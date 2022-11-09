Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
Astros Fans Shower Commissioner Manfred With Well-Earned BoosIBWAAHouston, TX
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Related
See how 16 Texas counties voted in this year's midterm election
Find out what portion of your county's registered voters participated in recent elections. (Courtesy Unsplash) To determine how voter turnout varies throughout Texas' election cycles, Community Impact compiled and analyzed data from the Nov. 8 midterm election, the March 1 primary elections and the Nov. 3, 2020, general election. Among the 16 counties in Community Impact's markets, the average voter turnout for the Nov. 8 midterm elections was 48.98%.
Wesley Hunt declares victory in new US House District 38 race
The line outside Metropolitan Multi-Service Center on West Gray was long on the morning of Nov. 8 and snaked around the polling location's entrance. (Leah Foreman/Community Impact) Wesley Hunt has declared victory with 63.87% of the votes. Hunt announced his victory at 8:16 p.m. with the following statement:. "Serving the...
Hunt has early lead in new U.S. House District 38 race
The line outside Metropolitan Multi-Service Center on West Gray was long on the morning of Nov. 8 and snaked around the polling location's entrance. (Leah Foreman/Community Impact) Harris County early voting results for the Nov. 8 election show Republican candidate Wesley Hunt holds an early lead of 63.67% in the...
UPDATE: Hunt maintains victory in new U.S. House District 38 race
The line outside Metropolitan Multi-Service Center on West Gray was long on the morning of Nov. 8 and snaked around the polling location's entrance. (Leah Foreman/Community Impact) Republican Wesley Hunt's leads with 63.08% of votes in race for U.S. Rep. District 38, with 91% of polling locations statewide now reporting,...
UPDATE: Republican incumbent Dennis Paul wins re-election for Texas House District 129 race
Texas Rep. Dennis Paul, R-Houston, has won re-election bid for District 129. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) With 64 of 64 precincts reporting, incumbent Texas Rep. Dennis Paul, R-Houston, wins a bid for re-election to District 129 in the Nov. 8 election. Paul earned 38,740 votes, or 60.86%, against challenger Democrat Kat...
UPDATE: Wesley Hunt wins U.S. House District 38 race
The line outside Metropolitan Multi-Service Center on West Gray was long on the morning of Nov. 8 and snaked around the polling location's entrance. (Leah Foreman/Community Impact) All polling locations have reported results. Republican Wesley Hunt has won with 63.07% of the votes. He will become the first representative of...
Early-voting results put incumbent Jacey Jetton ahead in Texas House District 26 race
Early-voting results show the incumbent in the lead for the Texas House District 26 race. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) According to Fort Bend County early-voting data, Republican incumbent state Rep. Jacey Jetton of Texas House District 26 maintains his lead over challenger Daniel Lee. Jetton has 61.09% of the votes and Lee has 38.91% of votes as of 11 p.m.
Incumbent Bonnen takes early voting lead in Texas House District 24 race
With early votes in, Texas House of Representatives District 24 incumbent Greg Bonnen has a strong lead on challengers. (Jake Magee/Community Impact) With early votes in, Texas House of Representatives District 24 incumbent Greg Bonnen has a strong lead on challengers. Bonnen, a Republican, has 33,736 votes, or 69% of...
UPDATE: Bonnen wins re-election in Texas House District 24 race
With all Galveston County polling places reporting, Texas House of Representatives District 24 incumbent Greg Bonnen has won his re-election bid. (Jake Magee/Community Impact) Update 7:10 a.m. Nov. 9:. With all Galveston County polling places reporting, Texas...
Fletcher leads in late election night results for District 7 Congressional seat
Voters line up outside of the West Gray Metropolitan Multiservice Center in Houston on Election Day, Nov. 8. (Leah Foreman/Community Impact) With 11 of 782 polling centers reporting, incumbent Democrat Lizzie Fletcher holds a lead of 65.66% over Republican Johnny Teague. Teague has 34.34%. Posted Nov. 8 at 8:15 p.m.
