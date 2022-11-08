ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
mountain-topsports.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: A look at Class 1A, Round 2 matchups

Pikeville (9-2) vs. Harlan 8-3) Coaches: Chris McNamee (Pikeville); Eric Perry (Harlan) Players to Watch: WR Wade Hensley, WB Tayvian Boykins (Pikeville); RB Jayden Ward, RB Dylan Middleton (Harlan) Last week’s results: Pikeville 63, Lynn Camp 0; Harlan 42, Sayre 7. Paintsville (5-5) at Bishop Brossart (9-2) Date: Nov....
PIKEVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy