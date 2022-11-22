ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Best Apple iPhone 14 Black Friday deals: Save £72 on the latest handset at Carphone Warehouse

By Alex Lee
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3APzDa_0j4SGeen00

The biggest and best shopping event – Black Friday – of the year is here. What was once a one-day shopping bonanza, but it’s now blossomed out into a month-long discounting season. That season of sales has already begun in earnest at a number of retailers, including Currys , Argos , John Lewis & Partners , Dyson and Boots .

While we’re busy rounding up the best early Black Friday Apple deals , TV deals , tech deals and more, we’re also keeping an eye out for deals on Apple’s latest iPhone 14 handsets, including on the iPhone 14 pro and iPhone 14 pro max , one of the most coveted smartphones this Black Friday.

Follow live: The best Black Friday 2022 deals

The best Black Friday deal we’ve spotted so far is from Carphone Warehouse. Right now, you can grab the standard iPhone 14 with 128GB of storage on a 24-month contract with a £72 saving.

If you need to upgrade your mobile phone, there’s no better time to do it than the annual shopping bonanza. Read on for how to get the deal from Carphone Warehouse.

Read more:

Best early iPhone 14 Black Friday deals (so far)

Apple iPhone 14, 128GB, unlimited minutes on a 24-month contract: Was £44.99 per month, now £41.99 per month, Carphonewarehouse.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ubiqu_0j4SGeen00

If you’re looking to upgrade to an iPhone 14 this Black Friday, the best and earliest deal right now is from Carphone Warehouse, who is offering up a £72 saving on a 24-month contract with iD Mobile, which is part of the Three network.

You get unlimited 5G data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes, as well as inclusive roaming in 50 countries worldwide. The plan has a £49.99 up-front cost and the deal essentially saves you £3 on your monthly bill.

In our review of the handset , our reviewer said the iPhone 14 might look similar on the outside, but its “internal upgrades, from camera to crash detection, are pretty extraordinary”. They added: “This is a fast and attractive smartphone, featuring Apple’s excellent design and build quality, the now-routine features, such as water resistance and strong screen, and a significantly improved camera.”

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on phones and other tech offers, try the links below:

Join the Indy Community

Have you snapped up any early Black Friday deals or have tips and tricks for shopping the sales? We want to read your reviews and see photos and videos of products you love, being tested by real people.

Email indybestcommunity@independent.co.uk or use #IndyCommunity on your social posts for a chance to be featured and help fellow readers!

Read more on Black Friday 2022:

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, these are the offers to expect

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo? Our experts are on hand to help find you the top discounts

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Simba and Brook + Wilde

Best air fryer Black Friday deals – from Ninja to Tefal, these discounts are anything but hot

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – find out when the retailer will kick off the sale and the best bargains to expect

Best Apple Black Friday deals – from AirPods to iPhones, we predict the rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers

Best Currys Black Friday deals – all the details of the sale with deals on everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high-street stalwart will have great prices across fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

Best Boots Black Friday deals – save on skincare, make-up, electricals and more

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Black Friday Lego deals 2022: Best sales on Technic, Harry Potter, Star Wars and more

As the Black Friday weekend nears its end, we’re still seeing some excellent deals on Lego’s range of construction toys for kids and adults alike. Sales on some of its most popular sets skyrocket this time of year. It’s now your last chance to bag a bargain this Black Friday before the festivities commence, so make sure you can get your gift shopping in while you can. From Harry Potter to Star Wars and Marvel sets, Lego has more licenses to work with than the DVSA. Which of course means that if you (or a loved one) have a...
The Independent

The Meta Quest 2 Black Friday deal you don’t want to miss in Amazon’s sale

The biggest shopping event of the year, Black Friday is here, and we’re now on the third day of the bonanza before it turns into Cyber Monday. It serves as the best time to bag a bargain on tech and gaming devices, and we’ve just spotted an impressive deal on the Meta Quest 2 in the Amazon Black Friday sale.The price of the Meta Quest 2 has been on something of a rollercoaster since its launch. It debuted at an introductory price of £299 before Meta increased it to £399 – blaming production costs and the economic conditions around the world.Since the...
The Independent

