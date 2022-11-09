Read full article on original website
Related
fantasypros.com
Harrison Barnes scores 20 points in Wednesday's win
Harrison Barnes collected 20 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3PT, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two steals in 35 minutes of Wednesday's 127-120 win over the Cavaliers. Barnes was an efficient scorer on Wednesday, reaching the 20-point mark for the second time this season. The forward has been relatively inconsistent all year, now averaging 10.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game on 40.5% from the field. He likely isn't much of a fantasy option going forward.
fantasypros.com
Damian Lillard fills the stat sheet in Wednesday's win over Hornets
Damian Lillard filled the stat sheet for the Trailblazers Wednesday night, dishing out seven assists, grabbing six rebounds, and scoring 26 points (8-16 FG, 6-12 3PT, 4-8 FT) in a 105-95 win over the Hornets. Fantasy Impact:. Lillard continues to score at an elite level for fantasy owners, averaging 27.8...
fantasypros.com
Keldon Johnson struggled with his shot in OT loss to Grizzlies
Keldon Johnson scored 16 points (4-15 FG, 2-8 3 PT, 6-10 FT) to go with eight rebounds, four assists and three turnovers in a 124-122 OT loss to the Grizzlies Wednesday. Johnson had been on a heater of late, dropping 25 or more points in five of his last six. So, I guess a dud was due. Despite his struggles, the Spurs nearly snapped their losing streak, which extended to five games in this one. I would expect a better performance next time out against the Bucks Friday.
fantasypros.com
Julius Randle records double-double in Wednesday's loss to Nets
Julius Randle recorded a double-double for the Knicks Wednesday night, grabbing 11 rebounds and scoring 24 points (7-15 FG, 4-8 3PT, 6-9 FT) while also dishing out three assists in a 112-85 loss to the Nets. Fantasy Impact:. Randle has increased his scoring production in over his last five games,...
fantasypros.com
Tyrese Haliburton drops 21 and 12 against Nuggets
Tyrese Haliburton contributed 21 points (9-15 FG, 3-8 3PT), 12 assists, 1 rebound and 3 steals in 33 minutes in a loss to the Nuggets Wednesday. Haliburton notched another double-double after doing the same on Monday night. He is currently second in the league in assists per game (9.7) while also averaging 21.7 points, making him one of the best players in fantasy this year. Tonight's loss moves the Pacers to 5-6, so we'll see if the young point guard can turn things around for them.
fantasypros.com
Kevin Huerter gets in done on both ends Friday versus Lakers
Kevin Huerter tallied 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3PT, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks in 32 minutes of Sacramento's 120-114 win over the Lakers on Friday. Fantasy Impact:. Huerter turned in a great all-around game on Friday, picking up multiple blocks and steals in...
fantasypros.com
Bojan Bogdanovic leads Pistons offense in Friday's loss to Knicks
Bojan Bogdanovic lead the Pistons offense Friday night, scoring 25 points (9-15 FG, 0-5 3PT, 7-7 FT) while also dishing out three assists and grabbing five rebounds in a 121-112 loss to the Knicks. Fantasy Impact:. Bogdanovic has now finished in double figures in scoring in four of his last...
fantasypros.com
Darren Waller placed on IR Thursday
The move comes after Waller recently aggravated his hamstring injury. The 30-year-old last played in Week 4 and has had issues with the hamstring injury since the team's win over the Broncos. Fantasy managers will have to continue to utilize a replacement and hope Waller can come back before the fantasy playoffs.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 10 Player Projections (2022)
In this piece are my personal NFL Week 10 projections for every fantasy- and prop-relevant player (unless I missed one here or there). This week, I will keep the following schedule for my projections. Thursday: Do first pass of player projections in the morning and publish. Saturday & Sunday: Do...
fantasypros.com
Kyler Murray (hamstring) to be game-time call on Sunday
Kyler Murray is expected to be a game-time decision on Sunday as the Cardinals are set for a divisional matchup with the Rams in Week 10. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) The game-time classification came right out of the mouth of HC Kliff Kingsbury on Friday. Murray was able to log a limited practice on Thursday but it sounds like there is still some pessimism from the Cardinals' medical staff. It is unclear at this time whether or not this weekend is confirmed double XP in Modern Warfare Two.
