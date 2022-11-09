Read full article on original website
LSU opens McMahon era by defeating Kansas City, 74-63
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers and the Matt McMahon era got off to a positive start with a 74-63 win over Kansas City Wednesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU (1-0) will be back in action Saturday at 5 p.m. at the PMAC against Arkansas State. Tickets are available at the LSU Athletics Ticket Office and online at LSUTix.net.
Women’s Basketball: Southeastern pulls off 78-68 win at Utah State
LOGAN, Utah – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team earned its first road win of 2022-23 with a 78-68 win Friday evening at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Natalie Kelly and Alexius Horne were the standout performers for SLU (2-0) against the Lady Aggies (1-1), Horne matched...
Free throw disparity too much in Lions loss at Colorado State
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team matched Colorado State shot for shot in their match-up, but a 13-point advantage at the free throw line with 17 more attempts from the stripe for the Rams proved too much to overcome in the Lions 80-69 loss Friday night at the Moby Arena.
Country Day volleyball standout Ellie Schneider signs with Kansas as Cajuns eye another state title
For Ellie Schneider, being involved in athletics has been a family right of passage. Her mother Julie Donelon Schneider was a volleyball player at Sacred Heart and Tulane. Her father, Larry Schneider, Jr., was is an Archbishop Rummel Athletics Hall of Famer and ex-Tulane standout. Her grandfather, Larry Sr., was...
Ragin’ Cajuns close out home slate in style with 36-17 win over Georgia Southern
LAFAYETTE – Ben Wooldridge threw three first-half touchdown passes and Kenneth Almendares tied a school record with five field goals – three of them in a 10-minute span – to boost Louisiana’s Ragin’ Cajuns to a 36-17 Sun Belt Conference win over Georgia Southern in a Thursday night national television contest.
LA Tech’s Tre Harris added to 2022 Biletnikoff Award Watch List
RUSTON – Louisiana Tech wide receiver Tre Harris has been added to the watch list for the 2022 Biletnikoff Award, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club (TQC) Foundation, Inc., announced Wednesday. The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the college football season’s outstanding FBS receiver. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight...
LSU to visit Lafayette for Sunday exhibition baseball vs. Ragin’ Cajuns
BATON ROUGE, La. – This week’s LSU fall baseball activities are highlighted by an exhibition game versus UL Lafayette at 12 p.m. CT Sunday at “Tigue” Moore Field in Lafayette, La. The Tigers are also scheduled to hold intra-squad scrimmages this week in Baton Rouge at...
Crescent City Sports to live stream Walker-East St. John football playoff Friday
NEW ORLEANS – The road to the Dome begins across Louisiana this week, and Crescent City Sports will have live streaming coverage of the Division I non-select opening-round matchup between Walker and East St. John Friday night. CCS’ coverage from Joe Keller Stadium in Reserve will begin just prior...
Louisiana, The Brandr Group Announce NIL Jersey Program with Absolutely! Embroidery & More
LAFAYETTE, La. – Louisiana Athletics, in conjunction with The Brandr Group (TBG), announced a new licensing agreement Thursday that will allow fans to purchase customized jerseys of Ragin’ Cajuns student-athletes. Replica football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, and softball jerseys for all student-athletes who have opted into the...
