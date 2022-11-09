Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other MayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing ThemTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City StreetsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Students' SAT answer sheets flew out of UPS truck and are lostMargaret MinnicksEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Related
El Paso City Rep. district 6 seat headed for a runoff
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso's district 6 representative will now be decided in a runoff election. The results were Claudia Lizette Rodriguez with 43% and a total of 5,977 votes. Art Fierro finished with 32% of the votes and 4,485 votes. Incumbent Lizette Rodriguez was looking for a second term while she faced Christian Botello, The post El Paso City Rep. district 6 seat headed for a runoff appeared first on KVIA.
Brian Kennedy continues to lead in District 1 City Council race but is short of majority
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Attorney Brian Kennedy, a who ran the El Paso County Coliseum for years, continues to lead in the City Council District 1 race but is short of a majority. Kennedy had 8,542 or 41.62 percent of the votes after the latest update at 11:30 p.m. As of 11:30, 140 of […]
KVIA
3 City Council races headed to runoff; Salcido re-elected
Three of four El Paso City Council races appear to be headed to a runoff, with only District 5 incumbent city Rep. Isabel Salcido likely to win her seat outright Tuesday, the latest numbers show. Salcido has garnered 65% of the votes as of 9:40 p.m. to keep her seat...
elpasomatters.org
In El Paso and other Texas border counties, Republicans show little gains
Republican congressional nominee Irene Armendariz-Jackson went on Steve Bannon’s live-streamed program in September to outline why El Paso was poised to support a far-right Republican after decades of Democratic dominance. “I can tell you that with over 80% of the population being Hispanic, people are conservative, they’re angry, they’re...
krwg.org
A Republican voter weighs in on election night in New Mexico
At a Republican watch party in Las Cruces, KRWG Public Media's Jonny Coker talked with a GOP voter who shared his thoughts on the election and the Republican effort to connect with voters in southern New Mexico. Jonny Coker is a Multimedia Journalist for KRWG Public Media. He has lived...
KVIA
Gabe Vasquez claims victory in NM Dist. 2 race against incumbent Congresswoman Yvette Herrell
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Former Las Cruces city council Gabe Vasquez is claiming victory Wednesday after squeaking a slim lead over incumbent Yvette Herrell in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District. The razor-tight race had each candidate with 50% of the vote. Vasquez, a democrat, had 1,224 votes more than...
KVIA
Scheduling hearing in DA removal case postponed to December
EL PASO, Texas -- A scheduling hearing in the case to remove District Attorney Yvonne Rosales that was set for Thursday was postponed to early December after both parties agreed they were not ready for the hearing. Visiting Judge Tryon D. Lewis made the trip from Odessa to be in...
KVIA
Doña Ana County Sheriff election heats up
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- Incumbent Sheriff Kim Stewart faces Republican candidate Byron Hollister for the position of Sheriff of Doña Ana County. Hollister is a former Co-Commander of the U.S. Marshal Service. In a candidate forum back in October Hollister said that the most important issue is the protection...
KVIA
ABC-7 Live Election Blog, 8:31 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Veronica Escobar wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 16th Congressional District. 7:00 p.m.: In the race for El Paso County Commissioners - Precinct 4, Sergio Coronado (D) is ahead at 57.49% of the vote, with Blanca Trout at 42.51% of the vote. Both are Canutillo ISD trustees looking to replace first-term incumbent Carl Robinson. Precinct 4 represents West and Northeast El Paso.
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing Them
On Wednesday morning, Beto O'Rourke was down by 11 percentage points with some votes still being counted as he lost to Governor Greg Abbott. O’Rourke won in 19 counties which was less than the 32 counties he won against Ted Cruz for U.S. Senate.
KVIA
ABC-7 Election Blog results on kvia.com
ABC News projects Democrat John Fetterman wins the Pennsylvania Senate race, beating Dr. Mehmet Oz. El Paso Proposition A ($255,730,900 of bonds for school facilities, purchase of land) appears headed for passage, with 61.10% voting in favor. 10:17 p.m.: ABC News is projecting incumbent Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) as the...
elpasomatters.org
O’Rourke loses governor’s race to Abbott
Beto O’Rourke, the former El Paso City Council member and three-term member of Congress, lost his race against Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday. It was the second time in four years that O’Rourke came up short in his effort to become the first El Pasoan elected to statewide office. He lost narrowly to Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018.
elpasomatters.org
Canutillo school voters reject major bond issue, select 3 trustees
The Canutillo Independent School District’s $264.1 million bond issue was defeated soundly Tuesday, after voters said no to a similar bond proposal last fall. More than 60% of voters opposed the bond’s two propositions, according to unofficial returns. Proposition A would have funded campus renovations and expansions, including...
Las Cruces man says someone else voted in his name; county clerk calls it a clerical error
UPDATE: Sam Infante has informed ABC-7 that he was handed a provisional ballot and was able to vote. He added that he was informed by the County Clerk's office that the other vote should be removed in a couple of days. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Las Cruces man told ABC-7 that someone else The post Las Cruces man says someone else voted in his name; county clerk calls it a clerical error appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Texas’s oldest serving judge talks about plans after retiring at age 95
HUDSPETH COUNTY -- Hudspeth County is home to a man who could be the oldest serving judge in Texas. Thomas D. Neely, 95, is the Hudspeth County judge. But unlike the El Paso county judge, this county judge oversees misdemeanors, like driving while intoxicated cases. Judge Neely was born in...
KVIA
The race for New Mexico’s second Congressional district remains too close to call
UPDATE: (7:43 a.m.) -- Gabe Vasquez still holds a slight lead over incumbent Yvette Herrell. According to the New Mexico Secretary of State's website, all precincts have now been reported showing Vasquez with a lead of more than 1,015 votes. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The seat for representing New...
El Paso has highest percentage of cash only businesses
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new study of 50 large U.S. cities shows that El Paso has the highest percentage of businesses that only accept cash. The research provided by Secure Data concluded that 29-percent of businesses in El Paso still only accept cash, which is by far the largest percentage of any major […]
6 Criminally Underrated Restaurants in South Central El Paso
El Paso is full of great restaurants. Just look at the numerous foodie pages on Facebook where many El Pasoans are eager to tell everyone about their favorite El Paso restaurants. El Paso truly has something for everyone- so much so, that sometimes it feels like you're missing out on...
El Paso News
Armed man walking on streets frightens El Paso residents
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some viewers have reached out expressing concern after a man was spotted with a rifle walking in across far East El Paso. In a photo shared by a KTSM 9 News viewer, shows the man walking down Zaragoza St. and Edgemere. In a video...
Watch As El Paso Chihuahuas Stadium Is Built In Under 2 Minutes
It seemed like Southwest University Park took forever to build but you can watch it all happen in about a minute and a half. Relatively speaking, the El Paso Chihuahuas stadium, aka Southwest University Park, was built fairly quickly. Construction spanned from late 2013 to early 2014 and was barely completed on time.
Comments / 0