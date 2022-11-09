Read full article on original website
How American customers were saved from the FTX mess
FTX is insolvent with hole on balance sheet reportedly as big as $8 billion. American customers unaffected as FTX US continues to process withdrawals. Have American customers have been saved by strict regulators?. After a period of silence that felt like an eternity – after all, a day in crypto...
BREAKING: FTX files for bankruptcy, SBF resigns as CEO
Beleagured crypto exchange FTX has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has also resigned from his role. FTX halted customer withdrawals this week and attempts to stay afloat via a deal with Binance fell through. FTX, until recently thought to be one of cryptocurrency’s top platforms, has...
5 of the best alternatives to FTX
FTX dominated crypto headlines in recent days and not for a good reason. Even if FTX survives these turbulent times, the once powerful brand name will take a major hit. Here are five alternatives to FTX for investors to consider. FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried were two names that withhold the...
Update: On-chain data suggests FTX has resumed withdrawals
FTX seems to be allowing customer withdrawals after halting them earlier this week. On-chain data shows users have made withdrawals, with huge sums being moved off the exchange. Sam Bankman-Fried says he’ll do everything to “do right” by FTX customers – but that’s no guarantee.
Binance likely to back out from the nonbinding FTX takeover
There is a feeling that Binance will bolt out after taking a glance at the FTX books. Binance on Tuesday agreed to take over FTX to rescue it from collapsing. The agreement between FTX and Binance is however non bidding. There is a feeling within the larger crypto space that...
BlockFi pauses client withdrawals – the details
BlockFi's move to pause withdrawals comes as crypto exchange FTX implodes. The crypto lender had a credit facility agreement with FTX, agreed in July this year. BlockFi is expected to be just the first platform to report problems stemming from FTX's implosion. Crypto news this week has had one major...
FTX’s implosion ‘is a massive setback’ for crypto, Kraken CEO says
Kraken CEO Jesse Powell says FTX's implosion is a huge setback and it will take years to undo the damage. Powell says the collapse and the hoodwinking that's taken place could see regulators use it as an excuse. The Kraken CEO's comments came as Binance walked away from the intention...
Crypto deviates from stocks for third time this year
Three deviations have occurred: collapse of Terra, Celsius and now FTX. Volatility remains significantly higher than equities, as below charts show. The collapse of one of the industry’s key exchanges, FTX, has thrown the entire market into disarray (deep dive here). With a hole on the balance sheet of reportedly up to $8 billion, the markets have wobbled again.
BNB price movement after Binance reveals $69B in crypto reserves
The company released wallet addresses that feature $69 billion in crypto reserves. Out of them, Binance holds 475K BTC, alongside many other cryptocurrencies. In the last 24 hours, the value of the BNB cryptocurrency increased by 14%. Binance is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of volume and even features...
Top DEX tokens to buy after CEXs run into liquidity issues
Centralized exchanges have been running into liquidity and service issues. UNI saw a difference in its value by 61%, XLM by 40%, and CAKE by 40% in the last seven days. These cryptocurrencies are being looked at as alternatives to centralized exchange token offerings. Uniswap (UNI/USD), Stellar (XLM/USD), and PancakeSwap...
Bitcoin price: Brownstone Institute’s Jeffrey Tucker says BTC could retest $10K
Bitcoin fell to lows of $15,700 this week amid the shocking news around crypto exchange FTX. Jeffrey Tucker, the President and founder of the Brownstone Institute, suggests Bitcoin could fall to $10K. According to Tucker, a more crypto-friendly Washington could help trigger new bullish momentum for Bitcoin. Jeffrey Tucker, the...
bitsCrunch and Cointelegraph create global alliance to bring NFT Data Analytics tools to the masses
BitsCrunch, a premier NFT analytics and forensics platform, and CoinTelegraph, a leading independent web3 media outlet, have announced today a global alliance to extend innovative NFT analytical solutions to the wider web3 community. As part of the partnership, CoinTelegraph will be the official global media partner of bitsCrunch. Are you...
Should you invest in The Mars Metaverse Project (MRST) after OKX launch?
Mars Token (MRST) is the native token of The Mars Metaverse Project. Users can earn rewards with MRST via a Play-and-Earn (PAE) system. Mars Token (MRST), is the native token of The Mars Metaverse Project. As Invezz reported, the coin is set to be listed on the OKX exchange. The timing of the new listing is unfortunate as FTX’s blowup sent shockwaves across the crypto industry while at the same time US stocks are trading heavily in the green.
