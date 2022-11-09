Read full article on original website
2024 Volvo EX90, 2023 Honda Accord, And 2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron: Your Weekly Brief
Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. The latest “craze” of dealers pushing the boundaries of new car markups has led to an unsurprising result: for the first time in over a decade, customer satisfaction at dealerships has fallen. That’s according to a new study by J.D. Power, which found that, surprise, surprise, no one likes to be overcharged.
New Toyota Prius Hybrid Officially Confirmed For November 16 Debut
Toyota has finally confirmed that the mysterious hybrid model that was teased a few days ago is indeed the new generation of the Prius, set to debut on November 16. The new teasers reveal more of the model’s design, including the aggressive headlights looking somewhat similar to the recently revealed Crown models. The sharp lines of the LED headlight graphics and the dynamic lines on the bonnet point towards the Toyota emblem on the nose, which is probably going for a grille-less look. The profile is sleeker than the previous generations of the Prius, retaining its focus on aerodynamics and the five-door fastback bodystyle. Another detail we get to see clearer than before is the pronounced rear shoulders and a portion of the tail.
Mercedes G-Class Gains Rolls-Royce-Style Suicide-Door Option By Mansory
Suicide doors are one of the stand-out features of Rolls-Royce models, as a graceful way of entering and exiting the vehicle. Thanks to Mansory, owners of the Mercedes G-Class are now able to enjoy this feature, whether they drive an AMG-branded G63 performance flagship or any other regular or armored G-Wagen.
Drako’s Insane 2,000 HP Dragon SUV Will Debut On Nov 17
EV startup Drako Motors has teased its upcoming Dragon ahead of an official launch on November 17. Drako first arrived on the automotive scene a few years ago with its Fisker Karma-based GTE. The Dragon will take the form of a coupe crossover and in the run-up to its unveiling, the automaker has made some audacious claims about it. But first, the design.
Praga Teases New Road-Going Hypercar, Debuts Later This Month
Praga has a long history in motorsport and the company is preparing to bring that experience to the road with an all-new hypercar. Set to debut on November 23rd, the mystery model promises to combine the “holy trinity of performance car design: carbon, petrol, lightweight.” The company also teased it will have titanium exhausts and “extreme performance for enthusiast drivers.”
Watch Motorcyclist Collide Head On With A Deer At 54MPH After Exiting Corner
Hitting an animal while driving can be quite dangerous, even more so if you’re riding a motorcycle. The nerve-wracking moment when a Yamaha motorcycle collided with a deer on a country road in the US was caught on camera. Thankfully the rider is safe, since the heavily damaged bike miraculously stayed on its wheels following the crash.
What If The Next 2026 Shelby GT500 Looked Like This Render?
This story includes speculative renderings of a future Shelby GT 500 created by Hycade that are neither related to nor endorsed by Ford. The next-gen Shelby GT500 might be a few years away, but muscle car fans have already started dreaming about the performance flagship of the Mustang range. Independent designer Hycade revealed his take on the future Shelby-badged Mustang, looking more aggressive than ever thanks to a series of redesigned body panels.
New Abarth 500 EV Caught Undisguised During A Photo Shoot
The Abarth 500 EV has been spied undisguised during a photo shoot, ahead of its unveiling on November 22nd. As we see in these images shared by Carzturbo on Instagram Looking undeniably cool, the model follows in the footsteps of the regular hatchback but adopts a new front end with prominent “ABARTH” badging. Further below, there’s a sportier front bumper with air curtains and a central honeycomb mesh insert. The model also sports a unique front spoiler, which contrasts with the bright yellow paint job.
Bugatti W16 Mistral Roadster Tops Out At 261 MPH, Rich Guys Going To Need Stronger Wig Glue
When Bugatti revealed the W16 Mistral back in August it claimed it was engineered to be the fastest convertible in the world. What it didn’t tell us is exactly how fast it could go. But now we have an answer. Bugatti says the Chiron-based roadster tops out at 261...
