Cut Bank, MT

Toole County unofficial election results

Unofficial general election results for Toole County are in. Results are not official until they have been canvassed. A majority of Toole County residents voted absentee. Out of 1,406 absentee ballots mailed out, 1,091 were returned (80.02 percent). At the polls 1,163 were registered and 582 voted, for a turnout of 50.04 percent. Overall, voter turnout in Toole County was 65 percent.
Cut Bank boasts $150,000 Montana Lottery winner

The Montana Lottery has awarded $330,933 in high-tier prizes since Oct. 31, and one of them being $150,000 to a Cut Bank resident. A winner from Cut Bank claimed their winning prize of $150,000 on Nov. 4, playing Powerball. The winning ticket was purchased at Albertsons.
