election. Anna Klovstad has 30% of the vote (2,444), Jan Zabriskie has 28% (2,310) and David Polivy has 26% (2,115). Challenger Suzie Tarnay has 17% (1,359).
goldcountrymedia.com
LOOKING BACK From our archives; compiled by Howard Stitt
For three years, Mike Neal recorded the remembrances of 32 local military veterans, many who served in World War II. "They became very emotional about what they went through. The width and breadth of experiences they'd gone through was still like yesterday to them," he said. Many of the veterans were local Americans of Japanese descent who served in the 442nd Regimental Combat Team in Europe or the Military Intelligence Service, serving in the Pacific. The late Al Nitta, a member of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, was interviewed and he was still "angry as hell" when he recalled being made to dress in a Japanese uniform and paraded in front of Caucasian officers to show them what a Japanese soldier would look like.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer RCD offers technical, financial assistance for Mosquito Fire landowners
The Placer Resource Conservation District (Placer RCD) was recently awarded $950,000 from CAL FIRE to fund hazard tree removal on private properties affected by the Mosquito Fire. Placer RCD employees are available for free site visits to assess landowner eligibility for free hazard tree removal. RCD staff can also advise...
'People are feeling a little disillusioned' | Voters cast ballots despite the erosion of trust in elections
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tamara Walton lives down the street from the Greater Sacramento Urban League in North Sacramento’s Del Paso Heights Community, where Sacramento County hosted one of its vote centers. “I always say, ‘Ugh, I don’t feel like voting!’ but then I just get up and I...
goldcountrymedia.com
Robert Woodland Wiswell, Jr. 7/15/1943 - 10/17/2022
Robert Woodland Wiswell, Jr. (Bobbie, Wisze, Bob, Long Bob, Papa Bob) passed peacefully and unexpectedly into rest at Sutter Roseville Medical Center on October 17th where he was recovering from pneumonia. Born July 15th 1943 to Robert W. Wiswell Sr. and Mildred Hansen Wiswell. Bob was a lifelong resident of...
Northern California Election Results Congressional Districts 2022
(KTXL) — Every single House of Representatives seat is up for reelection this year, including all 52 from California. California previously had 53 representatives, however, based on the 2020 census and a shift in population, California lost one representative. At the same time, congressional districts were remade. Some representatives that are running for reelection are […]
NBC Bay Area
Jackpot! $41 Million SuperLotto Plus Ticket Sold in Sacramento
Someone who purchased a SuperLotto Plus ticket in Sacramento Saturday night is the winner of a $41 million jackpot, according to the California Lottery. Lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold at a Chevron gas station, located at 2500 Fulton Avenue in Sacramento. The numbers in Saturday's SuperLotto Plus...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Northern California 16-year-old found dead. She went missing on cold night in Nevada County
A widespread search for a 16-year-old girl who went missing since Wednesday night ended Friday afternoon when authorities found her body less than a mile from a rural Nevada County home where she was last seen. The teen, identified by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office only as Trinity, was found...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer Sheriff's deputy arrested on duty with blood-alcohol content of 0.13 percent
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday evening announced the arrest of a deputy on suspicion of DUI. Allahno Dean Hughes, 35, was responding to a call for service Saturday in a marked Placer County Sheriff’s patrol car. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff’s personnel were already on scene, suspected Hughes was under the influence and confronted him.
kubaradio.com
Increased Security Measures Being Implemented at Marysville District High Schools
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – The Marysville School District is taking measures to enhance security at Lindhurst, Marysville High and the Charter Academy for the Arts in the wake of an altercation September 28th. That encounter was between a parent and the Lindhurst Principal. Those measures include partnering with PBK Architects...
Nevada County 16-year-old who disappeared this week is found dead
A Nevada County 16-year-old missing since Wednesday night was found dead on Friday afternoon near where she disappeared, officials said.
KCRA.com
We asked all California school districts if they had doors that lock from the inside. Here's what we found
As the number of school shootings in the United States rises to its highest level in two decades, student safety is top of mind. School and district leaders are constantly trying to determine the best ways to protect students and teachers if there were an active threat. But KCRA 3 Investigates found some of the largest districts in our area are missing a basic safety feature: interior door locks.
Suspicious death in El Dorado County
SHINGLE SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office shared on Saturday that they are undergoing an investigation of a suspicious death. Deputies were responding to an apartment in Shingle Springs for reports of suspicious circumstances. When they arrived at the scene, they found a dead female. There are no further details in […]
KCRA.com
Placer County sheriff's deputy arrested for being under the influence while on duty
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A newly hired Placer County sheriff's deputy was arrested Saturday morning after being under the influence of alcohol while on duty, authorities said. Top stories for Saturday, Nov. 12 in the video player above. Deputy Allahno Hughes was suspected to be under the influence when...
goldcountrymedia.com
Twelve Bridges High School was on lockdown after traffic stop
Twelve Bridges High School went on a 30-minute lockdown Tuesday after a suspect attempted to flee from the Lincoln Police Department during a traffic stop, according to a Western Placer School District spokesperson Emma Oehler. The Lincoln Police Department initiated a traffic stop that resulted in the suspect fleeing toward...
goldcountrymedia.com
Road-raging Placer resident receives 50 years to life in prison
Zubin Bogdanoff, 43, was sentenced Wednesday to 50 years to life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, according to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office. Bogdanoff intentionally and repeatedly slammed into the back of two vehicles while traveling in the Roseville area while on parole Oct. 12,...
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn man arrested for trespassing in Loomis garage
An Auburn man was arrested Nov. 3 on suspicion of burglary in Loomis. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office reported a deputy responded to a report of trespassing at a residence on King Road at 5:05 p.m. The homeowner stated she saw a male individual exiting her garage and holding...
Freezing temperatures possible overnight in Sacramento, other parts of Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Parts of the Sacramento Valley, Sierra Nevada foothills and toward the Bay Area will be under a Minor Frost Advisory during the early morning hours of Friday. The advisory begins at midnight as temperatures are expected to get as low as 38 to 30 degrees. It will remain in effect until […]
2news.com
Placer County Police Arrest Two on Intent to Defraud
(2022) On October 31, just after midnight, a Placer County Sheriff's Office found and arrested two people involved in an apparent defrauding plan. A deputy conducted a traffic stop on Blue Oaks Boulevard in Roseville, contacted the three occupants of the vehicle and detained them while additional deputies searched the car.
Placer County fire destroys a dozen semi-trucks and trailers
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A large fire in Placer County on Thursday has forced road closures near Athens Avenue and Fiddyment Road, according to CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit. The fire was reported around 4:38 a.m. with no injuries at a storage facility east of the Western Placer Waste Management Authority office. CAL FIRE said […]
