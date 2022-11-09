Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Kansas governor pushes to expand Medicaid in 2nd term
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Laura Kelly will serve as Kansas’ governor for the next four years and with a second term comes a list of priorities. Kelly said she will focus on five objectives, starting next year. Those include providing tax relief, expanding Medicaid, legalizing medical marijuana, protecting first responders and investing in mental health resources.
KWCH.com
Ballot deadline passes, Constitutional Amendment fails by less than 1 percent
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The tight races remained tight as Monday’s deadline for mail ballots to arrive at local elections offices passed. Because of Veterans Day falling on Friday, ballots postmarked by Tuesday, Nov. 8 and arriving by Monday counted in the general election totals. The Secretary of State’s...
KWCH.com
Early spike to seasonal illness leading to school absences across Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ahead of Thanksgiving, schools across Kansas already are seeing spikes in absences due to seasonal illness. In the Wichita area, Andover Middle School sent a note to parents to let them know 7% of the school is out sick and asking parents if their child is sick to keep them home. That’s advice, doctors say, is a must.
KWCH.com
Snow showers persisting tonight
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Snow has been persistent across western Kansas for much of the day but now it’s south central Kansas’s turn tonight. Snow reports for southwest Kansas are around 2-4′' so far with north west Kansas reporting 1-2′'. We are projecting Trace to 2′' possible tonight for the Wichita Area with the heaviest snow to hit around 4-6 pm. By the 8-10 pm hour expect all snow showers to begin to lift north and east along the turnpike and head toward Kansas City. After midnight skies will quickly clear with feels like temperatures in the single digits and teens by Tuesday morning, it’s safe to say we are looking and feeling very much like winter now.
KWCH.com
Rain and snow likely Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that wintry weather is on the way Monday with a mix of rain and snow expected across Kansas. Snow will develop over western Kansas late tonight and will continue through Monday morning. Activity will move into central and eastern Kansas by the afternoon.
KWCH.com
Light snow blankets parts of Kansas, moisture encourages farmers
A recent survey shows a majority of Kansans favor expanding Medicaid for the state. Christian Evans' life was cut short at the age of 20. His wife says his death doesn't seem real, but she still forgives the man who is being held responsible.
KWCH.com
AAA: Nearly 55 million Americans planning to travel for Thanksgiving
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Those planning to hit the road or take a flight for Thanksgiving next week can expect plenty of company. Nationwide, nearly 55 million Americans are planning some form of travel,” AAA (Triple-A) reports. That number is slightly below pre-pandemic levels. “In Kansas, we’re anticipating 581,000...
