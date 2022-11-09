Read full article on original website
Related
Line-X Moves To New Waite Park Headquarters
WAITE PARK (WJON News) - After 23-years, a St. Cloud business has moved their operations. Line-X Protective Coatings & Truck Accessories of St. Cloud recently opened their new headquarters behind Fleet Farm in Waite Park. Co-owners Jake and Nick Neu (brother's) and Kurt Mockros say it's always been their dream...
Central Minnesota Holiday Lights Event Gearing Up To Open This December
The Holiday season is best captured with beautiful light displays all across the country. It was a holiday tradition when I was a child to drive around the countryside to see everyone's holiday lights making the night sky look magical. COUNTRY LIGHTS FESTIVAL IS PREPARING FOR WINTER FUN. The city...
The Weekender: Transit Authority, Tiempo Libre and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - We got your central Minnesota entertainment guide for this weekend. Enjoy a Chicago Tribute band at the Paramount Theatre, check out the talents of Tiempo Libre at Collegeville, have some beer during yoga at Pantown Brewing, check out a unique art gallery at The Whit Gallery and experience a new culture with India Culture Night at St. Cloud State University. Read more in The Weekender!
4 Holiday Tours in Little Falls Begin on November 25th Thru December 4
It's fun to see all of the things "holiday" and celebrations around the area. Most all of the light tours, shop tours and such run all the way through December. But Little Falls has 4 Christmas tours, and those special tours only run for a little over a week. Take...
WOW! Giant “Dinosaur” found in the Mississippi Near Brainerd
This thing belongs in a much larger body of water. Like maybe an ocean. Although I do understand that it's not a salt-water animal. But still. What is THIS THING doing around here? It's so big it looks like a dinosaur. I do understand that it's a giant snapping turtle. But doesn't it look like a sort of dinosaur?
Driver Hurt As Fire Extinguisher Crashes Through Windshield
CARLOS (WJON News) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after a fire extinguisher came crashing through the windshield of her vehicle. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 7:00 a.m. Friday on Highway 29 near Carlos, north of Alexandria. Sergeant Jesse Grabow says it is...
Zonta Christmas House is Back this Season
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- After a two-year absence, the Zonta Christmas House is back this year. The 31st annual event will be held Friday, November 18th (3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.) and Saturday, November 19th (9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.) at 1205 Oakcrest Drive in Sauk Rapids. Spokeswoman Debra...
Channel 3000
Mom snaps pics of massive snapping turtle…before it could snap her
BRAINERD, Minnesota (WCCO) — A photo of a Mississippi River snapping turtle’s close encounter with a Twin Cities kayaker is taking the internet by storm. The photo, which shows the enormous snapping turtle in the water near Niemeyer’s Rugged River Resort in Brainerd, was actually snapped this past summer. It went viral this week, however, after the resort posted it to its main account.
Ice House Stolen in Stearns County; U-Haul Taken in St. Cloud
The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue Southeast. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers indicated that the stolen vehicle is a 2019 Ford Econoline U-Haul truck with a 15-foot cargo box. It has an Arizona license plate AJ 75937. The Stearns...
Man Drowns in Central Minnesota River
WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - Stearns County Officials responded to a drowning Sunday. At about 1:45, a 9-1-1 call reported a man in the Sauk River near the 16000 block of County Road 49 in Wakefield Township. Reports claimed the man was 30-40 feet from the shore. The Cold Spring...
Benton Co. History: What This Structure Was Used for In Ronneby
RONNEBY (WJON News) -- Today there's nothing left of it but longtime Benton County residents might remember the old Ronneby Kiln. The structure stood along Highway 23 and was built in 1900. Benton County Historical Society Executive Director Mary Ostby says at that time Ronneby was bigger than Foley. You...
Albany Man Hurt in Mille Lacs County Crash
MILACA (WJON News) -- An Albany man was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Mille Lacs County. The Minnesota State Patrol says 43-year-old Gary Mortensen was traveling west on 80th Street, which is the Highway 23 detour when his pickup collided with another vehicle. The crash happened just after 5:00...
Cold Spring man drowns attempting to recover boat lift cover in Sauk River
A Cold Spring man drowned Sunday afternoon after he tried to recover a boat lift cover that blew into the Sauk River, according to authorities. Authorities identified the man as 69-year-old Lee Ellwein. According to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, multiple agencies responded around 1:50 p.m. to a report of...
willmarradio.com
Willmar man killed in crash near Mall of America
(Bloomington MN-) A man killed in a crash near the Mall of America Tuesday afternoon was from Willmar. 23-year-old Abdikadir Issack was riding in a Honda Accord that was being pursued by Bloomington Police on the Lindau Lane ramp to eastbound Interstate 494. When negotiating the turn, the Accord jumped the median, went across the second lane to eastbound 494, left the roadway and struck a pillar.
Ever Seen A Snapping Turtle This Big? See Picture taken in Central Minnesota!
Will never forget the day my oldest brother came running into the house, in the middle of summer yelling. You all have to come outside and see what's making its way up on the yard!. Mom, dad, my other two brothers and I ran out onto the deck, and there...
Man drowns in Sauk River in Stearns County
STEARNS COUNTY, Minn — A man drowned in the Sauk River on Sunday after trying to retrieve a boat lift cover that had blown into the water. Shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, authorities received a 911 call about a man in the Sauk River near County Road 49 in Wakefield Township.
annandaleadvocate.com
80 years old and still working out
Three Annandale area residents, Dennis Jussila 80, Ayden Goff, 18, and Lynn Seagraves, 40, hit the stage for the Clash of the Titans Bodybuilding competition Saturday, Oct. 15, at Wayzata Middle School in Plymouth. Subscribe to the Annandale Advocate to read more community news!
Sauk Rapids Man Wins Big on “Wheel of Fortune”
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) - Sauk Rapids resident Tim Johnson came up big during Monday's episode of Wheel of Fortune. Johnson came away with over $39,000 in cash and prizes, including winning a Caribbean vacation. He solved three of the four puzzles to help collect his winnings, before coming up...
Do You Share Who You Voted For With Your Significant Other?
Election day has come and gone and waking up Wednesday morning I was not surprised to find the world remains generally the same as it was when I went to sleep Tuesday night. My wife and I went together (with our five year old) to vote at Sartell City Hall. We had a game plan of who we were going to vote for and had discussed the candidates pretty thoroughly beforehand. There wasn't a lot of mystery going into the polling place and we didn't talk much about who we voted for when we were done, because we already knew.
103.7 THE LOON
St. Cloud, MN
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0