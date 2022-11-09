ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

See how 16 Texas counties voted in this year's midterm election

Find out what portion of your county's registered voters participated in recent elections. (Courtesy Unsplash) To determine how voter turnout varies throughout Texas' election cycles, Community Impact compiled and analyzed data from the Nov. 8 midterm election, the March 1 primary elections and the Nov. 3, 2020, general election. Among the 16 counties in Community Impact's markets, the average voter turnout for the Nov. 8 midterm elections was 48.98%.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

UPDATE: Wesley Hunt wins U.S. House District 38 race

The line outside Metropolitan Multi-Service Center on West Gray was long on the morning of Nov. 8 and snaked around the polling location's entrance. (Leah Foreman/Community Impact) All polling locations have reported results. Republican Wesley Hunt has won with 63.07% of the votes. He will become the first representative of...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Early-voting results put incumbent Jacey Jetton ahead in Texas House District 26 race

Early-voting results show the incumbent in the lead for the Texas House District 26 race. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) According to Fort Bend County early-voting data, Republican incumbent state Rep. Jacey Jetton of Texas House District 26 maintains his lead over challenger Daniel Lee. Jetton has 61.09% of the votes and Lee has 38.91% of votes as of 11 p.m.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

UPDATED: Earnest, Yoars win Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District seats

The Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District has two contested director positions on the Nov. 8 ballot. (Community Impact staff) With all 111 voting precincts reporting in Montgomery County, the Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District will see newcomer John Yoars take the director Place 7 seat and incumbent Kenneth Earnest retain his seat in director Place 3, according to unofficial Montgomery County election results.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

UPDATED: Briones maintains leads in Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner race

Democratic candidate Lesley Briones has a slight advantage over Republican incumbent Jack Cagle in the Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner race. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) With 103 out of 782 Harris County polling centers reporting, Democratic candidate Lesley Briones maintains a slight lead over Republican incumbent Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle, according to Harris County Nov. 8 election data.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

UPDATE: McCoy wins Fort Bend County Precinct 4 commissioner race

With all Fort Bend County polling locations reporting, McCoy wins the Fort Bend County Precinct 4 commissioner race. (Adobe Stock) Updates Nov. 9. 8:10 a.m. Democrat Dexter L. McCoy has won the Fort Bend County Precinct 4 commissioner race with 55.6%, or 27,108 vote, to Republican Ray Aguilar's 44.4%, or 21,600, with all 82 Fort Bend County polling locations reporting.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery reviews city secretary, interim city administrator positions

The Montgomery interim city administrator went under an internal review. (Peyton Mackenzie/Community Impact) Montgomery City Council members and Mayor Byron Sanford discussed City Secretary Nicola Browe along with interim City Administrator Dave McCorquodale’s positions during a regular City Council meeting Nov. 8, continuing council discussions that were tabled from an Oct. 25 meeting.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

UPDATE: KP George wins another term as Fort Bend County judge

George wins another term as Fort Bend County judge. (Adobe Stock) Democrat incumbent KP George will serve another term as Fort Bend County judge with a narrow victory over Republican challenger Trever Nehls. Final unofficial voting results show George received 51.6% of the vote, or 126,828, to Nehls's 48.4%, or 119,082, with all 82 Fort Bend County polling locations reporting.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Briones leads Republican incumbent Cagle by 3 percentage points for Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner

Democratic candidate Lesley Briones has a 3-percentage point advantage over Republican incumbent Jack Cagle in the Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner race. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Democratic candidate Lesley Briones has a 3 percentage point advantage over Republican incumbent Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle with all 782 Harris County polling centers...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