Black Friday air fryer deals 2022: Best offers including Tower, Ninja and Tefal

Did you hear that? It was the sound of the Black Friday klaxon going off because, after weeks of waiting, the sale extravaganza is officially underway. We’re talking stellar discounts on everything from tech and gaming to laptops, mattresses and home appliances ramped up to the nines. Savvy shoppers will know that major players in the game – including Amazon, Argos, Currys and John Lewis & Partners – started their Black Friday sales weeks in advance, but many brands and retailers wait until now before unleashing their best discounts. Whether you want to save big on beauty, fashion or kids’...
The Independent

Black Friday mattress deals 2022: Best offers from Emma, Dreams, Hypnos and more

The biggest and best sales event of the year – aka Black Friday – is finally here. The shopping bonanza means all of your favourite retailers, including Amazon, Currys, and John Lewis & Partners have slashed their prices across gaming, tech, home appliances and so much more. Another particularly pricey item that you can save on during the Black Friday sale is a mattress, with all of the best brands – including Simba, Emma, Brook + Wilde, and Otty – offering huge dealson single, double, king, and super king-size beds. Of course, the sheer amount of choice can make it difficult to...
The Independent

Electric toothbrush Black Friday deals 2022: Best discounts on Oral-B, water flossers and more

Black Friday is finally here, and we’re busy sifting through an avalanche of deals dropping left, right and centre – with discounts on everything from TVs, laptops and gaming to tech, mattresses and home appliances.While the event didn’t officially land until yesterday (25 November), Black Friday discounts began rolling out earlier than ever this year, with several retailers, including Very, Argos, Boots and John Lewis & Partners, cutting prices on popular items at the start of November. Dental care products are some of the most sought-after items on Black Friday, and they often see the most significant price cuts. We’re talking electric toothbrushes from Oral-B and Philips, teeth whitening kits, water flossers, and anything...
The Independent

Black Friday fashion deals: Best clothing and jewellery offers from The North Face, Uggs, Converse and more

If your winter wardrobe is looking a little thin on the ground, it’s time to take advantage of the Black Friday savings and invest in some new trousers, shirts, dresses and jackets before the bargain bonanza comes to an end.A whole host of brands and retailers have taken part in this year’s seasonal sale event. In fact, we’ve spotted some fantastic deals on bags and jewellery from luxury labels such as Mulberry and Monica Vinader, as well as some out of this world offers at high street heroes Mango, Pandora, AllSaints and many more.To save you from sifting through thousands...
The Independent

Amazon has dropped this Olaplex product by over 40% in the Black Friday sale

Black Friday is still well and truly here, and there’s no sign of the sale slowing down just yet. In fact, we’re currently being bombarded with bargains left, right and centre. Mattresses, microwaves and home appliances are in no short supply, and we’re also turning to tech giants for phones, laptops and highly anticipated Apple savings.But spotting a sale on one of our favourite beauty buys is always exciting. And any saving seems twice as sweet when it’s on a product you purchase regularly, such as dishwasher tablets, Nespresso pods and bits from The Body Shop.Full guide: The best Black...
The Independent

When is Cyber Monday 2022 and when does Black Friday end?

By now, you’re probably well versed with the Black Friday bargains. Whether you’ve bagged all your Christmas gifts with serious savings on toys and beauty, have stocked up on all the essentials such as dishwasher tablets and coffee pods for less, or even replaced your worn-out home appliances with a swankier model without the regular price tag, Black Friday can be a great time to buy.Of course, it’s only a real bargain if you save money on items you really need or want, rather than filling your baskets to the brim with things that will never leave the kitchen cupboard.But...
The Independent

The Independent

940K+
Followers
306K+
Post
478M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy