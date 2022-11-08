Read full article on original website
Related
Indiana’s Favorite Christmas Town Featured in New Holiday Ad for USPS
Have you seen the new holiday ad for the United States Postal Service? It features a very familiar Christmas-themed town located right here in the tri-state!. The newest ad for the holiday season has been unveiled by the United States Postal Service featuring many locations in America with Christmas-themed towns, including our very own Santa Claus, Indiana. The new commercial is aptly titled "Holiday Ready" as the goal of the ad is to share the message of gift-giving, and shipping throughout the holiday season with USPS. The 30-second ad takes potential customers on a cross-country road trip and features locations such as Holiday Hills in Illinois, Snowflake in Arizona, Garland located in Texas, North Pole in New York, and Santa Claus here in southern Indiana. The commercial also features the song "Holiday Road" by Lindsey Buckingham.
20 Gift Cards Southern Indiana Friends and Family Would Love for Christmas
How many times have you picked up a gift card for someone because you forgot about the birthday party or secret Santa? I know that it is always my go-to in a pinch, but I do wonder if I gave them one that they will actually use. Gift Card Fails.
iheart.com
This Illinois Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State
Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Illinois bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
Illinois Halloween Myth Comes True, Needle Found In Child’s Candy
A longtime Halloween myth about candy in Illinois became a reality this year. Of course, I enjoyed all the fun things about Halloween as a kid. I loved it all including candy, costumes, trick-or-treating, haunted houses, and so much more. There is one thing that really sticks out in my memory. That is the threat of candy being tampered with each year.
Order in the Court! Here are 15 of Indiana’s Most Beautiful County Courthouses
I have always been a fan of old buildings and old architecture. Full transparency here – I know nothing about architecture. I couldn’t tell you the difference between Classical, Victorian, or Art Deco if my life depended on it. All I know is that I love how old buildings look and the creativity, skill, and craftsmanship that went into building them. I love history, and I love to think about the stories old buildings could tell. Old buildings just seem to have personality, especially compared to a lot of newer buildings that all look the same. Some of the most interesting and beautiful old buildings in Indiana are county courthouses.
Stunning Fall Foliage Video Shows How Beautiful Indiana Can Be
The Hoosier state oftentimes gets overlooked as a flyover state, but there is truly some beautiful scenery around Indiana, you just have to look. Now Indiana is well known for being a state with a lot of corn, and the Hoosier state comes by it honestly, as Indiana alone produces about 20% of the entire United States' popcorn supply. But contrary to popular belief, there is more than just corn in Indiana! Indiana's state motto is the "crossroads of America" which is a nice way of saying "a lot of people drive through Indiana," but if you stop and look around a little bit you may see some of Indiana's overlooked natural beauty.
Pet Friendly Adventures in Kentucky
Are you looking for some travel locations to enjoy with man and women's best friend? There are many places in Kentucky to venture to with your canine companion! Just look at all these options!. Horse Cave KOA. The KOA in Horse Cave Kentucky offers pet-friendly cabin rentals and camping sites...
One of Illinois’ Best Fall Attractions Just Closed…Forever
When you're on a hunt for the best fall attractions, farms, pumpkin patches, etc. Illinois has to offer, Didier Farms in Lincolnshire usually ranks near the top of the list. The Didier family has been delighting visitors throughout many seasons with their fresh produce and flowers, and the Pumpkinfest they host every year during the Halloween season draws thousands of people from all over Illinois who can't get enough of the pumpkin fun and donuts.
Hear Beautifully Eerie Carols Inside of Kentucky’s Mammoth Cave During Cave Sing
A unique tradition continues inside Mammoth Cave this holiday season. Mammoth Cave's name isn't lying, the cave system really is mammoth. In fact, did you know that Mammoth Cave is the longest cave in the world? It's true! And Mammoth Cave just recently got even longer. Last year the Cave Research Foundation found 8 new miles of the cave system. Mammoth Cave's system now has 420 miles of known passageways. You can read more about this incredible discovery, here. This year you can celebrate the holidays as their holiday tradition, Cave Sing after going virtual for the past two years, Cave Sing is back in person in 2022.
13 Illinois Powerball Players Won Prizes of $50,000 or More, and Here's Where Tickets Were Purchased
While the massive jackpot for Monday’s Powerball drawing was won in California, some lucky Illinois residents are cashing in, with more than a dozen players winning $50,000 or more in the game. According to the Illinois Lottery, a total of 13 tickets won prizes worth $50,000 or more in...
One of Indiana’s Largest Synchronized Christmas Light Shows is Bigger and Brighter Than Ever
The Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center is the site of one the largest and most popular Christmas attractions anywhere in the Hoosier State. The Christmas Nights of Lights has become an Indiana family tradition, and this year's display is going to be bigger, brighter, and better than ever. There...
Illinois Restaurants Offering Free Meals and Special Deals for Veterans Day
Many restaurants and businesses throughout Illinois are offering special meals and deals for Veterans today, and although free food and special savings may never appropriately express our gratitude to the brave servicemen and women in our country, it's a great start. Rockford Area Restaurant Offering Special Veterans Day Deals. My...
Illinois approves first social equity dispensary licenses
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Two social equity applicants have received the green light from the state of Illinois to open up a dispensary for adult-use. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced Thursday they have issued two licenses to Ivy Hall, which is 61% African American owned, and Green Rose, which is 15% […]
$4 Million Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Illinois
Someone in southern Illinois just got a lot richer. $4 million richer, to be exact. According to Illinois Lottery officials, a winning $4 million Mega Millions ticket for Tuesday's drawing was sold in the small town of Murphysboro, about 7 miles outside of Carbondale. The ticket was sold at a...
Did You Know Charles Manson’s Childhood Home Is in Kentucky?
When I was a kid, I vividly remember finding a copy of the book Helter Skelter. That book, published in 1974, is a comprehensive and disturbing account of Charles Manson and his Manson Family. I vividly recall two crippling fears from my childhood. I remember watching The Exorcist when I...
Cozy Homes in the Southern Indiana Area That are Perfect tor Staying Warm This Winter
As we all start to adjust to the time change, it's no surprise that those chilly winter months are fast approaching. The sun sets earlier, the air begins to feel icy, and the seasonal depression sets in hard causing all of us to spend more time inside our homes. I...
What Stores are Open on Christmas Day in Indiana?
Need to know what stores will be open on Christmas? Options are extremely limited as most locations are closed down for the entire day so families can have that time together. It's best to take care of the bulk of your shopping needs on Christmas Eve or prior. But if you are needing gasoline, or needing to grab your last-minute stocking stuffers, Motrin for a fever, or if you require some caffeine, here is a list of all the national chain stores that will be open on Christmas Day!
If you want Quality Fast Food then Avoid this town in Illinois
We all have had fast food experiences that were less than positive. But sometimes the experiences at fast food restaurants can be a disaster. If you are trying to avoid a disastrous fast food experience then you may want to avoid this town in Illinois, here is why... A website...
Illinois passes ‘workers’ rights’ amendment
When wage increases are on the ballot, voters usually say yes. That was the case in multiple states with one notable loss.
Missouri is home to one of America’s “Hippie Hideouts”
If you are looking for a place to live the hippie lifestyle then you would probably think you would need to go to Oregon, California, or Vermont. But apparently, you can live the hippie lifestyle in the midwest, one of America's Hippie Hideouts is located in the Show-Me State of Missouri, read about it right here.
KISS 106
Evansville IN
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0