NBC News
Analysis: At least 268 Republican nominees have cast doubt on the 2020 election
In House, Senate, gubernatorial and secretary of state races around the country, there are at least 268 Republican nominees who have denied or actively questioned the legitimacy of President Biden’s election, an NBC News analysis found. This includes those running in competitive races, like Kari Lake, the Republican nominee...
Trump lawyers who fought election results saw Thomas as key
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers who aided former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election regarded an appeal to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as “key” to their chances of success, according to emails provided to congressional investigators and made public Wednesday.
Voices: Polls got it wrong about the midterm election results. Here’s why
Both the US House of Representatives and the Senate are too close to call on Wednesday morning, with final results not expected for weeks. But there is a loser declared for the midterms by Republicans and Democrats alike: Donald Trump.“Trump blasted across media spectrum over Republicans’ midterms performance: ‘Biggest loser tonight,’”blared the Fox News headline on Wednesday.CNN’s Jim Acostareported via Twitter, after speaking with a Trump adviser, that “Trump is livid” and “screaming at everyone” after last night’s disappointing midterm results for the GOP. The adviser went on to slam the former president’s hand-picked contenders: “They were all bad candidates.”...
BBC
US midterm election results: Hope and despair - voters react
Votes are still being counted in the US, but Republicans appear on course to win a majority in the House of Representatives. We asked voters who are watching the results to share their reactions. Some are hopeful, while others are preparing for what they believe is the worst possible outcome.
Opinion: Election results show it's time for Republicans to leave the cult of Trump behind
Here's hoping enough Republicans realize it's healthier to be a party of ideas than a vehicle for one politician's cult of personality.
How Midterm Winners, Crowds are Reacting to Election Results
Supporters of Ron DeSantis chanted "two more years," a nod to his potential presidential ambitions in 2024.
Anxious while awaiting election results? Here are expert tips to help you cope
Kate Sweeny, who studies the psychology of waiting, says it's normal to stress about uncertainty. Her suggestions for coping include changing your mindset, taking action and finding deep distraction.
New York Times advises voters to ‘breathe like a baby’ to ease election night stress
The New York Times is offering some advice to voters who are feeling stressed on election night. The Times on Tuesday evening published a list of tips for voters who are feeling anxious about the midterm election results. Among them were “plunge your face into a bowl of ice water”...
US News and World Report
As America Votes, Trump Sows Doubt in Election Results
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday took to social media to promote unsubstantiated and baseless claims about the midterm elections, sowing doubt in the democratic process even as Americans went to the polls and instructing his supporters to “protest, protest, protest.”. As people around the country cast their votes,...
Live Results: The House of Representatives is up for grabs, follow the latest vote counts and results here
Election 2022 Results Explore more election results. Each of the 435 seats in the US House of Representatives is up for grabs this Election Day. Democrats currently hold a narrow majority in the chamber — 220 seats compared to the Republicans' 212 seats. The 2022 midterm elections are the...
How to watch midterm election results with PBS NewsHour
In the final week before Nov. 8, Democrats and Republicans have been pushing their key campaign messages on the trail and have spent about $766 million on ads. Why? The 2022 midterm elections will determine which political party will control Congress for the last two years of President Joe Biden’s term, and voters are going to the polls with issues like the economy, abortion, crime and nothing short of the fate of democracy on their minds.
The Ringer
Instant Reaction Pod: Midterm Election Winners, Losers, Surprises, and Takeaways
The polls were right; the vibes were wrong. Democrats seem to have blocked the Republican wave by riding “Dobbs and democracy.” Trump lost, and extremism lost. DeSantis won, and Florida is a red state now. Also: Why is America so terrible at counting votes?. Derek has five major...
Researchers say 2022 election had second highest young voter turnout in last 30 years
Turnout in battleground states was even higher for this key demographic, at around 31 percent. In previous midterm elections, young voter turnout hovered around 20 percent. Data show young voters tend to support democratic candidates. Nearly 30 percent of young adults between the ages 18 and 29 are estimated to...
Democrats don't have time for victory laps, Gen Z is a force and other election takeaways
Most Americans don't want extremists in power. That's because most Americans aren't extremists. We braced ourselves for a massive Republican takeover on Tuesday that just didn't happen. And while some races are still too close to call, the overwhelming takeaway is that Americans voted pretty moderately. The results leave me...
Election Results, Black Voters, & What’s Next in Warnock Vs. Walker Senate Runoff
Legally Hype is back and breaking down this weeks most trending stories in a way that only she can!Watch the full video and catch Believe The Hype every Friday on The Morning Hustle. Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and...
