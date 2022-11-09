ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU opens McMahon era by defeating Kansas City, 74-63

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers and the Matt McMahon era got off to a positive start with a 74-63 win over Kansas City Wednesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU (1-0) will be back in action Saturday at 5 p.m. at the PMAC against Arkansas State. Tickets are available at the LSU Athletics Ticket Office and online at LSUTix.net.
Women’s Basketball: Southeastern pulls off 78-68 win at Utah State

LOGAN, Utah – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team earned its first road win of 2022-23 with a 78-68 win Friday evening at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Natalie Kelly and Alexius Horne were the standout performers for SLU (2-0) against the Lady Aggies (1-1), Horne matched...
Free throw disparity too much in Lions loss at Colorado State

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team matched Colorado State shot for shot in their match-up, but a 13-point advantage at the free throw line with 17 more attempts from the stripe for the Rams proved too much to overcome in the Lions 80-69 loss Friday night at the Moby Arena.
LA Tech’s Tre Harris added to 2022 Biletnikoff Award Watch List

RUSTON – Louisiana Tech wide receiver Tre Harris has been added to the watch list for the 2022 Biletnikoff Award, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club (TQC) Foundation, Inc., announced Wednesday. The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the college football season’s outstanding FBS receiver. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight...
Louisiana, The Brandr Group Announce NIL Jersey Program with Absolutely! Embroidery & More

LAFAYETTE, La. – Louisiana Athletics, in conjunction with The Brandr Group (TBG), announced a new licensing agreement Thursday that will allow fans to purchase customized jerseys of Ragin’ Cajuns student-athletes. Replica football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, and softball jerseys for all student-athletes who have opted into the...
