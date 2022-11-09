Hundreds attended an event to mark seven years since the founding of Machon Lemaan Yilmedu L’Limud Halacha operating around the world. Hundreds attended an impressive, festive event that was held in Kfar Chabad to mark seven years since the founding of Machon Lemaan Yilmedu L’Limud Halacha operating in Eretz Yisrael, America, France, Russia, and other countries.

