Another Star Wars movie has been scrapped

As a new Star Wars movie from Shawn Levy is announced, another bites the dust. J.D. Dillard's movie, first announced in February 2020 with Luke Cage scribe Matt Owens on board as screenwriter, will not go ahead at Lucasfilm.

Dillard told The Wrap that it was "unfortunately no longer a thing," but "it was not for lack of trying." Plot details of the unrealized project were never revealed.

The filmmaker previously directed the superhero movie Sleight and the survival horror film Sweetheart, and his next project is the upcoming war drama Devotion starring Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell.

Along with Free Guy director Levy's upcoming project, Watchmen showrunner Damon Lindelof is writing another new Star Wars movie that's currently in the works. This one will be directed by Ms. Marvel helmer Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and it will be set sometime after The Rise of Skywalker – but it won't be a continuation of the Skywalker saga.

The Rise of Skywalker was the last big-screen outing for the Star Wars franchise, despite there being plenty of other feature-length projects in development in the years since. However, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins' project, Rogue Squadron, is now on the backburner, and Taika Waititi's movie has been in development for over two years.

Next up in the galaxy far, far away is The Bad Batch season 2, which arrives on Disney Plus on January 4, 2023. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of the new Star Wars movies and TV shows coming our way in the coming months – and years.