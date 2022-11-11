UPDATED: Gov. Evers wins second term; Quinn and Tiffany prevail

Polls closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday in Rice Lake, but while some contests were called early Wednesday, not all were clear-cut victories in top-tier races.

Here are local vote tallies for a few races voters were keeping a close eye on. All votes are unofficial.

The AP called the governor’s race for Gov. Tony Evers just after 1 a.m. Wednesday. With 98% of the votes counted he had 51.1% of the vote to challenger GOP candidate Tim Michels’ 47.9%. In Rice Lake, Michels came in ahead 1,682-1,571, and in Barron County also outshone the incumbent 12,246-7,552.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson declared victory over his Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and will be heading back to Washington, D.C., for a third term. With 98% of the votes counted, he led Barnes with 50.6% of the vote to his opponent’s 49.4%. Johnson outstripped Mandela in Rice Lake 1,809-1,479 and in Barron County 12,928-7,121.

Incumbent Josh Kaul, a Democrat who battled Republican Eric Toney for the Attorney General’s office, received 1,539 votes to his challenger’s 1,751 in Rice Lake, and in Barron County got 7,490 to Toney’s 12,578. But statewide Kaul had 50.6% of the vote to Toney’s 49.4% with 99% of votes counted. Toney conceded the race shortly after 1 a.m.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel called the race between Romaine Robert Quinn and Kelly Westlund for the 25th Senate District seat in northern Wisconsin with an estimated 86.61% of the vote counted. At that point Quinn, a Republican from Cameron, had 57% of the votes to 43% for Westlund of Ashland. In Barron County, results showed Quinn receiving 13,446 to Westlund’s 6,679 with all precincts reporting. In Rice Lake Quinn defeated her 1,904-1,406.

Longtime incumbent Secretary of State Douglas La Follette race was still too close to call at 7:13 a.m. Wednesday, according to the AP. Statewide with 99% of votes counted, he had 48.3% of the votes, and Loudenbeck had 48.1%. In Rice Lake Loudenbeck received 1,703 votes, while La Follette got 1,466. In Barron County Loudenbeck outshone the incumbent 12,322-7,079.

Republican Tom Tiffany was reelected to the U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District, defeating challenger Richard Ausman. According to the Associated Press with 90% of the vote count reported, Tiffany had 61.9% of the vote to Ausman’s 38.1%. In Rice Lake voted in favor of Tiffany 1,812-1,483 and Barron County followed suit, 12,981-7,108.

Incumbent GOP Assembly District 75 Rep. David Armstrong had no challengers and received 2,351 votes in Rice Lake and 16,048 votes in Barron County.

County Contests

In Barron County races, Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, on the Democratic ticket, ran uncontested and received 16,738 votes countywide and 2,758 in Rice Lake.

Also running unopposed was incumbent Clerk of Circuit Court Sharon Millermon, who received 17,056 votes countywide with 2,537 from Rice Lake.

Referendum

Voters in the town of Stanfold by a vote of 183-137 backed a nonbinding referendum to allow the sale of alcohol in the community.