My Favorite Wood Fired Pizza is Located in South BarringtonChicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
Chicago holidays: Morton Arboretum winter light show returns for the 10th seasonJennifer GeerLisle, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Taming the Anxiety Monster on 11/10Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Veterans Ceremony on 11/10Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World
If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
Best Seafood in Illinois is Next to Famous Blues Brothers Bridge?
Almost everyone who's lived in Illinois for any period of time knows where the bridge is from the famous jump scene in The Blues Brothers movie. Did you know there's also what many consider to be the best seafood in Illinois (and maybe even the entire Midwest) located right next to it?
Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeowners
individual counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Are you struggling to pay your mortgage or rent for your home in Chicago? Thankfully, there is some good news that can really help you out. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Chicago? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
Major morning backups on Interstate 44 and 55
Due to the winter weather, a major wreck happened on an icy bridge.
This Is The Most Festive City In Illinois
Thumbtack put together a list of the most festive cities in America.
Herald & Review
Illinois Democrats get desired result with help of gerrymandered map
SPRINGFIELD — In the fall of 2021, Springfield Democrats gathered behind closed doors to draw what would eventually become the state's new congressional map. This once-a-decade redistricting process had significant national implications. Illinois — with Democrats in control of the state legislature and governor's mansion — would be one of the most important counterweights to Republican gerrymandering in other states around the country.
Illinois passes ‘workers’ rights’ amendment
When wage increases are on the ballot, voters usually say yes. That was the case in multiple states with one notable loss.
wvik.org
Illinois Becomes a Blue Island
Herb Trix's guest is Hannah Meisel, statehouse editor for Illinois Public Radio. You can also hear Midwest Week Fridays on WVIK at 6:20 pm during All Things Considered.
Stunning Fall Foliage Video Shows How Beautiful Indiana Can Be
The Hoosier state oftentimes gets overlooked as a flyover state, but there is truly some beautiful scenery around Indiana, you just have to look. Now Indiana is well known for being a state with a lot of corn, and the Hoosier state comes by it honestly, as Indiana alone produces about 20% of the entire United States' popcorn supply. But contrary to popular belief, there is more than just corn in Indiana! Indiana's state motto is the "crossroads of America" which is a nice way of saying "a lot of people drive through Indiana," but if you stop and look around a little bit you may see some of Indiana's overlooked natural beauty.
In These Times
Unionizing Is Now on Track to Be a Constitutional Right in Illinois. Here’s How It Happened.
As companies like Starbucks and Amazon continue their efforts to stop employees from unionizing, voters in Illinois passed a historic measure to safeguard the right to organize in Tuesday’s midterm elections. The Workers’ Rights Amendment (WRA) would enshrine in the Illinois state constitution “the fundamental right [of workers] to...
A city in Missouri is one of the Top 5 Best Cities for Veterans
We celebrate Veterans Day as a nation later this week, and if you are a veteran looking to make a move, apparently, one of the best cities for veterans in the US is right here in the Show-Me State of Missouri. Lawnstarter.com just released a new ranking of cities called...
oprahdaily.com
How the Owner of an Upscale Family Shop Uplifts the Entire City of Chicago
Ellen Stirling, the 73-year-old CEO and owner of The Lake Forest Shop, a local fashion institution in the Chicago area that’s celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, always planned to use her ample advantages to uplift her beloved city of Chicago. Her first major foray into philanthropy and improving...
bccolonels.com
Lexington Gun Shop Being Sued For Illinois Shooting
“It’s been just over three weeks since the shooting at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade that paralyzed the young boy from the waist down after a bullet severed his spine.” This statement was posted in the article “I’m heartbroken and sad’: Mom of boy paralyzed in parade shooting speaks publicly for 1st time.” July 4th, 2022 Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo II started shooting at 10 am central time, at Highland Park, Illinois. “The gun was a “high-powered rifle” and the attack appeared to be “random” and “intentional,” Covelli said. That was stated in the article “Suspect in connection with a mass shooting at July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois, has been taken into custody”. The real question is: where did he get this high-power rifle anyway?
3 Illinois Counties Just Voted To Explore Seceding From Illinois
Spoiler alert: It's not Winnebago, Boone, and/or Ogle counties that are looking to leave the state of Illinois, although at one time Winnebago County, Jo Daviess County, Stephenson County, and Boone County all tried to remove themselves from the master list of Illinois counties. Second spoiler alert: The effort (around...
fourstateshomepage.com
Family-owned bakery known for “best desserts in Missouri”
From gooey butter cake to New York cheesecake, the Missouri Baking Company has you sweet tooth fix. MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — Many people may agree that old-fashioned bakeries make some of the best desserts around. With original, secret family recipes that often go back several generations, food critics says there’s just no substitute. The website, “Only In Your State” (which features little known attractions and “the best of” from all 50 states), claims Missouri Baking Company, “makes some of the very best desserts in Missouri.” The third generation, family-owned business was also named, “one of the country’s best bakeries” by the Daily Meal. The food and beverage website ranked Missouri Baking Company number 39 out of the more than 1,400 bakeries considered.
Missouri is home to one of America’s “Hippie Hideouts”
If you are looking for a place to live the hippie lifestyle then you would probably think you would need to go to Oregon, California, or Vermont. But apparently, you can live the hippie lifestyle in the midwest, one of America's Hippie Hideouts is located in the Show-Me State of Missouri, read about it right here.
6 Chicago-Area Counties Under Elevated COVID Alert Level. Here's What That Means
Six Chicago-area counties are now under an elevated COVID alert level, with new mask recommendations taking effect. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Cook, DuPage, Lake, McHenry, Will and Grundy counties are now all under the "medium community level" for COVID. Under CDC recommendations for counties at...
13 Illinois Powerball Players Won Prizes of $50,000 or More, and Here's Where Tickets Were Purchased
While the massive jackpot for Monday’s Powerball drawing was won in California, some lucky Illinois residents are cashing in, with more than a dozen players winning $50,000 or more in the game. According to the Illinois Lottery, a total of 13 tickets won prizes worth $50,000 or more in...
More Than One-Quarter of Illinois Counties Have Passed Referendums to Explore Seceding From State
Two Illinois counties and a portion of another passed non-binding referendums on Election Day that would encourage their elected officials to engage in discussions about potentially severing ties with the state government, but the votes were hardly a new phenomenon as downstate residents seek to express their displeasure with lawmakers.
