NRN editors discuss the midterm election and the urbanization of restaurants
This week on the Extra Serving podcast, an award-winning production of Nation’s Restaurant News, NRN editors Holly Petre, Sam Oches and Leigh Anne Zinsmeister spoke about the recent midterm elections. During the midterm elections, there were several restaurant-related initiatives on the ballot including eliminating the tip credit in two...
Dutch Bros Coffee drives revenue growth with record store openings
Although Dutch Bros Coffee may still fly under the radar as a coffee chain, especially compared with Starbucks or Dunkin’, the (fairly) newly public company has been expanding its portfolio rapidly, which has in turn boosted revenue to 53% year-over-year growth, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30. In...
The 12 restaurant chains consumers crave the most
One quality that keeps restaurant consumers returning to a chain again and again is simply how craveable that restaurant’s food is. Craveability is one thing that market research firm Datassential polls consumers on for the annual Consumer Picks report. Here, Nation’s Restaurant News has pulled out the 12 restaurant...
How tech helps restaurants go green — and save green
When one thinks of the growth of restaurant sustainability, plant-based burger chains that make their small carbon footprint a major part of their brand identity might come to mind. One might also think of restaurants that only use recyclable or compostable packaging or have gone nearly zero-waste in using every part of the vegetables and animals that are brought into their kitchen.
Wendy’s to debut Peppermint Frosty LTO
The Wendy’s Co. will debut a new Peppermint Frosty on Nov. 15 for a limited time through the holiday season. The Dublin, Ohio-based burger brand will take over the Vanilla Frosty machines, as it did earlier in the year with the Strawberry Frosty flavor. Vanilla will return with the existing chocolate at the end of the LTO, the brand’s culinary team said.
NRN Trending: Has the Papa Johns bubble of prosperity popped?
This week on Nation's Restaurant News the top story was NRN editors discuss restaurant earnings week plus ghost-kitchen players. Plus hear from Amir Mostafavi, CEO and founder of South Block. In other news, after Papa Johns had seemingly taken the top performing pizza chain spot from the indomitable Domino’s this...
Crisp & Green is turning meat-and-potatoes country into a healthful place
The “fly-over” states don’t always get a lot of attention when it comes to healthy food; the reputation is more around meat and potatoes or fried foods, not salads. But Crisp & Green is out to change that. The chain, with 26 units and over 200 units...
Burger King gives crispy chicken sandwich an Italian accent
Several quick-service burger brands are giving their chicken sandwiches an Italian accent for fall. Burger King, the division of Toronto-based Restaurant Brands International Inc., on Monday will debut a new Italian Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich, featuring melted mozzarella and marinara sauce. The BK Italian Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich will be...
