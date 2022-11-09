Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine troops greeted with flowers in Kherson after Russian retreat
KLAPAYA, Ukraine, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Villagers holding flowers waited on the road to the southern city of Kherson to greet and kiss Ukrainian soldiers on Saturday as they poured in to secure control of the right bank of the Dnipro River after a stunning Russian retreat.
China has placed the 13 million people living in Guangzhou under stay-at-home orders as COVID cases rise
The National Health Commission reported 3,775 people were found infected in Guangzhou, China. This is a 3,030-people increase since Friday, according to the Associated Press.
tobaccoreporter.com
Health Minister Open to Generational Tobacco Ban
Hong Kong Health Minister Lo Chung-mau confirmed that banning tobacco sales for future generations will be on the table as a tool to further reduce youth smoking, according to the South China Morning Post. Earlier news reports suggested authorities were considering a lifetime ban on anyone born in or after...
tobaccoreporter.com
KT&G to Release New HnB Products in Korea
KT&G Corp. will launch new heat-not-burn products in South Korea to strengthen its electronic nicotine devices lineup, reports the Yonhap News Agency. The South Korean cigarette manufacturer will release Lil Able and its premium version, Lil Able Premium, on Nov. 16. KT&G’s third-quarter net profit jumped 29 percent from a...
tobaccoreporter.com
Illegal Cigarettes Seized in Germany
German authorities seized around 10.4 million undeclared cigarettes in Lubeck-Travemunde, reports Xinhua, citing a statement by the customs investigation office in Hamburg. The discovery was made when customs officers performed a routine check on a trailer arriving by ferry from Latvia . The truck had declared a consignment of peat, but instead officers found cartons each containing 10,000 cigarettes.
Comments / 0