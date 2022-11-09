ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, MN

103.7 THE LOON

Line-X Moves To New Waite Park Headquarters

WAITE PARK (WJON News) - After 23-years, a St. Cloud business has moved their operations. Line-X Protective Coatings & Truck Accessories of St. Cloud recently opened their new headquarters behind Fleet Farm in Waite Park. Co-owners Jake and Nick Neu (brother's) and Kurt Mockros say it's always been their dream...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

The Weekender: Transit Authority, Tiempo Libre and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - We got your central Minnesota entertainment guide for this weekend. Enjoy a Chicago Tribute band at the Paramount Theatre, check out the talents of Tiempo Libre at Collegeville, have some beer during yoga at Pantown Brewing, check out a unique art gallery at The Whit Gallery and experience a new culture with India Culture Night at St. Cloud State University. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Zonta Christmas House is Back this Season

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- After a two-year absence, the Zonta Christmas House is back this year. The 31st annual event will be held Friday, November 18th (3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.) and Saturday, November 19th (9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.) at 1205 Oakcrest Drive in Sauk Rapids. Spokeswoman Debra...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Channel 3000

Mom snaps pics of massive snapping turtle…before it could snap her

BRAINERD, Minnesota (WCCO) — A photo of a Mississippi River snapping turtle’s close encounter with a Twin Cities kayaker is taking the internet by storm. The photo, which shows the enormous snapping turtle in the water near Niemeyer’s Rugged River Resort in Brainerd, was actually snapped this past summer. It went viral this week, however, after the resort posted it to its main account.
BRAINERD, MN
KROC News

Man Drowns in Central Minnesota River

WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - Stearns County Officials responded to a drowning Sunday. At about 1:45, a 9-1-1 call reported a man in the Sauk River near the 16000 block of County Road 49 in Wakefield Township. Reports claimed the man was 30-40 feet from the shore. The Cold Spring...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Albany Man Hurt in Mille Lacs County Crash

MILACA (WJON News) -- An Albany man was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Mille Lacs County. The Minnesota State Patrol says 43-year-old Gary Mortensen was traveling west on 80th Street, which is the Highway 23 detour when his pickup collided with another vehicle. The crash happened just after 5:00...
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Willmar man killed in crash near Mall of America

(Bloomington MN-) A man killed in a crash near the Mall of America Tuesday afternoon was from Willmar. 23-year-old Abdikadir Issack was riding in a Honda Accord that was being pursued by Bloomington Police on the Lindau Lane ramp to eastbound Interstate 494. When negotiating the turn, the Accord jumped the median, went across the second lane to eastbound 494, left the roadway and struck a pillar.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KARE 11

Man drowns in Sauk River in Stearns County

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn — A man drowned in the Sauk River on Sunday after trying to retrieve a boat lift cover that had blown into the water. Shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, authorities received a 911 call about a man in the Sauk River near County Road 49 in Wakefield Township.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
annandaleadvocate.com

80 years old and still working out

Three Annandale area residents, Dennis Jussila 80, Ayden Goff, 18, and Lynn Seagraves, 40, hit the stage for the Clash of the Titans Bodybuilding competition Saturday, Oct. 15, at Wayzata Middle School in Plymouth. Subscribe to the Annandale Advocate to read more community news!
ANNANDALE, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Sauk Rapids Man Wins Big on “Wheel of Fortune”

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) - Sauk Rapids resident Tim Johnson came up big during Monday's episode of Wheel of Fortune. Johnson came away with over $39,000 in cash and prizes, including winning a Caribbean vacation. He solved three of the four puzzles to help collect his winnings, before coming up...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Do You Share Who You Voted For With Your Significant Other?

Election day has come and gone and waking up Wednesday morning I was not surprised to find the world remains generally the same as it was when I went to sleep Tuesday night. My wife and I went together (with our five year old) to vote at Sartell City Hall. We had a game plan of who we were going to vote for and had discussed the candidates pretty thoroughly beforehand. There wasn't a lot of mystery going into the polling place and we didn't talk much about who we voted for when we were done, because we already knew.
SARTELL, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

