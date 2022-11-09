ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Republicans Name Demuth House Minority Leader

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- On Friday House Republicans named Lisa Demuth of Cold Spring as the next minority leader of the Minnesota House. Demuth was first elected in 2018 and has served the past two years as an assistant minority leader. She becomes the first black lawmaker to serve as a caucus leader and the first woman to serve as a House Republican leader.
Does MN Democratic Senate + House + Governor = Legal Weed?

Simple math to me. Governor Walz has been talking legalization for at least a couple of years and the only thing that was standing in the way was a Republican controlled Minnesota Senate. In fact, there were several other bills that the were stalled in the Republican controlled Senate that now could become a reality in Minnesota.
Election 2022: Minnesota State Legislature Results

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The local incumbents did well in the races for the Minnesota Senate and House. In Senate District 14 DFLer Aric Putnam has defeated Republican Challenger Tama Theis 53 percent to 47 percent. In Senate District 13 Incumbent Republican Jeff Howe beat Democrat Alissa Brickman 71...
Election 2022: Walz, Simon Win Re-Election

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Two incumbents have won re-election in their statewide races. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has won a second term with a victory over Republican Scott Jensen 53 percent to 44 percent. Also, incumbent Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon has defeated Republican Kim Crockett 55 percent...
St. Cloud Residents Respond to Election Results

The dust is settling on the 2022 midterm election results. During WJON's What Up Wednesday morning listeners voiced their opinions on what happened. A caller wondered where all the Republicans that he felt should have been voting to "clean house". He says "we just let everything go right back". A caller with an opposing view indicated he voted for Governor Walz and thought "he did a good job". That listener thought it would have been a closer race with Walz and Jensen.
Minnesota State Patrol Cracking Down On Distracted Drivers

It's been harped on for years but some people just aren't getting the message. I'm on I-94 for about 350 miles every week and I see way too many drivers being distracted by a number of things. Mainly, it's being on the phone. in Minnesota it's against the law to actually be holding the phone while talking. Many cars are now equipped with Bluetooth, allowing you to use the phone hands free.
Last Minute Voter Information for Minnesotans

Visit this link, type in your zip code or search by county. It will tell you where your polling place is. For state and federal elections polls are open from 7 am - 8 pm. For city, town or school only elections the polls are open from 7 am - 8 pm. As long as you are in line to vote by 8 pm, you will be able to vote, even if you don't get to the front of the line until after 8 pm.
Is Minnesota The Worst State To Drive In?

We all have our pet peeves when it comes to hitting the road in Minnesota. The left lane cruisers are the worst in my book. Some people actually have no idea whatsoever on the rules of the road. For the most part, surrounding states did pretty well in this survey...
Unleaded 88 Sets Record Sales

UNDATED (WJON News) - Sales of Unleaded 88, the 15-percent ethanol blend, set new records in Minnesota this fall. The Minnesota Department of Commerce reports sales of Unleaded 88 were over nine million gallons per month in July, August, and September. Before July, sales of Unleaded 88 had never reached nine million gallons per month.
Keep an Eye Out for Snowy Owls in Central Minnesota

The Minnesota Nongame Wildlife Program shared on Facebook that snowy owls like to spend their winters in the top half of our state:. Snowy owls will be arriving in Minnesota over the next few weeks. During the summer, they nest in the arctic tundra of northern Canada and Alaska. From early November to late March, some migrate south to Minnesota to hunt voles, mice, and other small animals.
Hemp Licenses Are Now Available

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Applications are now available online for anyone wishing to grow industrial hemp in Minnesota. A license from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture is required for individuals and businesses to legally grow or process hemp in the state. In order to get a permit, the grower...
Blizzard Warning for Part of Minnesota, North Dakota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Blizzard Warning has been issued for part of Minnesota and into North Dakota. The National Weather Service says the Blizzard Warning for northwestern Minnesota and central North Dakota will be in effect from Midnight Thursday morning until 10:00 a.m. Friday. Total snow accumulations of 6...
