Archivist and independent researcher Steven D. Booth '09MS was recently named a Fellow of the Society of American Archivists. Booth has worked in both traditional and unconventional archival settings, including his current role at the Getty Research Institute, and is a co-founder of The Blackivists, a collective of trained Black archivists in the Chicago area. He spoke with us about his career and how Simmons helped him succeed in his field.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO