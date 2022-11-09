Read full article on original website
Voter ballot counting continues in Flathead County
Flathead County Elections Office Manager Monica Eisenzimer says as of 11 a.m., roughly 75% of ballots in Flathead County have been tallied.
Victims of Bigfork homicide identified
Authorities have released additional information into the investigation into a late October double homicide in Bigfork.
Flathead Beacon
2022 General Election Results
Editor’s Note: The results that appear below are only those featuring contested races in the Flathead Valley. For complete results, visit the Montana Secretary of State site here. * = incumbent. Updated: 2:50 p.m., Nov. 9. __________________________________________________________. U.S. House District 1 (West) Ryan Zinke (R) — 50%, 114,440 votes...
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Cut Bank boasts $150,000 Montana Lottery winner
The Montana Lottery has awarded $330,933 in high-tier prizes since Oct. 31, and one of them being $150,000 to a Cut Bank resident. A winner from Cut Bank claimed their winning prize of $150,000 on Nov. 4, playing Powerball. The winning ticket was purchased at Albertsons.
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Toole County unofficial election results
Unofficial general election results for Toole County are in. Results are not official until they have been canvassed. A majority of Toole County residents voted absentee. Out of 1,406 absentee ballots mailed out, 1,091 were returned (80.02 percent). At the polls 1,163 were registered and 582 voted, for a turnout of 50.04 percent. Overall, voter turnout in Toole County was 65 percent.
UPDATE: Highway 35 reopens following crash near Creston
An accident had closed a section of Montana Highway 35 between mile markers 40 and 42 near Creston in Flathead County.
Cards, Burgers & Dogs & BBQ Too In Shelby
Our Shelby Senior Center's having cards, potluck BBQ, & THEY'RE supplying the burgers & dogs tomorrow (Saturday) afternoon beginning at noon. The cards start rolling at 1, so please be sure & bring along some bucks to buy in for the fun. "If" you can, why not bring along with a dessert to share with good neighbors & friends.
montanarightnow.com
Woman life-flighted to Great Falls after being shot succumbs to injuries, investigation ongoing
BROWNING, Mont. - A woman who was shot and later life-flighted to Great Falls has succumbed to her injuries. Blackfeet Law Enforcement responded to a report of a shooting early in the morning on Monday, Oct, 17, within the exterior boundaries of the Blackfeet Nation. Officers found an adult woman...
Montana Hunter Escapes Death Using Two Guns Against Charging Grizzly Bear
A Montana bird hunter managed to escape death by using two guns against a grizzly bear that was charging at them. According to the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the hunter, who is originally from Washington, was hunting for upland game birds on Tuesday (October 11th) with his wife and dogs in a creek bottom east of Choteau when the encounter with the grizzly bear occurred.
