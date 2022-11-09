Read full article on original website
nrgmediadixon.com
Sterling Boys Bowling Improves to 3-0 on the Season
In Boys Bowling, the Sterling Golden Warriors beat Rochelle on Thursday afternoon 3238 to 3082 at Blackhawk Lanes in Sterling. Leading the way for Sterling was senior Mikah Hernandez with a 608 series including the high game of a 234. Sterling’s Brenden Stanley finished with a 588 series.
Machesney Park, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
nrgmediadixon.com
Sauk Valley College Invites the Public on a Self-Guided Chicago Bus Trip
Sauk Valley Community College invites the public on a self-guided Chicago Bus Trip on Saturday, December 10. The bus will depart the SVCC North parking lot at 8:00 a.m. and return at 8:00 p.m. Travel with SVCC in person to enjoy the sights and sounds of Chicago. Explore the city’s...
nrgmediadixon.com
SVCC Chocolate Rendezvous is Making a Comeback After a Two Year Pandemic Caused Hiatus
For a few years before the pandemic, Sauk Valley Community College held one of the top social event fundraisers in the Sauk Valley. The last time the Chocolate Rendezvous was held at the college was February of 2020. Then the pandemic struck a few months later and the rendezvous went on hiatus.
Be Merry With Cocktails And Cookies At An Illinois Adult Fun Night
The Christmas holiday shopping season can be quite overwhelming and stressful, to say the least. As the calendar dates get closer to the grand day anxiety can build like a snowball rolling down a hill. There are many ways to distract yourself from the hustle and bustle of the season if only for a moment. How about even joying a cocktail and some delicious sweet treats?
KWQC
The Machine Shed shares favorite classic recipes
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- Jeff Grunder from The Machine Shed demonstrates classic dishes from the restaurant including Meatloaf and Parmesan-crusted Pork Loin. The Machine Shed is located at 7250 Northwest Boulevard, Davenport, IA.
MyStateline.com
Utility worker electrocuted in DeKalb County
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Museum of History unveiled their new military exhibit. A way of shedding a light on those who've served from the area. The museum added to the unveiling by having a ceremony called, "A Soldier`s Perspective of the Vietnam War." Vietnam War Veteran Chuck Larson spoke on his, and fellow veteran experiences from the war.
rockrivercurrent.com
Baked Wings ‘beyond thrilled’ with response to first day in Loves Park
LOVES PARK — Baked Wings quietly opened its doors Monday without trying to make a big push to draw customers in on the restaurant’s first day. “All we simply did was put ‘now open’ on the digital part of our sign on Riverside,” said Scott Frank, who runs the restaurant with his business partner Bryan Suh. “Even with that little noise about being open we ended up selling over 1,600 bone-in wings in one day.
WIFR
Rollover accident blocks traffic on Auburn Street in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A vehicle rolled Thursday morning at the intersection of N. Pierpoint Avenue and Auburn Street. Each side of Auburn Street is reduced to one lane while crews work to clean up the accident. No injuries have been reported at this time. First responders arrived just before...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Structure Fire on the East side
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Bad Accident on the East Side, Avoid the area.
WIFR
Record warmth likely Thursday, temperature crash to follow
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - From a temperature standpoint, November’s off to one heck of a start!. For the fourth time in the month’s first nine days, temperatures reached the 70s over the Stateline, and we’re sure to make it five out of ten Thursday!. Like most things,...
nrgmediadixon.com
Fritts Looking Forward to Getting to Springfield and Getting Busy
Brad Fritts of Dixon is looking forward to getting down to Springfield as the new State Representative from this area and start getting things done. Fritts will be replacing Tom Demmer who served the Sauk Valley for the past 10 years. Fritts admits the first few months will be a...
Cold case: The gruesome Rockford murder of Rosemary Peterson
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The 3000 block of Edelweiss Road was quiet and uneventful during the daylight hours of Dec. 4, 1979. That all changed at 11:30 p.m., when two young girls who lived in a small duplex heard people fighting inside the adjoining apartment. The girls knew the couple next door, a 23-year-old man named […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Oregon Students Hold Assembly to Honor Veterans
The Oregon School District said a Veteran’s Day assembly took place in the Blackhawk Center Thursday morning, starting with a breakfast for the over 75 Veterans in attendance, followed by Mr. John Tuttle speaking to the crowd. Student speakers shared information about each branch of the armed forces followed by the elementary classes singing a patriotic song about that branch.
ourquadcities.com
‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ returns with drive-thru Thanksgiving meals
‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ Bob Vogelbaugh announced the community can once again gobble, gobble up a free holiday meal. ‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ and his crew will return to serve the 52nd Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner. The event will be a drive-thru experience where guests can have a Thanksgiving dinner, including pie, delivered to their vehicles. Inside dining is not permitted. Guests will be directed to form a single line at SouthPark Mall‘s entrance near the bus stop area.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Shots Fired, Possible Shooting Victim in Rockford
You can help: The Rockford Rescue Mission is in need of supplies
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Rescue Mission says it is in need of essential products to help the area’s most vulnerable residents. The Mission says it is in need of donations of shampoo, soap, and laundry detergent. In the past two weeks, the Mission says it has been serving over 500 meals a day. […]
KWQC
Traffic temporarily blocked off for accident on Brady Street
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police responded to a two-vehicle accident Friday night. Police say officers as well as Davenport Fire and EMS responded to the crash near the intersection of Brady Street and Locust Street at 5:38 p.m. One person was found with minor injuries, but refused medical help,...
Police give tips to stop porch pirates
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Online shopping is the go-to way of shopping, especially during the holidays, but porch pirates have recently gotten some residents concerned about getting their orders delivered to their houses. One woman who recently got here packages stolen said that she feels she cannot trust anyone. She believes that it will only […]