VW’s Electric Office Chair Is Heated, Drivable And Even Has An Infotainment System
Volkswagen unveiled what is probably the most complex office chair ever to have existed, integrating a number of features you’d normally find in cars. The one-off chair is fully electric and can be driven around the office while featuring LED headlights, heating, parking sensors, and an infotainment system. This...
Kia Stinger Dropped From The UK, Will Be Indirectly Replaced By The EV6 GT
Kia announced it withdraws the Stinger from its UK range after five years of sales, with the upcoming EV6 GT serving as an indirect replacement. Kia said that its flagship grand tourer will remain in production in South Korea, although according to the latest reports, the Stinger will go out of production in April 2023.
2023 BMW M2 Turned Into The World’s Most Elaborate Video Game Controller
BMW today announced it has been working on a mixed reality headset for its vehicles. The system combines a VR headset and a 2023 BMW M2 to create a game that combines gaming visuals with (literal) real-world physics. BMW calls its new creation ///M Mixed Reality, and it works by...
2024 Volvo EX90, 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar, And Morgan Adds Airbags: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Bosch will pay California the hefty sum of $25 million as a settlement for a probe into the company’s role in emissions cheating scandals. In doing so the company will not admit liability or guilt, and Bosch is now required to inform California of any automaker that has used software or will use it to evade emissions rules.
First Dyno Test Shows 2023 Civic Type R Makes More Power Than Honda Says
Noted Honda tuner Hondata is working on its modifications for the 2023 Honda Civic Type R. Before doing that, though, the company decided to put the bone stock car on its dynamometer to find out how much power it makes from the factory. The results are surprisingly good, as the...
Mercedes-AMG ONE Is Now The Fastest Production Car Around The Nürburgring At 6:35.183
Mercedes took the AMG ONE at the Nürburgring-Nordschleife where it set a new record for production vehicles despite the less-than-ideal conditions. Driver Maro Engel set a lap time of 6:35.183 around the 20.832 km track, making full use of the F1-derived tech and hybrid powertrain that delivers 1,049 hp.
Tank 300 Frontier Edition Tastefully Combined With An Off-Road E-Bike
Ever wanted a car and e-bike combo? If you live in China, then you can now get a matching off-road-focused e-bike for your Tank 300 Frontier Edition, creating the ideal vehicle setup for weekend adventures. The cool-looking two-wheeler comes from a company called Buxus and is based on their EVA...
1:10 Toyan Scale Model V8 Spins To 12,500 RPM But Costs As Much As A “Real” V8
Every gearhead should build at least one engine in his lifetime. But it’s not so easy if you don’t have a garage and your girlfriend isn’t enthusiastic about the idea of sharing the living room with a tool chest and a filthy, partially dismantled LS V8. One...
New Tesla Models Are About To Receive Zoom Video Conferencing
All Tesla models will soon be updated to include Zoom, although the video conferencing application will not be accessible when the vehicle is being driven. Zoom Group product manager Natasha Walia made the announcement during Tuesday’s Zoomtopia event. This came almost three years after Tesla first announced plans to add video conferencing to its vehicles in early 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Retro Designs Creates The Perfect Chevy K5 Blazer, But It’ll Cost You A Fortune
The crew at Retro Designs has breathed new life into a 1984 Chevrolet K5 Blazer, updating its design and equipping it with a host of modern-day features. The K5 Blazer acquired by Retro Designs had previously served as a military vehicle in the United States Air Force and served in multiple fire departments. One of the first objectives was to upgrade the powertrain so Retro Designs slotted in a naturally-aspirated LS3 V8 engine good for 430 hp.
BMW Working On Neue Klasse Electric Models With Up To 1,341 Hp
While BMW may not think that the world should make a swift switch to electric vehicles only, it knows that such a day is coming. The German carmaker is developing a new EV lineup dubbed the Neue Klasse, set to launch in 2025, and today we’re learning more about it, including a power output of up to 1,341 horsepower and a new 800-volt architecture.