UPDATE: Unofficial results show incumbent Jacey Jetton wins Texas House District 26
Early-voting results show the incumbent in the lead for the Texas House District 26 race. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) With 82 of 82 Fort Bend County voting centers reporting in, Republican incumbent state Rep. Jacey Jetton pulls away with a lead over his Democratic challenger for the Texas House District 26 seat.
UPDATED: Earnest, Yoars win Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District seats
The Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District has two contested director positions on the Nov. 8 ballot. (Community Impact staff) With all 111 voting precincts reporting in Montgomery County, the Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District will see newcomer John Yoars take the director Place 7 seat and incumbent Kenneth Earnest retain his seat in director Place 3, according to unofficial Montgomery County election results.
UPDATED: Briones maintains leads in Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner race
Democratic candidate Lesley Briones has a slight advantage over Republican incumbent Jack Cagle in the Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner race. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) With 103 out of 782 Harris County polling centers reporting, Democratic candidate Lesley Briones maintains a slight lead over Republican incumbent Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle, according to Harris County Nov. 8 election data.
Lesley Briones leads in election for Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner
Democratic candidate Lesley Briones has a slight advantage over Republican incumbent Jack Cagle in the Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner race. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Democratic candidate Lesley Briones has a slight advantage over Republican incumbent, Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle, according to unofficial early voting results released just before 8 p.m. by the Harris County Office of the Elections Administrator.
Update: Prestage maintains lead in Fort Bend County Pct. 2 commissioner race
Following early voting, Grady Prestage leads the Fort Bend County Precinct 2 commissioner race. (Adobe Stock) Prestage maintains a lead over Wilson with 60% of votes, at 33,755 votes, compared to 40%, or 22,412 votes, following early voting. Posted 9:25 p.m. According to unofficial results, Democrat Grady Prestage leads the...
George narrowly leads in Fort Bend County judge race after early voting
George leads the Fort Bend County judge race following early voting. (Adobe Stock) According to unofficial results, incumbent Democrat KP George narrowly leads the election for Fort Bend County judge with 51%, or 93,796 votes, to Republican Trever Nehls's 49%, or 89,914 votes, in early voting results. Nehls is a...
UPDATE: McCoy wins Fort Bend County Precinct 4 commissioner race
With all Fort Bend County polling locations reporting, McCoy wins the Fort Bend County Precinct 4 commissioner race. (Adobe Stock) Updates Nov. 9. 8:10 a.m. Democrat Dexter L. McCoy has won the Fort Bend County Precinct 4 commissioner race with 55.6%, or 27,108 vote, to Republican Ray Aguilar's 44.4%, or 21,600, with all 82 Fort Bend County polling locations reporting.
Montgomery reviews city secretary, interim city administrator positions
The Montgomery interim city administrator went under an internal review. (Peyton Mackenzie/Community Impact) Montgomery City Council members and Mayor Byron Sanford discussed City Secretary Nicola Browe along with interim City Administrator Dave McCorquodale’s positions during a regular City Council meeting Nov. 8, continuing council discussions that were tabled from an Oct. 25 meeting.
UPDATE: KP George wins another term as Fort Bend County judge
George wins another term as Fort Bend County judge. (Adobe Stock) Democrat incumbent KP George will serve another term as Fort Bend County judge with a narrow victory over Republican challenger Trever Nehls. Final unofficial voting results show George received 51.6% of the vote, or 126,828, to Nehls's 48.4%, or 119,082, with all 82 Fort Bend County polling locations reporting.
Briones leads Republican incumbent Cagle by 3 percentage points for Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner
Democratic candidate Lesley Briones has a 3-percentage point advantage over Republican incumbent Jack Cagle in the Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner race. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Democratic candidate Lesley Briones has a 3 percentage point advantage over Republican incumbent Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle with all 782 Harris County polling centers...
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0