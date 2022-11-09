ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: Polls got it wrong about the midterm election results. Here’s why

Both the US House of Representatives and the Senate are too close to call on Wednesday morning, with final results not expected for weeks. But there is a loser declared for the midterms by Republicans and Democrats alike: Donald Trump.“Trump blasted across media spectrum over Republicans’ midterms performance: ‘Biggest loser tonight,’”blared the Fox News headline on Wednesday.CNN’s Jim Acostareported via Twitter, after speaking with a Trump adviser, that “Trump is livid” and “screaming at everyone” after last night’s disappointing midterm results for the GOP. The adviser went on to slam the former president’s hand-picked contenders: “They were all bad candidates.”...
GEORGIA STATE
BBC

US midterm election results: Hope and despair - voters react

Votes are still being counted in the US, but Republicans appear on course to win a majority in the House of Representatives. We asked voters who are watching the results to share their reactions. Some are hopeful, while others are preparing for what they believe is the worst possible outcome.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
US News and World Report

As America Votes, Trump Sows Doubt in Election Results

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday took to social media to promote unsubstantiated and baseless claims about the midterm elections, sowing doubt in the democratic process even as Americans went to the polls and instructing his supporters to “protest, protest, protest.”. As people around the country cast their votes,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PBS NewsHour

How to watch midterm election results with PBS NewsHour

In the final week before Nov. 8, Democrats and Republicans have been pushing their key campaign messages on the trail and have spent about $766 million on ads. Why? The 2022 midterm elections will determine which political party will control Congress for the last two years of President Joe Biden’s term, and voters are going to the polls with issues like the economy, abortion, crime and nothing short of the fate of democracy on their minds.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy