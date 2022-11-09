Election day has come and gone and waking up Wednesday morning I was not surprised to find the world remains generally the same as it was when I went to sleep Tuesday night. My wife and I went together (with our five year old) to vote at Sartell City Hall. We had a game plan of who we were going to vote for and had discussed the candidates pretty thoroughly beforehand. There wasn't a lot of mystery going into the polling place and we didn't talk much about who we voted for when we were done, because we already knew.

SARTELL, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO