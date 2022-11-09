ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Health Minister Open to Generational Tobacco Ban

Hong Kong Health Minister Lo Chung-mau confirmed that banning tobacco sales for future generations will be on the table as a tool to further reduce youth smoking, according to the South China Morning Post. Earlier news reports suggested authorities were considering a lifetime ban on anyone born in or after...
KT&G to Release New HnB Products in Korea

KT&G Corp. will launch new heat-not-burn products in South Korea to strengthen its electronic nicotine devices lineup, reports the Yonhap News Agency. The South Korean cigarette manufacturer will release Lil Able and its premium version, Lil Able Premium, on Nov. 16. KT&G’s third-quarter net profit jumped 29 percent from a...
Illegal Cigarettes Seized in Germany

German authorities seized around 10.4 million undeclared cigarettes in Lubeck-Travemunde, reports Xinhua, citing a statement by the customs investigation office in Hamburg. The discovery was made when customs officers performed a routine check on a trailer arriving by ferry from Latvia . The truck had declared a consignment of peat, but instead officers found cartons each containing 10,000 cigarettes.

