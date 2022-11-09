ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Steven D. Booth '09MS Expands the Possibilities of Archival Work

Archivist and independent researcher Steven D. Booth '09MS was recently named a Fellow of the Society of American Archivists. Booth has worked in both traditional and unconventional archival settings, including his current role at the Getty Research Institute, and is a co-founder of The Blackivists, a collective of trained Black archivists in the Chicago area. He spoke with us about his career and how Simmons helped him succeed in his field.
BOSTON, MA
Adrianna Taylor ’23MSW: To Serve is to Leave a Legacy of Love

This year, as we think about Veterans Day and our brilliant population of Veterans, Active Duty personnel, and family members, we're thinking beyond a single day and about the continued experience of those who served our country. We're excited to highlight the achievement of our student-veterans. We're thinking of what...
BOSTON, MA