fantasypros.com
Justin Verlander opts out of contract
The news is of little surprise considering the 2022 Cy Young-caliber campaign the future Hall of Famer put together. Verlander produced a 1.75 ERA and 27.8% K-rate across 28 regular-season starts, winning 18 games in the process. He was roughed up for 13 earned runs across 20 postseason innings but still won his second World Series with the Astros. Verlander forgoes a $25 million salary for the 2023 season in exchange for what is likely to be a multi-year bidding war for his services on the open market.
fantasypros.com
Nikola Jokic scores 29 points in win
Nikola Jokic scored 29 points (12-20 FG, 2-4 3P, 3-4 FT) with eight rebounds, and three assists across 30 minutes in Denver’s 131-112 loss to the Celtics on Friday. Jokic is making nearly 60% of his shots this season, carrying a 59.6% average, despite his scoring average being down to 21.8 from last season’s 27.1. Jokic’s 29 points Friday marked just the second time this season The Joker has scored that many points. One factor to Jokic’s decreased scoring is his lack of three-pointers, his attempts are down to 2.3 per game after last season’s 3.9 attempts and he’s on pace to average less than one made three-pointer per game for the first time since 2016-17. This all seems like nitpicking with the two-time defending MVP but he was drafted Pick 1.1 in most drafts and parts of the reason were his scoring and range, two things that have been relatively lacking this season. That being said, Jokic is still averaging nearly a triple-double at 21.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 8.5 assists.
fantasypros.com
Aaron Gordon posts 16-rebound double-double in win
Aaron Gordon scored 18 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3P, 7-9 FT) with 16 rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block across 34 minutes in Denver’s 122-119 victory over the Pacers on Wednesday. Fantasy Impact:. Gordon’s 16 rebounds tied a career-high and Wednesday marked his third double-double of the...
fantasypros.com
Rafael Montero re-signs with Astros
The 32-year-old is coming off his best season in the big leagues and served as a key piece in the Astros World Series run. Ryan Pressly is still going to be the closer in Houston, but Montero could still have value in fantasy leagues if he keeps up his dominance from last season. He was in at least the 90th percentile in xERA, avg exit velocity, xSLG, and barrel % and had a 27% K rate.
fantasypros.com
Al Horford knocks down six shots from deep Friday
Al Horford scored 21 points (7-12 FG, 6-8 3PT, 1-2 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, two assists and one steal on Friday against the Nuggets. Horford had some huge scoring performances in the Celtics run to the NBA Finals last season, but he had yet to have a game like that so far this year until Friday night. He has been extremely efficient from the field in his past few games, but Horford has still only taken double digit shot attempts in two games this season.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Basketball Trade Advice: Anthony Davis, Brook Lopez, Al Horford (2022)
Each and every Wednesday, we will be providing players that you should not only look to acquire via trade but also players you should look to trade away. Going forward, where fitting, with the data that we’ve seen so far, we’ll build in potential trade scenarios for those you should look to acquire and those you should look to move.
fantasypros.com
Kenny Golladay (knee) projected as limited Thursday
Kenny Golladay was listed as limited Thursday although the Giants did not hold a practice, meaning the limited tag is simply a prediction. (Art Stapleton on Twitter) Golladay has been hampered by injury for a large portion of his time in New York, and he is still trying to work back from a knee injury that has caused him to miss a handful of games this season. Friday's practice report should provide a clearer picture of Golladay's potential status for Sunday's game against the Texans. If Golladay is active, he is still a risky flex play as he may be limited in some manner.
fantasypros.com
Chuba Hubbard active versus Falcons
Hubbard and RB D'Onta Foreman had a strong outing a few weeks back, but Hubbard has been out, allowing Foreman to operate as the RB1. With Hubbard active, he can be expected to eat into Foreman's workload as the Panthers utilize an RB-by-committee approach.
fantasypros.com
Marcus Mariota throws for 186 yards and two touchdowns in Week 10
Marcus Mariota completed 19 of his 30 pass attempts for 186 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in Atlanta's Week 10 defeat to Carolina. He added three carries for 43 yards. Fantasy Impact:. While Mariota compiled a respectable fantasy performance, he made many ill-advised throws throughout the night, including a...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Players to Buy Low (Week 10)
Winning the trade market is at least as important as nailing the draft. Aside from the waiver wire’s huge impact in the season’s first few weeks, trading is the best way to quickly improve your squad. Great buy-low moves can set you up for victory both in the short term and down the stretch. Solid sell-high deals can get you relatively big hauls for overachieving players who likely won’t sustain their production. Let’s take a look at players to buy this week. And be sure to check out our weekly trade value chart with updated values for all players.
Comments / 0