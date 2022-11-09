Toyota has finally confirmed that the mysterious hybrid model that was teased a few days ago is indeed the new generation of the Prius, set to debut on November 16. The new teasers reveal more of the model’s design, including the aggressive headlights looking somewhat similar to the recently revealed Crown models. The sharp lines of the LED headlight graphics and the dynamic lines on the bonnet point towards the Toyota emblem on the nose, which is probably going for a grille-less look. The profile is sleeker than the previous generations of the Prius, retaining its focus on aerodynamics and the five-door fastback bodystyle. Another detail we get to see clearer than before is the pronounced rear shoulders and a portion of the tail.

