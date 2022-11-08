ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Q985

Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World

If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
J.R. Heimbigner

Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeowners

individual counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Are you struggling to pay your mortgage or rent for your home in Chicago? Thankfully, there is some good news that can really help you out. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Chicago? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
CHICAGO, IL
Herald & Review

Illinois Democrats get desired result with help of gerrymandered map

SPRINGFIELD — In the fall of 2021, Springfield Democrats gathered behind closed doors to draw what would eventually become the state's new congressional map. This once-a-decade redistricting process had significant national implications. Illinois — with Democrats in control of the state legislature and governor's mansion — would be one of the most important counterweights to Republican gerrymandering in other states around the country.
ILLINOIS STATE
wvik.org

Illinois Becomes a Blue Island

Herb Trix's guest is Hannah Meisel, statehouse editor for Illinois Public Radio. You can also hear Midwest Week Fridays on WVIK at 6:20 pm during All Things Considered.
ILLINOIS STATE
KISS 106

Stunning Fall Foliage Video Shows How Beautiful Indiana Can Be

The Hoosier state oftentimes gets overlooked as a flyover state, but there is truly some beautiful scenery around Indiana, you just have to look. Now Indiana is well known for being a state with a lot of corn, and the Hoosier state comes by it honestly, as Indiana alone produces about 20% of the entire United States' popcorn supply. But contrary to popular belief, there is more than just corn in Indiana! Indiana's state motto is the "crossroads of America" which is a nice way of saying "a lot of people drive through Indiana," but if you stop and look around a little bit you may see some of Indiana's overlooked natural beauty.
INDIANA STATE
oprahdaily.com

How the Owner of an Upscale Family Shop Uplifts the Entire City of Chicago

Ellen Stirling, the 73-year-old CEO and owner of The Lake Forest Shop, a local fashion institution in the Chicago area that’s celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, always planned to use her ample advantages to uplift her beloved city of Chicago. Her first major foray into philanthropy and improving...
CHICAGO, IL
bccolonels.com

Lexington Gun Shop Being Sued For Illinois Shooting

“It’s been just over three weeks since the shooting at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade that paralyzed the young boy from the waist down after a bullet severed his spine.” This statement was posted in the article “I’m heartbroken and sad’: Mom of boy paralyzed in parade shooting speaks publicly for 1st time.” July 4th, 2022 Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo II started shooting at 10 am central time, at Highland Park, Illinois. “The gun was a “high-powered rifle” and the attack appeared to be “random” and “intentional,” Covelli said. That was stated in the article “Suspect in connection with a mass shooting at July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois, has been taken into custody”. The real question is: where did he get this high-power rifle anyway?
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
fourstateshomepage.com

Family-owned bakery known for “best desserts in Missouri”

From gooey butter cake to New York cheesecake, the Missouri Baking Company has you sweet tooth fix. MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — Many people may agree that old-fashioned bakeries make some of the best desserts around. With original, secret family recipes that often go back several generations, food critics says there’s just no substitute. The website, “Only In Your State” (which features little known attractions and “the best of” from all 50 states), claims Missouri Baking Company, “makes some of the very best desserts in Missouri.” The third generation, family-owned business was also named, “one of the country’s best bakeries” by the Daily Meal. The food and beverage website ranked Missouri Baking Company number 39 out of the more than 1,400 bakeries considered.
MISSOURI STATE
KISS 106

Missouri is home to one of America’s “Hippie Hideouts”

If you are looking for a place to live the hippie lifestyle then you would probably think you would need to go to Oregon, California, or Vermont. But apparently, you can live the hippie lifestyle in the midwest, one of America's Hippie Hideouts is located in the Show-Me State of Missouri, read about it right here.
MISSOURI STATE
KISS 106

KISS 106

