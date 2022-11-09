ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glacier County, MT

Comments / 0

Related
Flathead Beacon

2022 General Election Results

Editor’s Note: The results that appear below are only those featuring contested races in the Flathead Valley. For complete results, visit the Montana Secretary of State site here. * = incumbent. Updated: 2:50 p.m., Nov. 9. __________________________________________________________. U.S. House District 1 (West) Ryan Zinke (R) — 50%, 114,440 votes...
MONTANA STATE
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Cut Bank boasts $150,000 Montana Lottery winner

The Montana Lottery has awarded $330,933 in high-tier prizes since Oct. 31, and one of them being $150,000 to a Cut Bank resident. A winner from Cut Bank claimed their winning prize of $150,000 on Nov. 4, playing Powerball. The winning ticket was purchased at Albertsons.
CUT BANK, MT
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Toole County unofficial election results

Unofficial general election results for Toole County are in. Results are not official until they have been canvassed. A majority of Toole County residents voted absentee. Out of 1,406 absentee ballots mailed out, 1,091 were returned (80.02 percent). At the polls 1,163 were registered and 582 voted, for a turnout of 50.04 percent. Overall, voter turnout in Toole County was 65 percent.
KSEN AM 1150

Cards, Burgers & Dogs & BBQ Too In Shelby

Our Shelby Senior Center's having cards, potluck BBQ, & THEY'RE supplying the burgers & dogs tomorrow (Saturday) afternoon beginning at noon. The cards start rolling at 1, so please be sure & bring along some bucks to buy in for the fun. "If" you can, why not bring along with a dessert to share with good neighbors & friends.
SHELBY, MT
Outsider.com

Montana Hunter Escapes Death Using Two Guns Against Charging Grizzly Bear

A Montana bird hunter managed to escape death by using two guns against a grizzly bear that was charging at them. According to the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the hunter, who is originally from Washington, was hunting for upland game birds on Tuesday (October 11th) with his wife and dogs in a creek bottom east of Choteau when the encounter with the grizzly bear occurred.
CHOTEAU, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy